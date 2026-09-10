40 Award-Winning Photos From Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

The winners of the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026 competition have been revealed, showcasing an incredible array of exceptional underwater and marine-related photos that reflect the beauty of the world’s oceans and all their inhabitants.

Last month, Oceanographic and Blancpain revealed some incredible finalists from the competition, but now the full winners are here, and they were worth the wait.

Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

French photographer Julien Anton has been named the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026 for his stunning black-and-white portrait of a male seahorse and two tiny juveniles. The young seahorses, barely visible against the pitch-black ocean background, provide a strong sense of scale and a storytelling element in the frame.

“We spent countless hours searching in difficult conditions, with no guarantee of finding a single seahorse. That is what made the moment so extraordinary — when the juveniles turned back towards the adult, it felt like something far beyond what I had dared to hope for,” Anton explains.

“I am not a professional photographer; for me, photography is simply how I share what I see and feel. My hope is that this image can serve as a bridge between science, conservation and a world that deserves to know what is at stake,” Anton continues.

Anton’s photo also took top prize in the Ocean Wildlife category.

Female Fifty Fathoms Award

British photographer Jenny Stock won the Female Fifty Fathoms Award this year. Created in 2021, this special award celebrates pioneering women in ocean photography.

Unlike the rest of the competition, which features photos entered by photographers worldwide, Stock was nominated by her peers and judged alongside other nominees by the Ocean Photographer of the Year jury.

“To be nominated by fellow photographers means more to me than I can easily put into words — this community is everything,” Stock explains.

“The Female Fifty Fathoms Award is particularly special because it celebrates the achievements and passion of women in ocean photography, and the women who have previously won it are exceptionally talented, so it’s a privilege to join their ranks,” she continues.

“The connection to the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms watch — one of diving’s most iconic timepieces — makes it even more extraordinary. I’m honored beyond measure, and I hope this recognition inspires more women to pick up a camera and discover the magic that’s beneath the surface.”

Category Winners

Over 15,000 photographers entered this year’s competition, battling it out across seven primary categories with an eighth Ocean Portfolio Award in the mix.

Wildlife

Fine Art

Adventure

Conservation (Impact)

Conservation (Hope)

Human Connection Award

The Ocean Unseen: Hidden Worlds

Ocean Portfolio Award

Selected Finalists

There were some incredible finalists that ultimately did not win awards. Galleries of all of the finalists are available on Oceanographic. PetaPixel has selected some to highlight.

Image creditsOcean Photographer of the Year is presented by Oceanographic and Blancpain