How a Photographer Handmade His Dream 8×10 Camera for Everyone

Jeremy Gray

A man wearing a yellow hat and plaid shirt stands by the sea, smiling next to a vintage large-format camera mounted on a tripod. Rocky shore and calm blue water are in the background.

Slovenian photographer and founder of Ondu, Elvis Halilović, has unveiled the Ondu Eikan 8×10″, a new lightweight, handmade large-format field camera.

Halilović tells PetaPixel the Ondu Eikan 8×10 is the camera he has always wanted for himself.

“I like shooting wet plate photography, this is my driving force now, and it was like I wanted to make a camera for myself. That was how I envisioned an 8×10 camera in my head,” Halilović says. “And if people like, that’s good. If they don’t, that’s also okay.”

Halilović has had the idea for the Eikan 8×10 for many years, even before he designed and launched the smaller Eikan 4×5″ camera in 2023.

The photographer, carpenter, and camera maker wanted to see what he could do with an 8×10 camera without specific time constraints or limitations.

A large format wooden field camera with a bellows, metal supports, and a lens mounted at the center, set against a plain gray background. The camera is labeled "ONDU EIKAN.

“I took my time, maybe seven or eight months of design work and preparing, and so on. And it turned out like I imagined,” Halilović says.

Halilović made an 8×10 prototype camera way back in 2018; it can even be seen in the background of older Ondu Kickstarter campaigns, but he wasn’t satisfied with it.

“It looked like other cameras out there,” he says.

A person hiking on a rocky forest trail carries a large, bulky load on their back, including a cooler and various items, using hiking poles for support.

“Then a few years later, I was hiking and the shape, these details you see now, popped in my head and I did a sketch on my phone,” Halilović says. And now, years later, the Eikan 8×10″ is here. He went to college for industrial design, and actually, when he founded Ondu, the company was building geodesic domes, not cameras.

“There are a lot of large format manufacturers right now, but nobody is really trying to merge craftsmanship, design, and technology with the same kind of vibe. That’s what I try to do. It’s not just like a technical camera, it also has to look good.”

Close-up of a large format camera with a wooden and metal frame, bellows, adjustment knobs, and a small built-in spirit level, all mounted on a tripod.

Close-up of a large format camera with black metal and wooden accents, showing detailed knobs, gears, and a bellows mechanism on a smooth, dark base.

A close-up view of a large format camera, highlighting the black accordion-style bellows, metal lens, and wooden accents against a neutral background.

He was able to make it relatively lightweight — approximately 3.5 kilograms (7.7 pounds) — by utilizing CNC machining, laser cutting, aluminum, and 3D-printed parts. As for the 3D-printed parts, Ondu uses them only for a limited number of components, such as carriers. The frame and all the knobs are wood and metal.

Halilović, who works closely with experienced friends to build and assemble Ondu cameras, says he worked with about 15 different parts suppliers for the Eikan 8×10″, including the metal work and ground glass.

As Halilović knows firsthand, having been building and selling analog cameras for well over a decade, analog photography has experienced a significant resurgence. There is a ton of interest in it, especially for smaller formats. So he knows that an 8×10″ camera like the new Eikan is probably never going to be hugely popular. It’s a niche segment of an already specialized analog camera market.

“Most of my users for the large format stuff are wet plate photographers,” he says. “I don’t know the actual numbers, but I would guess there are maybe a few thousand wet plate photographers all over the world. It’s not a big, big thing.”

A large format wooden field camera with a black bellows, mounted on a tripod, is shown against a plain gray background. The camera features metal and wood components, giving it a classic, vintage look.

A large format vintage-style camera with a black bellows and wood accents, mounted on a tripod, is shown in profile against a plain gray background.

Two black devices with stands, one large and one small, both labeled "ONDU" and featuring reflective screens and gray clasps, are displayed on a neutral background.

Two sleek, black, rectangular camera devices of different sizes stand side by side on a gray background, each with folding supports and metallic hinges. The larger device is labeled "ONDU 8x10".

