Wise’s MK-IV CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Cards Are Basically Future-Proof

Wise Advanced, more commonly known as just Wise, has announced new CFexpress 4.0 Type B memory cards. The new MK-IV series cards introduce dual VPG certification, preparing Wise’s memory cards for the next generation of cinema cameras.

As Wise says, professional production studios often use a wide range of cameras in their fleets, and it is inevitable that future cinema cameras will require higher and higher VPG certifications for top-end video features. Although it uses CFexpress Type A cards, users need only look at Sony’s new FX5 to see increasing VPG requirements in action.

To ensure its cards are ready for the next generation of cinema cameras, as well as today’s cameras, Wise’s new Type B MK-IV series is “strategically engineered with dual certifications.”

The 512GB card is VPG400 and VPG800 certified. The 1TB, 2TB, and massive 4TB cards are VPG400- and VPG1600-certified, skipping right past VPG800.

“This comprehensive approach provides total reliability across both legacy and next-generation systems, allowing production teams to utilize a single, unified media solution covering all systems,” Wise explains.

Achieving any VPG certification is challenging enough, as the CompactFlash Association (CFA) puts cards through very rigorous testing procedures before certifying them. The difficulty only ramps up with higher certifications. To ensure its cards can unfailingly deliver sufficient sustained write speeds, Wise has re-engineered the processing efficiency of its new cards.

Wise says the new cards use nearly 45% less power and generate about 45% less heat than conventional PCIe Gen4 media. This means more thermal headroom and effectively no threat of thermal throttling during extended recordings.

“The Type B MK-IV series is our definitive work for the CFexpress 4.0 generation,” says Product Manager Czardas W. “By securing our dual VPG certification and integrating an advanced low-power chip, we’ve addressed the two most significant hurdles for professionals — hardware compatibility and thermal management. Production time is too critical to worry about memory media.”

The entire series of new cards, from the 512GB one to the 4TB version, promises maximum read speeds up to 3700 MB/s. Maximum write speeds vary by capacity, with the 512GB card offering 3000 MB/s, the 1TB topping out at 3200 MB/s, and the 2TB and 4TB cards reaching up to 3400 MB/s.

As for sustained write speeds, they range from 900 MB/s (512GB) to 3300 MB/s (2TB/4TB). The 1TB card sits in between at 1800 MB/s.

All four cards are optimized for 8K and 12K RAW cinema-grade video and continuous RAW photography bursts. The cards are shockproof, X-ray proof, and rated for operational temperatures from -12° to 72° C (10° to 162° F).

Pricing and Availability

Wise did not provide pricing information ahead of publication but said that the new cards will be available through global authorized retailers starting in early October.

Image creditsWise