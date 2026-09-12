This New App Is the First to Send Custom Recipes to Fujifilm Cameras Wirelessly

Huginn is a new iPhone and iPad app that can wirelessly send custom film recipes directly to a Fujifilm camera, making it a distinct offering in an increasingly crowded app landscape. Per its developer, the Forge, Huginn is the first app to send recipes wirelessly to Fujifilm cameras.

Other apps, like Fuji X Recipe Generator and Fuji Style offer similar custom recipe functionality, but require users to plug their camera in. As DPReview notes, that’s also the case with yet another new app, the Fuji X Weekly App.

Huginn aims to stand out with its wireless workflow. The app’s developer, The Forge, says that once a user connects to a Fujifilm camera wirelessly via Bluetooth, the app remembers the body and reconnects on its own.

The app lets users browse looks created by other photographers, all of which are credited, and then select up to seven to send to their camera, filling in custom slots C1 through C7. Users can save more than that on the app, of course, and create their own recipes.

Each recipe has a name and shows the settings associated with it. Photographers can create custom Fujifilm recipes by selecting a base Film Simulation, like Provia or Velvia, and adjusting settings like grain effect, Color Chrome, white balance, highlights, shadows, color, sharpness, noise reduction, and clarity. With so many parameters, the possible combinations are effectively endless, and a large community of online photographers creates and shares Fujifilm recipes with each other.

Photographers can browse Huginn’s library of recipes online too, so they don’t need to download the app to preview what’s available. However, to see all the associated settings, users must sign in or download the app.

Huginn also includes film shoot planning functionality, including details about golden hour at selected locations, plus the ability to sync recipes through iCloud across multiple devices.

Huginn is available now and free to download. However, some recipes require a Pro membership, which is $19.99 per year temporarily as a “founder rate.” The price will increase later to $29.99 annually.

The Forge is also working on other apps, Valkyrie and Muninn. Valkyrie is a culling app, while Muninn is an in-development macOS app designed to help photographers showcase their finished work.

Image creditsThe Forge