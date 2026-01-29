Leica’s First 35mm Noctilux-M Lens Features Brand-New Optical Tech

Since 1966, the Leica “Noctilux” name has reflected the legendary company’s best optical achievements. There have been many beloved, classic Noctilux lenses over the past 60 years, but until now, not a single one has been a 35mm prime, one of the most traditional focal lengths of all. With the new Noctilux-M 35mm f/1.2 ASPH., this void has finally been filled.

Like all the Noctilux lenses that came before it, the new Noctilux-M 35mm f/1.2 ASPH. promises to combine a very fast aperture with superior imaging performance. After all, the “Noctilux” name itself comes from the Latin words “noctu” and “lux,” which mean “night” and “light.”

Leica promises that its new compact, fast prime delivers sharp, clear photos with high contrast and a distinctive look. As for bokeh, the company says it is “velvety smooth” at f/1.2, and performance is consistent across the entire focusing range thanks to a floating element. The lens focuses as close as 0.5 meters (1.6 feet).

This is Leica’s first Noctilux lens to feature this extended close-focusing capability, as prior models have tapped out at 0.7 meters. Granted, only the new Leica M EV1 camera will be able to take advantage of this new closer focusing distance in all situations, as rangefinder cameras will require Live View or the Visoflex viewfinder to focus closer than 0.7 meters.

As for the rest of the optical design, the lens features 10 elements arranged across five groups, including three aspherical lenses.

There is more to this new lens than breaking new focal length ground in the Noctilux family. The lens relies upon a new optical process, Precision Glass Molding (PGM). This process expands what is optically and mechanically possible, per Leica. It delivers aspherical elements with “an unprecedented degree of geometric freedom and surface precision,” enabling Leica’s optical engineers to use more complex, precisely manufactured elements than ever before.

The new in-house PGM process means sharper lenses with fewer aberrations, improved micro-contrast, and natural bokeh, all inside lenses that are physically smaller and lighter. The new aspherical molds have tolerances as fine as just three nanometers per millimeter of diameter.

“A level of precision that translates directly into visible image quality. This combination

of optical design freedom, extreme surface accuracy and complete in-house manufacturing control represents a true step change in Leica lens engineering Made in Germany,” Leica promises.

As for the promise of a smaller, lighter lens with superior image quality, the new Noctilux-M 35mm f/1.2 ASPH. Weighs 416 grams (14.7 ounces) and is only 50.2 millimeters (1.98 inches) long. The lens accepts 49mm front filters.

For comparison’s sake, the Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 Aspherical IV for Leica M is very similar to the new Leica Noctilux in terms of its size and weight. The Nokton is even lighter than the new Leica Noctilux, tipping the scales at just 300 grams (10.6 ounces), while measuring about 52 millimeters (2.04 inches) long. They are very similar in terms of their size, but not so in price. The Voigtländer Nokton is $1,000, while Leica’s new lens is nearly 10 times as pricey.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

Groundbreaking optical technology rarely comes cheap, and the Leica Noctilux-M 35mm f/1.2 ASPH. is no exception. The new lens is available now for $9,650 through Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers.

Image credits: Leica