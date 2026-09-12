Sigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG Contemporary Review: Versatility is a Virtue

Reviews
Chris Niccolls

More and more, I find myself prioritizing convenience in a lens rather than ideal optical performance. Having a lens that is compact and versatile with a focal range that covers more of an ultra-wide field of view, means that I don’t have to bring a second lens with me.

PetaPixel Editors' Choice

I'm all for lenses that offer the 20mm as a starting point, and both Sony and Panasonic users have another great alternative on the market now.

Pros

  • Compact and lightweight
  • Gratefully fast f/2.8 aperture at the wide end
  • Good sharpness and detail
  • Excellent flare resistance
  • Decent closeup performance

Cons

  • Bokeh is harsh and lacks smoothness
  • Middling sunstars
  • Lacks any lens controls or switches
Sigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG ContemporaryBuy new on B&HSigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG ContemporaryBuy used on KEH.com

The Sony 20-70mm f/4 quickly became one of my favorite lenses for this very reason, and the Panasonic 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 is a great bargain, but now there is another alternative, and it lets in the most light out of all of them. Sigma has just released a new 20-70mm f/2.8-4 for $849, and it might be the new E-mount or L-mount lens you’re looking for.

Sigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG Contemporary: How It Feels

This is a wonderfully compact lens. It only weighs 13.2 ounces (375 grams), and the front diameter is a very manageable 67mm filter thread. It’s even slightly lighter than the aforementioned Sony 20-70mm f/4. There isn’t anything in the way of optical stabilization but this holds true for the competition as well. You will find some weather sealing and dust resistance on par with Sigma Contemporary lenses, and the lens does come with a basic hood in the box.

A black Sigma 20-60mm camera lens stands upright against a white subway tile background.
The Sigma 20-60mm is small and light.
A close-up of a black camera lens hood attached to a lens, with text reading "LH706-04 20-60mm 1:2.8-4 DG ø67 SIGMA" against a white tiled background.
You get a standard hood in the box.
A camera lens rests on its side on a white tiled surface next to a black lens cap, showing its rear mount and electrical contacts.
Sigma Contemporary series lenses still offer good protection from the elements.

However, all this compactness does also mean that the lens controls are very simplistic. There is a simple zoom ring and a manual focus ring as well, but sadly, there is no switch for AF/MF control. The manual focus ring also feels a little sloppy, but it works fine. Sigma did manage to fit a high-speed linear motor inside the lens, and it focuses very quickly.

A black Sigma 20-60mm 1:2.8-4 DG 67mm camera lens stands upright against a white subway tile background.
I like the size, but don’t expect to see any controls on the chassis.
A black camera lens with a 20-60mm 1:2.8-4 DG 67mm specification sits on a white tiled surface against a white brick background.
The front element takes 62mm filters, and the Sigma lens coatings are very pretty.
A close-up view of a black Sigma 20-60mm camera lens, showing the focal length markings and the 67mm filter thread diameter.
Sigma offers the versatility of 20mm lens coverage and manages more light as well.

Sigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG Contemporary: How It Shoots

I tested flare at the 20mm end at the widest aperture where it should have the most issues. Sigma lens coatings continue to impress, however, and any flare is very well reduced. Stopping the aperture down will create some very minor purple ghosting across the diagonal of the frame, but it is a really good result. Sunstars are very average-looking, though, and won’t really be a selling point for this optic.

A modern, multi-story apartment building with a grid-like facade stands against a bright blue sky, with a street sign for St. Matthew Square in the foreground.
Flare resistance is excellent with just a little visible ghosting.
Sunlight flares through the leaves of a tree in front of a modern, multi-story apartment building with balconies under a clear blue sky.
Sunstars are nothing to write home about.

A man with a long beard walks through an outdoor festival area filled with people sitting at picnic tables under umbrellas at sunset.

A man in a baseball cap grills meat over an open flame at a barbecue stand with menu signs hanging above.

A versatile lens should include some ability to focus closely and get tight detail shots. The Sigma does its best macro work at about the 35mm mark, and it achieves a macro ratio of 1:2.3, which is pretty darn good. I was able to get some nice close-ups of bees and flowers, and I think this adds some utility to an already versatile lens.

A fuzzy bumblebee flies toward a vibrant purple salvia flower in a sunlit garden.
This lens has a respectable ability to shoot up close and personal.

A man in a red shirt and black apron grills ribs, sausages, and pineapple slices on a smoky outdoor barbecue grill.

