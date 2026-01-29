Leica 35mm Noctilux-M f/1.2 ASPH Review: A Long Time Coming

Ultra-fast 35mm lenses are not a new thing. Leica users have had access to the excellent Voigtlander 35mm f/1.2 Nokton across multiple versions for many years. The Noctilux title isn’t new either. Leica has multiple insanely fast 50mm lenses, going down to as bright as f/0.95, on the market.

The “Noctilux” title represents some of the most prestigious and expensive lenses, and the 35mm f/1.2 Noctilux is no exception, with its $9,650 price. Why it has taken Leica so long to create a fast 35mm is unknown, but I can tell you that the wait is finally over.

Leica M 35mm f/1.2 Noctilux: How It Feels

The 35mm Noctilux could have been physically humongous, but the intention was to keep this lens fairly compact and manageable. At only 14.7 ounces (416 grams), the lens is quite easy to travel with and does not feel heavy or bulky on the M11 camera I tested it on.

The 49mm filter size is reasonable, and the lens itself does not significantly obstruct the view through the rangefinder. There is an extendable hood built into the front of the lens, and the focusing and aperture ring controls are impeccably constructed as always.

Focusing the lens is done through a knurled metal focusing ring, and it does not incorporate the classic half-moon focusing assist knob that you will often find on smaller Leica lenses. Frankly, it doesn’t need one because the diameter of the focusing ring seems to fit nicely in the hand. I had no issues with focusing the lens or adjusting the aperture while shooting under pressure. All the controls are simple to use and easy to find without having to take my eye away from the viewfinder.

Leica M 35mm f/1.2 Noctilux: How It Shoots

The controls on a Leica lens may be very simple, but the optical engineering involved can be quite sophisticated. Such an expensive lens has to have some serious optical chops, and the Noctilux incorporates three aspherical elements to maximize performance. Leica lenses also feature advanced multi-coatings to prevent flare, and I tested this thoroughly on a bright and sunny day.

I was very impressed by the overall lack of any flare issues, especially because ultra-fast lenses tend to suffer from plenty of optical compromises. Contrast is fully retained, even when shooting at f/1.4, and having the sun shining directly into the lens didn’t cause any unwanted reflections. Stopping the lens down usually causes ghosting to appear, but any colorful or bright areas were very minimal. Having the incorporated hood at my fingertips was very convenient and did a great job of blocking any errant light from the sides.

LoCA, or longitudinal chromatic aberration, is often an issue with ultra-fast lenses. I very much expected to see green and magenta color fringing in the out-of-focus areas of the image. However, the amount of LoCA was minimal. You will get some at f/1.2, although it is quite minor, and once the aperture gets even a little tighter, it goes away. In fact, the Leica 35mm Noctilux was largely free of any chromatic aberrations, which is a testament to its exceptional optical design.

Bokeh was equally beautiful with a pleasant-looking cat’s eye effect at f/1.2 in the specular highlights, and a nice round shape to the highlights when stopped down. The 11-bladed aperture does not create a completely round aperture opening, so you can even get a fairly dramatic sunstar out of it. Backgrounds are nice and soft without any harshness or distractions. I especially like any 35mm lens when it has such a fast aperture because I can get up close to subjects, shoot at f/1.2, and really separate them from the background.

So far, the Leica Noctilux had been turning out impressive results, so I, of course, wondered if it would be sharp as well.

At f/1.2, there was plenty of detail in the center of the image, and the contrast was excellent. This lens has no hint of dreaminess or diffusion at its widest aperture. Stopping down adds a little more detail, but this lens was clearly made to shoot effectively at f/1.2.

However, corners do exhibit a fairly strong amount of vignetting, and the detail drops off noticeably towards the extremes. Closing down a couple of stops will help clear up any darkening of the corners and provide far more consistent detail across the frame. I’m still very pleased with the results this lens gives at f/1.2, and I endeavored to do a large amount of my sample photos wide open.

Leica has also designed the 35mm f/1.2 to focus closer than usual, with the ability to go to roughly half a meter in distance from the subject. There is a haptic click within the manual focus ring to indicate when this close-range focusing is engaged because the rangefinder will no longer couple properly. You can simply use the back LCD panel, the electronic viewfinder if you’re equipping it on the M EV1, or a Visoflex attachment. Keep in mind, even at this closer range, the frame is not macro by any stretch, but it can be nice for close-up portrait shots, for example.

Leica M 35mm f/1.2 Noctilux: Exquisite and Expensive

The Leica 35mm f/1.2 Noctilux is going to be the best ultra-fast 35mm lens you can get for the M series right now. It is certainly an incredible optical achievement, and it has very few downsides when it comes to optical performance. I also appreciate that the lens is fairly compact and easy to take pretty much anywhere you may want to go. However, all of these benefits come with an incredibly high cost. At nearly $10,000, this lens is going to be a luxury purchase, even by Leica standards.

As a reviewer, I find myself always having to talk about exorbitant Leica pricing with the caveat that it is Leica after all. A premium brand is going to have a premium price, and I don’t think Leica has to apologize for that. Anyone who purchases this lens will be pleased with the optical performance and images that they get out of it, and will likely feel that the expense is justified. However, there is no denying that the Voigtlander Nokton 35mm f/1.2 is so similar to this Leica 35mm both optically and in size and weight, and yet costs only a tenth of the price. By all accounts, the Voigtlander is sharp, resistant to flare, and creates beautiful bokeh, while also being well-made.

Are There Alternatives?

The clear choice is the latest Voigtlander 35mm f/1.2 Nokton IV, which has been through multiple updates and is widely loved. It will cost only a fraction of the price and deliver nearly as good a result.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. Diehard Leica fans will be paying for an amazing example of what the Leica design house can produce, and the lens is about as good as you could ever hope it to be.