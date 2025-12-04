The PetaPixel Awards Nominees: The Top Photo Gear of 2025
Every year, PetaPixel recognizes the top cameras, lenses, and photography accessories in The PetaPixel Awards. Selections are voted on by the PetaPixel staff and while final awards will be announced next week, we are happy to share our nominees in each of the categories today.
Nominees were voted on by the entire PetaPixel staff and the top selections made the cut. This year’s categories are Accessory of the Year, App of the Year, Workstation of the Year, Smartphone of the Year, Zoom Lens of the Year, Prime Lens of the Year, and Camera of the Year. We are also continuing Camera of the Year: People’s Choice Award (the voting for which is open until Tuesday, December 9) and both lens awards and the camera award will continue to also have a silver and bronze selection in addition to the gold.
Cast Your Vote for PetaPixel’s Camera of the Year: People’s Choice
Accessory of the Year
- Hasselblad Vandra Backpack
- Ilano 4-in-1 Charger
- Peak Design Roller
- Peak Design Pro Tripod
- Lemur Strap
- Espresso Display 15 Pro
App of the Year
- Affinity
- DaVinci Resolve
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Lightroom Classic
- Project Indigo
Workstation of the Year
- iPad Pro (M5)
- Apple Mac Studio (M4 Max)
- Asus ROG Strix G16
Smartphone of the Year
- iPhone 17 Pro
- Vivo X300 Pro
- Google Pixel 9 Pro
- Xiaomi 15 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Zoom Lens of the Year
- Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports
- Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 S II
- Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 GM
- Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G
- OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO
Prime Lens of the Year
- Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art
- Sony 100mm f/2.8 GM Macro
- Nikon 35mm f/1.2 S
- Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports
- Viltrox 85mm f/1.4 Pro
- Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4
Camera of the Year
- Canon R6 Mark III
- Sony a7 V
- Panasonic Lumix S1 II
- Nikon Z5 II
- Hasselblad X2D II 100C
- Ricoh GR IV
Camera of the Year: People’s Choice Award
- Canon R6 Mark III
- Canon EOS C50
- Canon R50V
- Canon PowerShot V1
- Nikon Z5 II
- Nikon ZR
- Sony a7 V
- Sony RX1R III
- Sony FX3
- Panasonic Lumix S1R II
- Panasonic Lumix S1 II
- Hasselblad X2D II 100C
- Fujifilm X-E5
- Fujifilm X-T30 III
- Fujifilm GFX100RF
- Sigma BF
- Leica M EV1
- Leica SL3-S
- Ricoh GR IV
- OM System OM-3
Last year, PetaPixel noted that 2024 was an exceptional year for photography yet somehow, 2025 surpassed it with the number of new cameras and high-quality lenses that have been produced. PetaPixel staff is currently voting for the winners in each category via a ranked system. Winners will be announced on December 10 at 10 AM Pacific Time.