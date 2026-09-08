OM System PEN Review: Too Familiar But Oh-So-Pretty

Reviews
Chris Niccolls

The idea behind the original Olympus PEN camera was deeply poignant. Like an actual pen, the PEN camera should be something you can take anywhere. It offers utility, for example, to sign a check or write in a tip on a receipt. But it is also a creative tool for sketching, writing a poem, or whatever inspires you along the way. The humble pen also has a third layer: it need not always be humble. It can instead be a stylish piece of functional jewelry, showing a touch of class peeking out of a suit pocket or from a couture handbag.

In a very simplistic and maybe cynical way of looking at it, the PEN is just a street-styled OM-5 II.

Pros

  • Stylish and simple
  • Has a full feature set and proper EVF
  • New color modes are fun
  • IBIS and CP modes are genuinely useful
  • Excellent battery life

Cons

  • Primarily technology we have seen before
  • More basic and less stylish compared to the much older PEN F
  • Grip is a little too shallow for comfort
  • 8-bit video quality is a little soft
OM System PENBuy new on B&HOM System PENBuy used on KEH.com

Sadly, the days of carrying a pen have faded, but OM System embraces the spirit of what it represents in its latest camera. The new camera is also the first product to bear the illustrious PEN title under the OM System banner. The OM System PEN is meant to be an affordable companion camera that you can take anywhere. Let’s see whether the $1,000 camera is a worthy addition to a long line of PEN cameras.

A silver and black OM SYSTEM PEN digital camera with a lens attached, centered against a solid light blue background.
OM System is going for a clean and streamlined look with the new PEN.
A close-up view of a silver and black camera body with the word "PEN" printed on the top panel against a solid blue background.
The iconic PEN is back with a new brand name and plenty of style.

OM System PEN Review: How It Feels

When I first saw the new OM System PEN, I was a little disappointed in its outward appearance. That said, my criticism may be unwarranted.

The PEN is a beautiful camera with clean lines and a simple and stylish finish. If I saw it from any other manufacturer, I would applaud its handsome looks and vintage-inspired design. My reluctance to love the look of the new PEN has more to do with the illustrious praise I heaped upon the PEN F than any specific aesthetic shortcoming of the new OM System PEN.

Two silver mirrorless cameras sit side-by-side on a white surface, each equipped with a black lens.
The size is about the same, but the new PEN is more entry-level than before.
A close-up view of the top corner of a silver and black camera body with the text "OM SYSTEM" printed on the front.
This is the first PEN camera to bear the OM System name.

The PEN F is a truly classic design with gorgeous dials, supreme metalwork, and a clear nod towards 1960s design. I love everything about the way it looks and feels. However, it is an expensive camera and arguably a complicated one as well, and OM System wants to go in a slightly different direction with its own version of the PEN.

A top-down view of a silver digital camera body with a lens, featuring a mode dial, shutter button, and power switch against a blue background.
The dials are beautifully machined in classic fashion, but I wish there were a threaded shutter button.
A silver and black OM SYSTEM PEN mirrorless camera body with an exposed sensor, set against a solid blue background.
The same sensor returns from the OM-5 II.

The driving motivation behind the OM System PEN design is a chassis that is easy to slip into a pocket or small bag and remove without catching on anything. To this end, the PEN is very smooth and sleek, with no protruding dials or levers to get stuck. This gives the camera a modern shape but undeniably classic design. I love the look of the silver version myself, and I’m happy to see that the dial controls are metal and cut beautifully. The camera weighs only 17.6 ounces (500 grams) and is easy to carry anywhere.

A close-up view of the back of a silver and black digital camera, showing the electronic viewfinder, a diopter adjustment dial, and a display screen against a solid blue background.
I truly hoped that the PEN would have an electronic viewfinder.
A silver and black digital camera with its rear LCD screen flipped out to the left, set against a solid light blue background.
The back panel is fully articulating.

I had the opportunity to really test the PEN by taking it all across Japan, all through the Nagano Valley, and ending up on Sado Island. This is exactly what the PEN is all about. It was easy to carry and looked stylish on my arm. The body is weather-sealed, so I didn’t have to worry about it in the intense Japanese summer humidity.

A CP button lets you access all your computational photography modes, and I used the Live ND feature constantly. You can customize this button as well if you prefer. There is also an AF/ON button, which I always want on any camera I use. It is great to have, but I do find it to be in a strange position, a little lower than my thumb would rest, and I did have quite a bit of difficulty using it. With practice, I think this issue would resolve, but even after weeks of using it, I kept pushing the wrong button from time to time.

