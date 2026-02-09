Tilta’s Nucleus Auto Focus Adapter Transforms PL Cinema Lenses

Photo and video equipment maker Tilta has fully unveiled its Nucleus Auto Focus Adapter. First teased last year, the new adapter uses Sony camera autofocus technology and a motorized adapter to add autofocus to manual-focus PL cinema lenses.

Much like the Viltrox NexusFocus autofocus adapter announced last month, the Tilta Nucleus AF Adapter relies upon Sony’s AI-driven autofocus technology to send focusing information from the camera to the adapter, which then uses motors to precisely adjust the focus ring on the attached PL lens to accurately and automatically focus while shooting video.

“This Auto Focus Adapter bridges the gap between classic manual cinema lenses and modern autofocus workflows,” Tilta explains.

The new adapter works alongside Tilta’s Nucleus-M II and Nano II Wireless Lens Control Systems that were unveiled in April 2025 at the NAB show in Las Vegas. At the time, Tilta touted the Nucleus-M II and Nano II Wireless Lens Control System as offering professional wireless cinema lens control, including wireless motors for focus and zoom and an electronically variable ND that reacts to exposure needs in real time. Without ever touching the camera, users can remotely control the Nucleus-M II system to adjust ISO, white balance, shutter speed, and more.

The new Nucleus Auto Focus Adapter utilizes this same wireless technology and motors to make PL lenses, mainstays in many cinematography kits, autofocus lenses.

As Tilta explains, the E-mount to PL Mount Adapter takes phase-detect autofocus data directly from a compatible Sony camera’s sensor and translates it into motor-driven focus movements. The adapter is compatible with Sony Alpha-line and FX cameras, including the Sony FX6, and popular models like the FX30 and FX3.

Unlike Viltrox’s new, similar solution, Tilta’s adapter doesn’t require a separate app. The system includes a built-in lens profile library so users can instantly select supported lenses directly from the system’s menu. Users can also manually calibrate unsupported lenses and then save profiles directly to the device’s library. This is all done through the adapter itself.

There is also direct MF override, so users can take focus control away from the adapter at any time for specific, manual focus pulls or creative focus racks. Further, like with Viltrox’s solution, the Tilta Nucleus Auto Focus Adapter can work with multiple motors, so aperture rings can also be motorized and adjusted via the camera’s aperture controls.

The first Nucleus Auto Focus Adapter is only available for Sony E-mount to PL-mount, although as CineD reports, Tilta says it is working on Canon RF and L-Mount versions, too.

The Tilta Nucleus Auto Focus Adapter is available to preorder now, starting at $269. A dual motor kit is available to preorder for $449. Shipping is expected to begin in April.

Image credits: Tilta