Two rectangular black film holders, one smaller and one larger, are laying on a gray surface. Both have the word "EXPOSED!" written in white on their fronts.

By employing a relatively compact, lightweight design, at least by 8×10 camera standards, Halilović wants people to use his Eikan 8×10″ in places large format cameras rarely go, like high up into the mountains.

“The goal was simple: to create a camera that keeps the beauty of the 8×10 process intact while removing unnecessary weight and complexity. The large ground glass, the deliberate rhythm, the incredible detail, and the physical presence of the negative are all there — but in a camera designed for real use in the field or studio,” he says on the Eikan 8×10″ product page.

Three people wearing outdoor clothing and beanies sit on a grassy mountain slope with rocky terrain. Snowy, rugged peaks rise in the background. More people are seated in the distance, enjoying the mountainous landscape.

Two people sit outdoors on a log, smiling at the camera, with mountains and trees in the background. One person wears sunglasses and a headband; the other wears a sweater and has loose hair. The image is black and white.

A group of people sits on a rocky cliff while others ride in a suspended hammock-like carrier over a deep canyon, attached to a rope system spanning the gap.

The camera sports a foldable design with a rear vertical lock; it works with standard sheet film holders, has permanent magnets for secure bellows attachment, and is built from powder-coated aluminum and European walnut. Halilović carefully considers every piece of wood, ensuring the grain pattern and direction work in terms of durability and aesthetics.

The Eikan 8×10″ is quite genuinely a work of art in and of itself, and when it arrives in September, photographers worldwide will be able to use it to create art of their own.

The Ondu Eikan 8×10″ is available to preorder now, starting at €2,500. This introductory price is available for the first 20 units until June 30, or until the units sell out. The price will then increase to €3,050. Halilović expects orders to begin delivery in mid-to-late September.

A woman in a Patagonia jacket smiles while sitting against large rocks outdoors. The black-and-white photo has a candid, natural feel.

A thin waterfall cascades down a rocky cliff face in a black and white photograph with a vintage feel, surrounded by rocks and foliage at its base.

A group of people dressed in outdoor gear sit and stand on rocky ground in a mountainous area, posing for a photo with misty peaks in the background. The image appears to be black and white or sepia-toned.

Four people sit side by side on a large rock outdoors, wearing casual summer clothes and sunglasses, smiling at the camera. Rocky terrain and trees are visible in the background. The image appears to be black and white.

Two people sit closely together on a rustic wooden fence along a mountain trail, surrounded by trees and misty mountains. The photo is in black and white, with a vintage, weathered appearance.

Two people sit on rocky ground, smiling and leaning close together, with a mountain and a waterfall in the background. The image is in black and white and has an old, vintage appearance.

The End of Ondu’s Pinhole Cameras

As Halilović prepares to launch the Eikan 8×10″ large format camera, he is also winding down another part of the business, the very way that Ondu started making cameras in the first place: pinhole.

He says he has just lost the desire to make them, after building thousands over the years. They require extreme precision and considerable time to make. It is becoming increasingly challenging to make them at a low enough cost to keep the retail price accessible, so Halilović says it’s time to stop.

He has received many warm messages over the years from people who have bought his pinhole cameras and done incredible work, or just as importantly, had fun.

A close-up of a wooden camera with black dials, resting at an angle on top of many identical wooden cameras arranged in rows.

“I get pictures in the mail, books in the mail, and stuff like that when people make images,” Halilović explains. “Every business has its ups and downs, so sometimes you’re feeling a bit low and then you get a random letter or package in the mail that would boost you up, and you’re like, ‘This is why I do it.'”

As of writing, Ondu has about 200 handcrafted pinhole cameras remaining. It is the final batch, at least for the foreseeable future. Halilović says it’s hard to predict, but the plan is to focus on other projects.

Image credits: Ondu. Wet plate photographs by Elvis Halilović. These wet plates were not captured using the new Ondu Eikan 8×10″, but are instead illustrative of the type of images he hopes to capture using his new camera.

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