This New App Is the First to Send Custom Recipes to Fujifilm Cameras Wirelessly

News
Jeremy Gray

A smartphone screen displaying a list of photo filter presets sits to the left of a silver and black digital camera.

Huginn is a new iPhone and iPad app that can wirelessly send custom film recipes directly to a Fujifilm camera, making it a distinct offering in an increasingly crowded app landscape. Per its developer, the Forge, Huginn is the first app to send recipes wirelessly to Fujifilm cameras.

Other apps, like Fuji X Recipe Generator and Fuji Style offer similar custom recipe functionality, but require users to plug their camera in. As DPReview notes, that’s also the case with yet another new app, the Fuji X Weekly App.

A smartphone displaying a grid of orange file icons sits next to a camera, with glowing orange icons floating between them and a black bird flying above.

Huginn aims to stand out with its wireless workflow. The app’s developer, The Forge, says that once a user connects to a Fujifilm camera wirelessly via Bluetooth, the app remembers the body and reconnects on its own.

The app lets users browse looks created by other photographers, all of which are credited, and then select up to seven to send to their camera, filling in custom slots C1 through C7. Users can save more than that on the app, of course, and create their own recipes.

A smartphone screen showing a camera app interface with seven custom film simulation slots labeled C1 through C7, each displaying a preview image and a film profile name.

A mobile app screen titled Recipes showing two film palettes, Golden Hour and Night Walk, with a button to add a new palette.

A mobile app interface titled "Looks" displays a grid of photography filter presets with sample images and text descriptions, featuring a bottom navigation bar with icons for Looks, Recipes, Camera, Plan, and More.

Each recipe has a name and shows the settings associated with it. Photographers can create custom Fujifilm recipes by selecting a base Film Simulation, like Provia or Velvia, and adjusting settings like grain effect, Color Chrome, white balance, highlights, shadows, color, sharpness, noise reduction, and clarity. With so many parameters, the possible combinations are effectively endless, and a large community of online photographers creates and shares Fujifilm recipes with each other.

A grid of photography filter recipes displayed on a website, featuring thumbnail images with titles and film simulation labels.

Photographers can browse Huginn’s library of recipes online too, so they don’t need to download the app to preview what’s available. However, to see all the associated settings, users must sign in or download the app.

Huginn also includes film shoot planning functionality, including details about golden hour at selected locations, plus the ability to sync recipes through iCloud across multiple devices.

A mobile app interface displays a photography planning screen titled "Headlands at Golden Hour" for August 28, 2026, showing weather conditions, a countdown timer, and a timeline of light phases.

Huginn is available now and free to download. However, some recipes require a Pro membership, which is $19.99 per year temporarily as a “founder rate.” The price will increase later to $29.99 annually.

The Forge is also working on other apps, Valkyrie and Muninn. Valkyrie is a culling app, while Muninn is an in-development macOS app designed to help photographers showcase their finished work.

Image creditsThe Forge

Affiliate Disclosure PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; we may earn a commission if you buy through one.

,
Love PetaPixel? Unlock Premium Perks.
Related Articles
This Free App Lists Recipes for Over 100 Fujifilm Film Simulations
A close-up of a black Fujifilm camera with a textured grip and a Fujinon 23mm f/2.8 aspherical lens, resting on a grid-patterned surface against a dark background. Free App Creates the Perfect Custom Fujifilm Film Simulation for You
Free App Lists 40 Film Simulation Recipes for the Ricoh GR Cameras
ChatGPT Film Simulation recipe Photographers are Using ChatGPT to Make Fujifilm Film Simulation Recipes
Discussion