An OM SYSTEM BLS-7 camera battery sits next to a silver camera with its battery compartment door open, set against a blue background.
There is a brand-new battery format, which gives excellent longevity.
A close-up view of the back of a digital camera, showing buttons labeled AF-ON, MENU, INFO, OK, ISO, WB, a trash icon, and a playback icon against a blue background.
The controls are good, but you won’t find a joystick for autofocus control.

On the front of the camera is a dial that lets you switch from the camera’s standard color modes to your custom recipes. You can make up to four color recipes and four monochrome recipes, and tweak them as you see fit. I like the camera’s default monochrome setting with only minor changes, so what I did was set the standard color mode to monochrome and then create a custom recipe under the color dial. This lets me flick the dial switch and quickly shift between color and black-and-white shooting, with the color setting taking advantage of the rich customizability of the new options. Regardless of how you set it up, the color modes are fun and useful.

A digital camera menu overlay displays color settings over a cityscape, featuring a color adjustment wheel with a "Vivid +3" setting selected.
The color settings are very customizable and useful.
A close-up of a camera body featuring a physical switch labeled "COLOR/MONO" set to the color position, with a silver lens visible on the right against a light blue background.
This little switch gives access to the color filter controls.

You will not find any sort of autofocus joystick control on the body, but you can use the 1-million-dot fully articulating LCD panel to move your focus area around.

I didn’t expect to see an EVF on this camera, especially given how closely it resembles the EVF-less Olympus PEN EP-7. However, we are fortunate to get a 2.36-million-dot EVF, which, although basic, is a welcome addition at this price.

This little camera operates in a simple, streamlined way, and I think it is excellent for the target audience it serves. The OM-5 II is very similar in capability and control, but it offers a more substantial grip and slightly better IBIS for those who want to use longer glass; this is the more fitting street photography camera.

OM System PEN Review: How It Shoots

The grip was a little small for my hand, and I had to pinch harder than I would have liked to hold it safely. This camera will definitely benefit from a future accessory grip. Although I won’t be mounting any major telephoto glass on the PEN, it does have features like Pro-Cap mode, which is equally useful on the streets as in the jungle.

A digital camera menu screen displays the AF (autofocus) settings, with the C-AF+TR option highlighted in a green box within a vertical list.
Decent burst rates and good autofocus serve the PEN well.
A man with a towel around his neck uses tongs to grill skewers at a street food stall while a customer stands in the foreground.
Catching subjects and focusing on eyes is easy for the PEN.

Three young men in white collared shirts sit on a wooden bench at a train station, each looking down at a smartphone.

A woman with red hair and sunglasses stands against a graffiti-covered wall, holding a camera and looking at a no-graffiti sign.

The OM PEN shoots up to 1/4000 second in mechanical shutter mode and has an IBIS unit capable of up to 5.5 stops of stability. Autofocus worked great for most casual situations, but the subject-detection options are limited.

You can detect people or pets. Officially, the animal detection mode is a simpler feature intended for family pets, although I tested it and it worked well for wildlife I encountered as well.

You can push the camera to eight frames per second burst rates, but everything feels just a little less compared to the similar OM-5 II. I don’t know how much of this is due to its physically smaller body and how much to market segmentation for different audiences, but the PEN is, for all intents and purposes, going to behave like a more beginner-friendly and arguably more stylish OM-5 II.

A bright yellow koi fish swims among several dark, open-mouthed fish in murky water.
Japan has so much to offer photographically.
A digital camera viewfinder display shows a close-up portrait of a man with a focus box locked onto his eye and face.
Human eye detection works well for any street or portrait situation.
A digital camera viewfinder display shows a pigeon on gravel, with an autofocus box locked onto the bird's head and exposure settings visible at the bottom.
Pigeons can be pets, and the animal detection did find them.
A stone frog statue sits in a shallow pond next to a metal pipe pouring a steady stream of water.
Live ND is still as useful as ever.

You will find the same 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor as the OM-5 cameras, along with similar video capabilities. OM-Log is available, but it’s limited to 8-bit recording modes.

There is a brand-new battery, though, called the BLS-7. I found this battery longer-lasting than the old BLS-50, and it gave me multiple days of shooting from a single charge. This is a real advantage for a travel camera.

