The PetaPixel Awards Nominees: The Top Photo Gear of 2025

Every year, PetaPixel recognizes the top cameras, lenses, and photography accessories in The PetaPixel Awards. Selections are voted on by the PetaPixel staff and while final awards will be announced next week, we are happy to share our nominees in each of the categories today.

Nominees were voted on by the entire PetaPixel staff and the top selections made the cut. This year’s categories are Accessory of the Year, App of the Year, Workstation of the Year, Smartphone of the Year, Zoom Lens of the Year, Prime Lens of the Year, and Camera of the Year. We are also continuing Camera of the Year: People’s Choice Award (the voting for which is open until Tuesday, December 9) and both lens awards and the camera award will continue to also have a silver and bronze selection in addition to the gold.

Cast Your Vote for PetaPixel’s Camera of the Year: People’s Choice

Accessory of the Year

Hasselblad Vandra Backpack

Ilano 4-in-1 Charger

Peak Design Roller

Peak Design Pro Tripod

Lemur Strap

Espresso Display 15 Pro

App of the Year

Affinity

DaVinci Resolve

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Lightroom Classic

Project Indigo

Workstation of the Year

iPad Pro (M5)

Apple Mac Studio (M4 Max)

Asus ROG Strix G16

Smartphone of the Year

iPhone 17 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Zoom Lens of the Year

Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports

Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 S II

Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 GM

Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO

Prime Lens of the Year

Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art

Sony 100mm f/2.8 GM Macro

Nikon 35mm f/1.2 S

Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports

Viltrox 85mm f/1.4 Pro

Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4

Camera of the Year

Canon R6 Mark III

Sony a7 V

Panasonic Lumix S1 II

Nikon Z5 II

Hasselblad X2D II 100C

Ricoh GR IV

Camera of the Year: People’s Choice Award

Canon R6 Mark III

Canon EOS C50

Canon R50V

Canon PowerShot V1

Nikon Z5 II

Nikon ZR

Sony a7 V

Sony RX1R III

Sony FX3

Panasonic Lumix S1R II

Panasonic Lumix S1 II

Hasselblad X2D II 100C

Fujifilm X-E5

Fujifilm X-T30 III

Fujifilm GFX100RF

Sigma BF

Leica M EV1

Leica SL3-S

Ricoh GR IV

OM System OM-3

Last year, PetaPixel noted that 2024 was an exceptional year for photography yet somehow, 2025 surpassed it with the number of new cameras and high-quality lenses that have been produced. PetaPixel staff is currently voting for the winners in each category via a ranked system. Winners will be announced on December 10 at 10 AM Pacific Time.