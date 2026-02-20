ACR and Lightroom Now Support Canon’s New Ultra-Wide Lenses

Adobe today added new camera and lens support to Adobe Camera Raw, Lightroom, and Lightroom Classic. Newly supported cameras include the OM System OM-3 Astro and the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome, while new lens support includes the latest lenses from Canon, Leica, and more.

The new camera support has arrived very quickly. Technically, while PetaPixel reviewed the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome over a month ago, it’s still only available for preorder. As for the OM System OM-3 Astro, it’s also not yet in stores and was announced less than two weeks ago.

As Asobinet reports, complete list of newly supported lenses inside Adobe Camera Raw, Lightroom, and Lightroom Classic includes the following 10 lenses: Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM, Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM, Leica Noctilux-M 35mm f/1.2 ASPH., Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art for L-Mount), Sigma 28-105mm T3 FF Cine, Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II, Viltrox AF 14mm f/4 FE, Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 E, and Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 E.

There are some very interesting inclusions on the list. Firstly, there are numerous brand-new lenses now supported in Adobe Camera Raw, including the Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM and RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM lenses that were just announced earlier this month.

The RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM support is particularly notable given the issues that PetaPixel experienced when using the lens for astrophotography as part of its review. Jordan Drake ran into significant star streaking issues with the lens, with both uncorrected and corrected RAW images, plus JPEGs straight out of the camera with in-camera corrections applied. PetaPixel discussed the situation in this week’s podcast, seen below.

As Drake explains above, Canon was also confused by the results, and PetaPixel has been sharing original files with Canon for its evaluation.

“Rest assured, the streakiness is in the original RAW files without a profile attached to it, and the straight-out-of-camera JPEGs,” Drake said this week. “Another interesting thing that we’ve noticed is that Adobe has removed their profile for the 14mm Canon lens in their latest update, so who knows, we don’t know what’s going on… but stay tuned.”

“We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” Chris Niccolls added.

Now that Adobe has returned the RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM to its list of supported lenses, PetaPixel will test the new lens profile and see if anything has changed.

Although PetaPixel has not yet reviewed the RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM lens, it is good to see that the brand-new lens is officially supported in Adobe software as well.

Another new lens on the list is the Leica Noctilux-M 35m f/1.2 ASPH., Leica’s first-ever 35mm Noctilux-M prime. As it turns out, and to nobody’s real surprise, the lens is extremely good.

Alongside the new camera and lens support, there is also new support for some smartphones, including the Oppo Find X8 series and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra released late last year in China. The full list of supported cameras and lenses in Adobe Camera Raw, Lightroom, and Lightroom Classic is available on Adobe’s support website.

