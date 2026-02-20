ACR and Lightroom Now Support Canon’s New Ultra-Wide Lenses

Jeremy Gray

Two Canon camera lenses are shown upright side by side on a white background. Both lenses have a black body with red rings near the top, and white text displaying technical details.

Adobe today added new camera and lens support to Adobe Camera Raw, Lightroom, and Lightroom Classic. Newly supported cameras include the OM System OM-3 Astro and the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome, while new lens support includes the latest lenses from Canon, Leica, and more.

The new camera support has arrived very quickly. Technically, while PetaPixel reviewed the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome over a month ago, it’s still only available for preorder. As for the OM System OM-3 Astro, it’s also not yet in stores and was announced less than two weeks ago.

Buy the Ricoh GR IV new on B&HBuy the Ricoh GR IV used on KEH.com
Buy the OM System OM-3 Astro new on B&HBuy the OM System OM-3 Astro used on KEH.com

As Asobinet reports, complete list of newly supported lenses inside Adobe Camera Raw, Lightroom, and Lightroom Classic includes the following 10 lenses: Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM, Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM, Leica Noctilux-M 35mm f/1.2 ASPH., Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art for L-Mount), Sigma 28-105mm T3 FF Cine, Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II, Viltrox AF 14mm f/4 FE, Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 E, and Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 E.

There are some very interesting inclusions on the list. Firstly, there are numerous brand-new lenses now supported in Adobe Camera Raw, including the Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM and RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM lenses that were just announced earlier this month.

Buy the Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM new on B&HBuy the Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM used on KEH.com
Buy the Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM new on B&HBuy the Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM used on KEH.com

The RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM support is particularly notable given the issues that PetaPixel experienced when using the lens for astrophotography as part of its review. Jordan Drake ran into significant star streaking issues with the lens, with both uncorrected and corrected RAW images, plus JPEGs straight out of the camera with in-camera corrections applied. PetaPixel discussed the situation in this week’s podcast, seen below.

As Drake explains above, Canon was also confused by the results, and PetaPixel has been sharing original files with Canon for its evaluation.

“Rest assured, the streakiness is in the original RAW files without a profile attached to it, and the straight-out-of-camera JPEGs,” Drake said this week. “Another interesting thing that we’ve noticed is that Adobe has removed their profile for the 14mm Canon lens in their latest update, so who knows, we don’t know what’s going on… but stay tuned.”

“We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” Chris Niccolls added.

Now that Adobe has returned the RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM to its list of supported lenses, PetaPixel will test the new lens profile and see if anything has changed.

Although PetaPixel has not yet reviewed the RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM lens, it is good to see that the brand-new lens is officially supported in Adobe software as well.

Buy the Leica Noctilux-M 35mm f/1.2 ASPH. new on B&HBuy the Leica Noctilux-M 35mm f/1.2 ASPH. used on KEH.com

Another new lens on the list is the Leica Noctilux-M 35m f/1.2 ASPH., Leica’s first-ever 35mm Noctilux-M prime. As it turns out, and to nobody’s real surprise, the lens is extremely good.

Alongside the new camera and lens support, there is also new support for some smartphones, including the Oppo Find X8 series and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra released late last year in China. The full list of supported cameras and lenses in Adobe Camera Raw, Lightroom, and Lightroom Classic is available on Adobe’s support website.

Image credits: Canon

, , ,
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A compact black digital camera with a textured grip and a closed lens cover sits on a gray grid-patterned surface. The letters "GR" are visible on the bottom right of the camera's front. The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome Will Cost an Extra $700
A compact black digital camera with a wrist strap rests on a wooden table in a softly lit indoor setting, with a blurred background of people and windows. Ricoh GR IV Firmware Update Adds an Electronic Shutter
A silver and black Fujifilm digital camera is centered against a vibrant, swirling gold background. The camera lens and textured body are clearly visible, highlighting its retro-inspired design. Despite Limited Supply, the Fujifilm X100VI Topped Major 2024 Sales Chart in Japan
A gold emblem with "PP" in the center and laurel branches around it, above the text "2025 Nominees," set against a sparkling, bokeh light background. The PetaPixel Awards Nominees: The Top Photo Gear of 2025
Discussion