Compact Camera Sales Are Still Booming Amid Growing Photo Industry

CIPA recently released its global digital camera and lens shipment data for April, presenting a ripe opportunity to gauge the health of the photo industry after one-third of the year has passed. There is a lot of interesting data to consider, including evidence that the compact camera surge is far from a flash in the pan.

The camera industry is coming off an impressive 2025, during which camera shipments increased for a second straight year. This was the first time camera shipments increased in back-to-back years in nearly 20 years. So far this year, total digital camera shipments are outpacing last year’s numbers, and the industry is poised for yet another year of growth.

Total shipments in 2026 outpaced the same month last year in three of the first four months, losing by just about 2,000 units in March. January, February, and April shipments outpaced 2025 numbers by 304,977 units. Total digital camera shipments are up nearly 12% year-over-year for January-April.

Now, this doesn’t mean that total shipments by the end of 2026 will end up higher than last year, as much can change between now and then, and 2025 had a particularly strong finish, but there are positive signs of growth in the camera market.

What’s particularly interesting, though, is that a significant portion of the growth seen so far this year has been driven by rising shipments of cameras with built-in lenses, including compact point-and-shoots, premium fixed-lens cameras, bridge cameras, and superzooms. Built-in lens digital camera shipments have outpaced 2025’s numbers in the first four months of 2026. 2026’s monthly numbers have thus far been 136%, 117%, 119%, and 148% of 2025’s numbers. Built-in lens camera shipments in April, not historically a super strong month for overall digital camera shipments, would have bested 11 months in 2025.

On the interchangeable lens camera side, it has been a mixed bag. While April was good, with 704,006 shipments, up from 624,082 in April 2025, other months were much closer to last year’s numbers. February was even a bit below.

One of the more interesting aspects of CIPA’s excellent data is that it breaks camera shipments down by sensor size. Full-frame or larger digital camera shipments are down quite considerably so far in 2026, reaching about 80% of 2025’s first four-month total. Meanwhile, APS-C and smaller camera shipments are up — 104.6% of 2025’s numbers.

The value of those sub-full-frame cameras, though, is up a lot, at 130% of the 2025 value so far. This indicates that customers are spending more on APS-C cameras, including both interchangeable-lens and built-in-lens models. Premium compacts like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV Series continue to prove very popular in whatever retailer sales charts PetaPixel can get its eyes on.

PetaPixel has spoken to all the major manufacturers about the growing popularity of compact cameras over the past few years, and a common sentiment among makers is that they wonder whether the popularity is a flash in the pan or will have long legs. While it is impossible to draw definitive conclusions yet, there is clear evidence that cameras with built-in lenses may be here for the long haul. They are resonating with photographers, especially younger ones.

It will be fascinating to see how manufacturers react to this pattern, including potentially increasing research and development, manufacturing, and engineering efforts.

In the past 12 months alone, during which 17 new cameras from major manufacturers hit the market, seven features built-in lenses, including two of the four cameras unveiled so far in 2026. That doesn’t even include all the cheaper cameras from smaller makers, like the Camp Snap 2, for example. There remains plenty of room for more compact cameras on the market, and it seems like photographers are keen to snap them up.

Image credits: Data by CIPA. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.