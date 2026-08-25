Apple Announces Its Most Powerful Mac Mini Yet

Apple has announced a new generation of its popular Mac mini series that comes with the brand new M6 chip as well as the M5 Pro chip.

The previous generation of the tiny desktop computer — that requires an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse — had become scarce due to high demand.

Apple today announced two variants of the latest Mac mini: one with the brand new M6 chip that starts at $899, and a more powerful version with the M5 Pro chip that starts at $1,699. Both starting prices are $100 higher than the previous generation.

The M6 version starts with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage. It features a 12-core CPU — which is two more cores than the previous generation — and a 12-core GPU, also two more cores than last time. It now includes Neural Accelerators in each core for the first time on Mac mini; this gives 4x faster AI performance and 2x faster graphics than the Mac mini with an M4 chip.

The Mac mini with M5 Pro starts with 24GB memory and 512GB storage and is designed for more computer-intensive tasks — it features an 18-core CPU and a 20-core GPU.

“With Neural Accelerators in each GPU core, M5 Pro also delivers significant gains in AI compute compared to the previous Mac mini, allowing users to tackle more advanced AI workflows like photo and video upscaling, and running large diffusion models faster than ever,” Apple says in its press release.

Both versions support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 while providing 2.5-gigabit Ethernet ports. There are two USB-C ports at the front and a headphone jack. On the back, there are three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the M6 Mac mini, and three Thunderbolt 5 ports on the M5 Pro Mac mini, along with an HDMI port and Ethernet port.

“Mac mini has always been our most versatile Mac. Whether it’s being used as a home computer, powering a professional studio, or as an always-on agentic device, it’s the little Mac that can do it all,” says Apple’s chief hardware officer, Johny Srouji.

“Today, we’re taking this versatility even further. With a more powerful CPU and graphics, Neural Accelerators in the GPU, and higher memory bandwidth, Mac mini with M6 delivers a whole new level of AI performance. And with up to an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU, Mac mini with M5 Pro is an ultracompact powerhouse for complex pro workflows. We can’t wait to see all the incredible ways people will use it next.”

Both Mac minis are available to pre-order now. They will be shipped with macOS 27 no later than September 22.