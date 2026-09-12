Photos of Bureaucrats From All Over the World

Jan Banning has been photographing bureaucrats from all over the world since 2002. He first published his acclaimed book, Bureaucratics, in 2008. He recently released Bureaucratics Revisited, which explores his archive and includes fresh work.

To create the seminal body of work, Dutch photographer Jan Banning undertook an unprecedented global journey through the offices of those who wield state power.

Over the course of five years and across eight countries, Banning trained his lens on the largely unnoticed human face of bureaucracy.

The environmental portraits are defined by their square format, frontal perspective, and deadpan clarity. Each is taken from the eye level of the citizen entering the office.

The result is a subtle dialogue between the roles of the office as a formal, performative representation of government authority, and as the civil servant’s private (work) space. At once an anthropological study and a work of visual poetry, Bureaucratics offers an ironic yet humane exploration of the administrative machineries that govern our societies while remaining largely invisible — and the individuals who sustain them.

Banning used medium-format cameras, starting with a Bronica SQ-Ai, later a Fuji GX-680III, and finally a Hasselblad H5.

“Receiving permission to shoot portraits of bureaucrats is in itself an achievement, when you consider the countries they decided to visit: India, Yemen, Bolivia and others,” Martin Parr writes in the book’s foreword. “I would not know where or how to start. So they get the go-ahead, and then Banning shoots many portraits, the best of which we see here.”

Bureaucratics Revisited is available via Banning’s website.

Image creditsPhotographs by Jan Banning