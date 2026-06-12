Bali is Cracking Down on Photographers Traveling with Tourist Visas

Authorities are cracking down on photographers and videographers traveling in Bali on tourist visas — even if they are not getting paid for their images.

Bali has introduced stricter immigration enforcement measures targeting foreign photographers, videographers, and other content creators operating on tourist visas on the popular Indonesian island, according to reports. Offending individuals have allegedly been detained and deported this year.

Bali has long attracted creative professionals from around the world, including photographers, videographers, and influencers. The Indonesian island earned a reputation as a destination where people could create content, work, and monetize their online presence with relatively few concerns about visa formalities.

However, in 2026, that landscape changed significantly as Indonesian authorities tightened oversight of foreign nationals entering Bali on tourist visas. Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration has reportedly begun questioning common practices among photographers and content creators, including unpaid shoots completed for portfolio purposes or in exchange for accommodations. Such activities are now reportedly classified as visa violations.

Your Photos May be Considered Illegal ‘Work’

According to Legal Indonesia, a key aspect of the updated rules is a redefinition of what constitutes “work.” Previously, many foreign workers, such as photographers and videographers, assumed immigration problems would only arise if they received payment. Immigration authorities have officially rejected that interpretation. Under Article 122(a) of Indonesian Law No. 6 of 2011 (as amended in 2025-2026) on Immigration, foreign nationals are required to use their visas strictly for their intended purpose. Tourist visas and Visa on Arrival (VoA) permits are intended only for leisure and personal travel — not for commercial activity, promotional content, or any form of promotion, including unpaid promotion.

A photographer or videographer who attracts clients through social media and conducts commercial shoots in Bali without a work permit could now face enforcement action. For example, a videographer who completed a shoot without payment purely to create content for social media promotion could still be considered in violation, as authorities may view portfolio material and promotional exposure as a commercial benefit. Whether money changed hands is reportedly no longer the deciding factor.

Legal Indonesia explains that the rules effectively apply to any activity from which a foreign national derives direct or indirect professional or commercial benefit. Immigration authorities assess the substance of the activity rather than the form of payment.

According to a report by the Bali Times, Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration has even launched a special patrol unit, the “Dharma Dewata” Task Force, to intensify oversight of foreign nationals in Bali. Between January 1 and April 12, 2026, 165 foreign nationals were deported and 62 were placed under detention for violations, including immigration breaches.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.