I also used the four-stop Live ND feature all the time, and the IBIS was still respectable enough to handhold slow shutter speeds. The IBIS will not sync with longer telephoto lenses that include optical stabilization, though. This is yet another consequence of making this camera for a different audience than the OM-5 II.

A person sits at a wooden table next to a blueberry parfait in a glass dish and a glass of iced coffee.
OM System video doesn’t change much from model to model, but the 8-bit quality is a little soft.
A leafy green plant grows against a weathered blue metal wall featuring faded white Japanese text.
You can have fun with very customizable color rendering.

A tall metal telecommunications tower stands silhouetted against a sunset sky, rising above a building with mountains in the distance.

Rows of pink and white paper lanterns with Japanese text hang from wires against a blurred building background.

A side-by-side comparison of a bronze elephant figurine, labeled "20MP Single Exposure" on the left and "50MP High-Res Mode" on the right.
CP modes like Live ND and High-Res mode are still present.

OM System PEN Review: Familiar, but Worthy

In a very simplistic and maybe cynical way of looking at it, the PEN is just a street-styled OM-5 II. In fact, the OM-5 is even a touch more capable as a shooter, and the price is essentially the same, too.

However, I can confidently say some very positive things after using the camera throughout my trip to Japan. The PEN is a stable shooting camera with a quiet shutter and all the controls and customization I need to get the job done. The color filter options are genuinely fun, and I’m always happy with the overall image quality that I get out of the OM bodies and glass. Battery life was awesome, and OM’s great computational modes are present here.

A sunset over a dense city skyline with a tall communications tower and the Tokyo Skytree visible in the distance.
Tokyo summers are hot but the sunsets are gorgeous.

A row of white cylindrical columns stands beside a dark reflecting pool, with the pillars mirrored in the rippling water.

A young boy with a backpack crouches on a stone ledge, reaching down to touch the water in a shallow, rocky stream.

A dark-winged damselfly with a metallic green body rests on a mossy rock beside a small, duckweed-covered stream.

More importantly, if I were going to travel abroad or even just wander around, the OM System PEN is more appealing to me as a companion than the OM-5 II. Although both are about the same size and weight in practical terms, the PEN offers a more desirable combination of style and looks without major compromises. This is a testament to how OM System is marketing these cameras, and I think it works.

A man with graying hair holds a silver digital camera to his eye to take a photograph.
The OM System PEN succeeds in being a handy and stylish travel camera.

I can see many beginner photographers, as well as more accomplished street photographers, gravitating toward this camera, even when compared to the more expensive OM-1 series. It just scratches an itch that many of us have had.

A collection of colorful, glowing paper lanterns hangs from a ceiling covered in lush green foliage and blue flowers.

Two men sit on outdoor stairs against a bright red wall, one using a vape and the other holding a smartphone and a cigarette.

A close-up, black-and-white view of a weathered stone monument engraved with Japanese characters, partially shaded by overhanging maple leaves.

A black and white silhouette of a damselfly perched on the delicate, pointed leaves of a Japanese maple branch.

I want to acknowledge that the new OM System PEN, as fun as it is to use, is still essentially the same technology we have seen many times before. However, there is hope on the horizon. Now that OM System is out from under the JIP holding group, we may see real innovation from OM System in the future. If the $1,000 PEN can be a new entry-level starting point, I’m excited to see what OM System does next.

A person in a black t-shirt descends a metal escalator, captured in a high-contrast black and white shot.

A person with a backpack walks across a bright street as seen through a dark, narrow alleyway.

Are There Alternatives?

As mentioned, the OM-5 II is effectively the same camera with a better grip and more capable telephoto lens usage, intended for more outdoor pursuits. I would also consider the PEN a viable competitor to cameras like the Panasonic L10, Fujifilm X100 series, and Nikon Zfc. Once you add a lens, all of these packages will cost about the same.

Panasonic Lumix L10Buy new on B&HPanasonic Lumix L10Buy used on KEH.com
Fujifilm X100VIBuy new on B&HFujifilm X100VIBuy used on KEH.com
Nikon ZfcBuy new on B&HNikon ZfcBuy used on KEH.com

Should You Buy It?

Yes. This is a compact, stylish street and travel camera that makes good use of the small lenses Micro Four Thirds offers. You can learn (and love) photography and look good doing it.

OM System PENBuy new on B&HOM System PENBuy used on KEH.com

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