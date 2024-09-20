Techart’s Sony Camera Adapter Gives Leica M Lenses Autofocus

Techart updated its Leica M to Sony E autofocus adapter with four motors to make it quieter and more durable. The slim adapter works with a range of Sony cameras including the a9 III to enable continuous autofocus with Leica optics that are, normally, exclusively manual focus.

While Techart’s concept here is not new — this is a second-generation product — the ability to autofocus Leica M glass on Sony cameras via an adapter isn’t necessarily common knowledge. Leica’s M-mount optics are legendary for their mix of sharpness, character, and compactness but are always manual focus only since they’re designed to pair with Leica’s rangefinders. Therefore, no Leica M camera or Leica M lens has autofocus.

Techart’s LM-EA9 was its first go at giving these typically manual focus lenses the ability to work with Sony cameras with autofocus when it was released last year. It focuses not by adjusting the ring on Leica M-mount lenses but instead by moving the mount surface back and forth.

The LM-EA9 Mark II makes a few adjustments to the formula including upping the autofocus system to four “perfectly synchronized” motors which, as mentioned, the company says improves the durability of the adapter as well as makes it quieter to operate. The load capacity of the adapter has also been improved by between 30 and 50%. Techart says it also improved this second-generation adapter to have greater rigidity and a more compact form factor.

The inside of the adapter is flocked to reduce internal reflections and the LM-EA9 Mark II is now compatible with four more Sony cameras: the a7R V, the a7C II, the a7CR, and the a9 III. Techart says the adapter allows M-mount lenses to support autofocus with AF-S, AF-C, and eye-detection autofocus enabled. While Techart doesn’t specifically note this, since it’s not a Sony lens, photographers will likely be limited to 15 frames per second shooting.

Techart says the LM-EA9 Mark II can be used with a wide range of lenses and combined with other mount conversion adapters such as Nikon F, M42, and Contax, turning all of these classic manual focus lenses into autofocus lenses on Sony camera bodies.

The Techart LM-EA9 Mark II is available directly from the company’s website for $399.

Image credits: Techart