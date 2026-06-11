Zeiss Is Still Making These Six DSLR Lenses Because They’re So Popular

Jeremy Gray

A black camera lens with a wide glass front element, visible focus markings, and a smooth, metallic finish, photographed against a plain white background.

After reporting that Zeiss has discontinued its legendary Otus lenses for DSLR cameras, Zeiss alerted PetaPixel that while, yes, it has adapted its product portfolio, some of the company’s DSLR lenses are so popular that the company will keep making them.

“In response to the latest market developments, we have decided to adapt our product portfolio and therefore, will no longer offer the lens in question,” Zeiss tells PetaPixel about its Otus DSLR lenses, including the Otus 28mm f/1.4, 55mm f/1.4, 85mm f/1.4, and 100mm f/1.4 primes. “Of course, our comprehensive service remains available for the products that are out of stock.”

“We are and remain fully committed to our photography community and are working on new products that align with the current market landscape while upholding our promise of quality and innovation,” Zeiss explains.

However, on the subject of DSLR lens production, Zeiss noted that it continues to produce six F-mount lenses “due to their continued popularity.”

A Zeiss Milvus 2/50M camera lens, showing its matte black finish, distance and aperture markings, and branding on the front and side of the lens.

These half-dozen SLR lenses, all from the Milvus series, include the Milvus 35mm f/1.4 ZF.2, 35mm f/2 ZF.2, 50mm f/1.4 ZF.2, 50mm f/2 ZF.2, 100mm f/2 ZF.2, and 135mm f/2 ZF.2. Many of these lenses are currently available with a discount through retailers, including B&H. That said, the 35mm f/1.4 and 135mm f/2 lenses are not currently listed by B&H.

It is worth noting that some Canon EF-mount Milvus lenses remain in stock, although Zeiss did not single them out as a continually produced item in its communications.

It is also important to note that the wide-angle Milvus 21mm f/2.8 ZF.2 and 25mm f/1.4 ZF.2 lenses were not mentioned. While B&H still has the 21mm prime, it no longer lists the 25mm one for the F-mount.

Close-up of a Zeiss Milvus 1.4/50 camera lens, showing the engraved lens model and aperture details on a sleek black metal body.

It’s very interesting that even as Zeiss shifts its attention toward mirrorless lenses like the new Otus ML 35mm f/1.4, Otus ML 50mm f/1.4, and Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 primes for Canon RF, Sony E, and Nikon Z mounts, some of its DSLR lenses are popular enough to justify continued attention.

There’s no doubt that the manual focus Milvus primes are great lenses, but few companies continue to manufacture DSLR lenses. Zeiss did not say how long it intends to keep making these six F-mount lenses, but it’s good news for photographers. It’s good news even for Nikon Z owners, as they can easily adapt the Milvus ZF and ZF.2 primes to Nikon mirrorless cameras with the FTZ adapter and save a bit of money compared to the Otus ML lenses in the process.

Buy the Zeiss Milvus new on B&HBuy the Zeiss Milvus used on KEH.com

Image credits: Zeiss

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