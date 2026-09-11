The Unknown Photographer Who Got His First Camera From a German POW Soldier

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Pesala Bandara
Two soldiers in uniform sit in a train compartment, one looking at a person hunched over with their head down between them.
John Baer, Soldiers on a French Train, 1945, from JOHN BAER The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs 1945- 1954. | Courtesy John Baer Archive.

A photographer took thousands of incredible images of pivotal moments in postwar Europe and mid-century America with a Leica camera taken from a captured German soldier — which were only discovered by his family after his death.

A new book, John Baer The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs, 1945–1954 (to be published on September 15, 2026) will reveal the images taken by unknown photographer John Baer for the first time. In a story reminiscent of Vivian Maier’s, Baer’s photographs remained unseen and unknown until after his passing when his son discovered 4,000 of his negatives, silver gelatin prints, and contact sheets.

A large group of cyclists waits at a city intersection near a construction site with streetcars and cars in the background.
John Baer, Cyclists in Traffic, Munich, 1951, from JOHN BAER The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs 1945- 1954. | Courtesy John Baer Archive.
A man and a woman sit back-to-back on a park bench in front of the New York University Press Building.
John Baer, Couple, Washington Square Park , from JOHN BAER The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs 1945-1954. | Courtesy John Baer Archive.
A group of women stands in a cobblestone square framed by narrow alley walls, with a building in the background labeled "TAILLEUR.
John Baer, Tailor Shop, Montpellier, 1951, from JOHN BAER The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs 1945-1954 | Courtesy John Baer Archive.

His earliest photographs were taken in France and Germany and focused on his fellow soldiers, many of them weary and struggling to understand themselves following years of war and political realignment. Posters in France call for disarmament and warn against American dominance, while boys play with wooden guns in Franco’s Spain. In Germany, people rebuild their cities, ferrying building materials in horse-drawn carts. The war and its aftermath remain a constant presence in the photographs.

A black-and-white street scene shows a corner building housing the "O! KAY BAR" and "Hôtel d'Alsace," with people and a dog on the sidewalk.
John Baer, O!Kay Bar, Montpellier, 1951, from JOHN BAER The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs 1945- 1954 . | Courtesy John Baer Archive.
Two French Communist Party propaganda posters on a wall, one depicting war scenes and the other an octopus with a US flag head.
John Baer, Anti-American Posters, Montpellier, 1951, from JOHN BAER The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs 1945-1954 . | Courtesy John Baer Archive.
Six young boys stand on a large rock in a wooded area, posing with toy guns pointed toward the camera.
John Baer, Boys with Wooden Guns, Barcelona, 1951, from JOHN BAER The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs 1945-1954. | Courtesy John Baer Archive.

In New York, Baer’s photographs capture a city filled with optimism and emerging as a center of postwar capitalism. Men and women walk through Midtown, where even nuns carry shopping bags. Office workers eat lunch in Bryant Park, an asphalt crew paves Fifth Avenue and skaters glide across the rink at Rockefeller Center.

A group of men in work clothes use rakes and shovels to spread asphalt on a city street, surrounded by thick clouds of steam.
John Baer, Paving Fifth Avenue, 1953, from JOHN BAER The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs 1945- 1954. | Courtesy John Baer Archive.
Four women sit together on a park bench, talking and smoking in a black-and-white scene from the mid-20th century.
John Baer, Lunch Hour, Bryant Park, Manhattan, 1953, from JOHN BAER The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs 1945-1954. | Courtesy John Baer Archive.
Two nuns in black habits walk along a city sidewalk past a row of parked vintage cars.
| Courtesy John Baer Archive.
A double-exposure black-and-white photograph shows a street scene with storefronts, including Robbins and Albert's Hosiery, overlaid with ghostly, translucent figures of people walking.
John Baer, Louise Twice , from JOHN BAER The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs 1945-1954. | Courtesy John Baer Archive.
A black-and-white book cover titled "John Baer: The Extraordinary Ordinary / A Memoir in Photographs 1945-1954" featuring a woman leaning over train tracks.
| Courtesy John Baer Archive.

In the mid-1950s, after years of honing his craft, Baer boxed up his work and stowed it away to focus on his career and caring for his family.

It was only after his death in 1994 that Baer’s son Andrew found three boxes containing nearly 4,000 negatives and prints dating from between 1945 and 1954. In 2021, Andrew and his wife Megan began to uncover the contents of the boxes. The release of John Baer The Extraordinary Ordinary marks the first time these images have been published and shared.

A man sits on a park bench next to someone sleeping, while another man reads a newspaper nearby as a pedestrian walks past in the foreground.
John Baer, Passing Time, Bryant Park, Manhattan, 1953, from JOHN BAER The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs 1945-1954. | Courtesy John Baer Archive.
A high-angle, black-and-white shot shows a man walking on a paved surface, casting a long, elongated shadow beside a fence.
John Baer, Shadow Study, Manhattan, from JOHN BAER The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs 1945- 1954. | Courtesy John Baer Archive.

The debut book on Baer’s photography introduces readers to his self-taught eye and demonstrates his gift for seeing the extraordinary in the ordinary. His photographs show people in unguarded moments of their daily lives — at work, at rest and at play.

John Baer The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs, 1945–1954 can be purchased here.

Image creditsAll photos courtesy John Baer Archive.


 

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