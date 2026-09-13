Nicolas Rachline’s Haunting Photos Capture the Solitude and Beauty of Modern Life

Features
Pesala Bandara
A couple stands in a brightly lit window of a dark building overlooking a body of water under a starry night sky.
St Tropez, 2021 | © Elsebound by Nicolas Rachline, Rizzoli New York, 2026.

A photographer’s cinematic, Edward Hopper-esque photographs capture the solitude of contemporary life as well as its fragile beauty.

Photographer Nicolas Rachline’s book Elsebound: Photographs from the Quiet Hours is being published by Rizzoli later this month (September 29). Rachline’s images capture fleeting moments with a film noir-style intensity. His dreamlike scenes of cities such as Paris, Los Angeles, and New York are both familiar and slightly unsettling, in ways that can be difficult to explain.

A brightly lit bar interior is viewed through a large window at night, showing a bartender working behind a wooden counter.
Brussels 2022 | © Elsebound by Nicolas Rachline, Rizzoli New York, 2026.
A person with blonde hair wearing a red dress stands inside a room, viewed through a window with a decorative metal security grille.
St Tropez, 2024 | © Elsebound by Nicolas Rachline, Rizzoli New York, 2026.

Rachline, a French-born, Belgium-based artist, shifted away from a career in advertising and editing to focus on photography just over ten years ago. Elsebound is the first monograph dedicated to his work.

Influenced by photographers including Brassaï, Philip-Lorca diCorcia and Saul Leiter, as well as painters such as Edward Hopper and Paul Delvaux, Elsebound explores the beauty Rachline discovers in ordinary places and hauntingly striking spaces.

A blonde woman in a pink dress and high heels walks past the entrance of a parking garage on a sunny day.
Los Angeles, 2015 | © Elsebound by Nicolas Rachline, Rizzoli New York, 2026.
A person in a hat and coat walks toward the Café de Flore at night, viewed from behind another person in the foreground.
Paris, 2019 | © Elsebound by Nicolas Rachline, Rizzoli New York, 2026.

Deserted streets glow with pale light, anonymous, isolated figures linger at crossroads, and landscapes shimmer between the ordinary and the surreal. Each image appears suspended in time, charged with silence, suspense, and the feeling that something has just happened — or is about to.

A double exposure shows a person holding a camera in front of a window, overlaid with a close-up portrait of a smiling woman.
NYC, 2016 | © Elsebound by Nicolas Rachline, Rizzoli New York, 2026.

The book cover for "Elsebound" by Nicolas Rachline features a photograph of a person in a black dress walking past a green storefront framed by large stone columns.

Dreamlike and atmospheric, the photographs capture moments that feel both mysterious and familiar, gradually coming together to suggest a larger story. They explore the solitude of contemporary life, but also its fragile beauty: the nostalgia for something lost, the hope for something else, and the tension of waiting in an uncertain world.

The photographer invites viewers to explore the uncertain spaces between different states of life, capturing moments that are enigmatic, melancholic and deeply human.

Nicholas Rachline’s Elsebound: Photographs from the Quiet Hours, which features a foreword by Graydon Carter and Nathan King, is being published by Rizzoli on September 29, 2026. It is available to purchase here.

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