The Unknown Photographer Who Got His First Camera From a German POW Soldier

A photographer took thousands of incredible images of pivotal moments in postwar Europe and mid-century America with a Leica camera taken from a captured German soldier — which were only discovered by his family after his death.

A new book, John Baer The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs, 1945–1954 (to be published on September 15, 2026) will reveal the images taken by unknown photographer John Baer for the first time. In a story reminiscent of Vivian Maier’s, Baer’s photographs remained unseen and unknown until after his passing when his son discovered 4,000 of his negatives, silver gelatin prints, and contact sheets.

His earliest photographs were taken in France and Germany and focused on his fellow soldiers, many of them weary and struggling to understand themselves following years of war and political realignment. Posters in France call for disarmament and warn against American dominance, while boys play with wooden guns in Franco’s Spain. In Germany, people rebuild their cities, ferrying building materials in horse-drawn carts. The war and its aftermath remain a constant presence in the photographs.

In New York, Baer’s photographs capture a city filled with optimism and emerging as a center of postwar capitalism. Men and women walk through Midtown, where even nuns carry shopping bags. Office workers eat lunch in Bryant Park, an asphalt crew paves Fifth Avenue and skaters glide across the rink at Rockefeller Center.

In the mid-1950s, after years of honing his craft, Baer boxed up his work and stowed it away to focus on his career and caring for his family.

It was only after his death in 1994 that Baer’s son Andrew found three boxes containing nearly 4,000 negatives and prints dating from between 1945 and 1954. In 2021, Andrew and his wife Megan began to uncover the contents of the boxes. The release of John Baer The Extraordinary Ordinary marks the first time these images have been published and shared.

The debut book on Baer’s photography introduces readers to his self-taught eye and demonstrates his gift for seeing the extraordinary in the ordinary. His photographs show people in unguarded moments of their daily lives — at work, at rest and at play.

John Baer The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs, 1945–1954 can be purchased here.

Image creditsAll photos courtesy John Baer Archive.