40 Award-Winning Photos From Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

Spotlight
Jeremy Gray

A split-screen image showing a black-and-white close-up of a seahorse on the left and a crocodile swimming underwater on the right.

The winners of the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026 competition have been revealed, showcasing an incredible array of exceptional underwater and marine-related photos that reflect the beauty of the world’s oceans and all their inhabitants.

Last month, Oceanographic and Blancpain revealed some incredible finalists from the competition, but now the full winners are here, and they were worth the wait.

Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

French photographer Julien Anton has been named the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026 for his stunning black-and-white portrait of a male seahorse and two tiny juveniles. The young seahorses, barely visible against the pitch-black ocean background, provide a strong sense of scale and a storytelling element in the frame.

A large, textured seahorse faces a tiny, miniature seahorse against a stark black background.
Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026 — Julien Anton

“We spent countless hours searching in difficult conditions, with no guarantee of finding a single seahorse. That is what made the moment so extraordinary — when the juveniles turned back towards the adult, it felt like something far beyond what I had dared to hope for,” Anton explains.

“I am not a professional photographer; for me, photography is simply how I share what I see and feel. My hope is that this image can serve as a bridge between science, conservation and a world that deserves to know what is at stake,” Anton continues.

Anton’s photo also took top prize in the Ocean Wildlife category.

Female Fifty Fathoms Award

British photographer Jenny Stock won the Female Fifty Fathoms Award this year. Created in 2021, this special award celebrates pioneering women in ocean photography.

Unlike the rest of the competition, which features photos entered by photographers worldwide, Stock was nominated by her peers and judged alongside other nominees by the Ocean Photographer of the Year jury.

A crocodile swims underwater near mangrove roots and seagrass in a clear, shallow environment.
Female Fifty Fathoms Award Winner — Jenny Stock | Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

“To be nominated by fellow photographers means more to me than I can easily put into words — this community is everything,” Stock explains.

“The Female Fifty Fathoms Award is particularly special because it celebrates the achievements and passion of women in ocean photography, and the women who have previously won it are exceptionally talented, so it’s a privilege to join their ranks,” she continues.

“The connection to the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms watch — one of diving’s most iconic timepieces — makes it even more extraordinary. I’m honored beyond measure, and I hope this recognition inspires more women to pick up a camera and discover the magic that’s beneath the surface.”

Category Winners

Over 15,000 photographers entered this year’s competition, battling it out across seven primary categories with an eighth Ocean Portfolio Award in the mix.

Wildlife

A large, textured seahorse faces a tiny, miniature seahorse against a stark black background.
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1st Place -- Julien Anton | Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

Fine Art

A nurse shark swims through dark water, accompanied by three small remoras trailing beneath its body.
13
1st Place -- Matty Smith | Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

Adventure

Three dolphins leap through a large, turquoise breaking wave near several surfers in the ocean before a coastal town.
13
1st Place -- Gergo Rugli | Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

Conservation (Impact)

A scuba diver swims in the foreground while a whale shark glides above, surrounded by many snorkelers near a coral reef.
13
1st Place -- James Ferrara | Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

Conservation (Hope)

A hammerhead shark swims over a rocky seafloor while two scuba divers use green laser pointers to measure its length.
13
1st Place -- Thomas Pavy | Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

Human Connection Award

A group of people on a beach work together to help a beached whale by using a tarp to support its body.
13
1st Place -- Rui Duarte | Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

The Ocean Unseen: Hidden Worlds

A slender, translucent ribbonfish with long, flowing fins swims through dark water surrounded by numerous small, transparent salps.
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1st Place -- Mitsuna Kawai | Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

Ocean Portfolio Award

A person wearing a red headlamp kneels behind a sea turtle on a dark beach, illuminated by a red light.
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1st Place -- Ocean Portfolio Award -- Miguel Serrano Ruiz | Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

Selected Finalists

There were some incredible finalists that ultimately did not win awards. Galleries of all of the finalists are available on Oceanographic. PetaPixel has selected some to highlight.

A split-level shot shows a seal pup resting on mossy rocks with its head partially submerged in clear water under a sunset sky.
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Finalist -- Matty Smith | Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

Image creditsOcean Photographer of the Year is presented by Oceanographic and Blancpain

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