A dark room is illuminated by a red light source behind a vertical-slatted grate, casting long, parallel red shadows across the floor near a wooden table leg.

A black-and-white shot of a roller coaster train filled with passengers ascending a steep track next to a large evergreen tree.

Not everything on this lens is ideal, though. Bokeh tends to be a little harsh-looking, with somewhat distracting background blur. Specular highlights have some onion-rings visible, and this leads to the overall look of the bokeh being fairly average — not great but not terrible either. There is also some very minor LoCA, or longitudinal chromatic aberration, but it only shows up at the 20mm end at f/2.8.

A smiling man with a beard and a black baseball cap wears reflective blue sunglasses while sitting under a tent with string lights.
Bokeh is pretty average and doesn’t stand out from the crowd.

A man in a top hat and patterned vest juggles white clubs while framed by a dark, oval-shaped opening at a carnival.

A black and white long-exposure shot of a waterfall cascading over dark, jagged rocks into a calm pool.

A multi-tiered waterfall cascades over dark, mossy rock formations surrounded by lush green foliage.

Sharpness is very nice on this new Sigma lens, with decent contrast and detail at the 20mm end wide open. The contrast improves as the aperture tightens. The corners at 20mm do show some softness, but this also improves quickly with slightly tighter apertures. The 60mm end of the lens also impresses with great detail at f/4 in the center and more consistent corners overall. This is a sharp lens.

A side-by-side comparison of a test chart showing a Canadian one-dollar bill, a starburst pattern, and color bars at 20mm f/2.8 and f/5.6.
Sharpness is good at the 20mm range and contrast gets better quickly.
A side-by-side comparison of two test charts showing a Canadian one-dollar bill and a grid of letters, labeled 20mm at f/2.8 and f/5.6.
The corners at 20mm could be a little sharper.
A side-by-side comparison of a test chart at 60mm f/4 and 60mm f/8, featuring a Canadian banknote, resolution patterns, and color bars.
The 60mm side is very consistent.
A black and white shot of a person's shadow cast against a large, white sign spelling "KANDO" at night.
I played with this lens at the 2026 Sony Kando event.

Sigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG Contemporary: Who Should Buy This?

From a video perspective, I can see this lens being very popular for gimbal usage and vlogging. The faster f/2.8 aperture is nice to have for gimbal shots in low light, and zooming this lens doesn’t shift the point of balance in a big way. However, there is a fair amount of lens breathing where the field of view changes as you focus. I still think burgeoning cinematographers will find this to be a useful video lens.

A man with gray hair stands on mossy rocks, using a camera on a tripod to photograph a waterfall.
You can take the Sigma 20-60mm anywhere easily.

A performer in striped pants and a vest breathes a large fireball in front of a carnival game booth featuring a banner with a stylized portrait.

A narrow, clear stream flows between large, weathered grey rocks, reflecting the vibrant green of surrounding foliage.

Sony users will find this lens to compete very well against the Sony 20-70mm f/4. Now, I don’t mind the fixed f/4 aperture personally, but it is nice to have a slightly faster f/2.8 aperture at the wide end, and the Sigma is also more affordable at $849 versus the Sony at $1,200. You trade a little less range for a little more light, and both make respectable images.

A skeleton wearing a nightcap sits on a toilet in a bathroom with checkered floors, reading a newspaper while a white robe hangs on the door.

Panasonic users have an interesting choice, too. The Sigma is a better lens in pretty much every way except price. It is significantly brighter than the Panasonic option, but the Panasonic lens is more affordable, especially when purchased as a bundle. Even so, it could still be worth the extra cost to get the Sigma for the extra light. Regardless, I’m all for lenses that offer the 20mm as a starting point, and both Sony and Panasonic users have another great alternative on the market now.

Are There Alternatives?

The aforementioned Sony 24-70mm f/4 and Panasonic 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 now face stiff competition from Sigma. The Sigma lens manages to offer tangible improvements to the game as well, making it a very good option.

Sony 20-70mm f/4 GBuy new on B&HSony 20-70mm f/4 GBuy used on KEH.com
Panasonic 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6Buy new on B&HPanasonic 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6Buy used on KEH.com

Should You Buy It?

Yes. You get more light at a very usable 20mm end and excellent optical performance without any added bulk or weight. This is a compelling lens on any mount for which it is available.

Sigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG ContemporaryBuy new on B&HSigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG ContemporaryBuy used on KEH.com

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