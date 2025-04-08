Tilta’s Latest Cinema Solutions Include Wireless Lens Controls, iPhone Rigs, and More

Tilta has hit the ground running with several announcements at NAB in Las Vegas, including a wireless lens control system, a filmmaking rig for iPhones, a portable battery and charging station, and an electronic variable neutral density filter.

Tilta Nucleus M II

Tilta’s first announcement is the Nucleus M II, a professional wireless lens control system that allows complete remote control of focus, iris, and zoom. Tilta says the Nucleus M II also includes “support for up to four wireless motors as well as compatibility with Electronic VND integration for real-time exposure adjustments with the Mirage Pro Matte Box.”

Without ever touching the camera, the device allows users to modify iso, white balance, shutter speed, and more using the adjustable hand wheel, built-in lens mapping, and electronic focus marking disc.

“Newly enhanced high torque motors boast a streamlined user interface, color coded LED indicators, and a compact design, perfect for gimbals, drones, and handheld rigs,” Tilta says. “Lens mapping storage lets 1st ACs save and recall lens data for quick, precise adjustments to focus, iris, and zoom.”

The device is fully compatible with previous Nucleus series controllers and motors, for backwards compatibility between the latest and previous versions.

Tilta shares, “Whether you’re an indie filmmaker or professional 1st AC, this system delivers Hollywood level precision at a price that is within reach.”

The Tilta Nucleus M II is available for pre-order. Regular pricing is $2,000, however, an introductory deal brings early-bird orders to $1,300.

Tilta Khronos x On the Roam iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max Gold Edition

The next announcement is Tilta’s Khronos x On the Roam iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max Gold Edition. The device is a collaboration between Tilta, On the Roam, Damien Bray, and Pride of Gypsies.

Tilta explained, “This collaboration wouldn’t have been possible without Damien Bray, a visionary filmmaker and key member of Jason Momoa’s On the Roam production studio. Tilta’s journey with @da_bray began in 2017, when he played a crucial role as a stunt coordinator in the Tilta Gravity G1 campaign. Over the years, Damien’s career evolved into that of a Director of Photography and Director and through his creative vision and deep connection with Tilta, this partnership was born.”

The results of the collaboration are a gold-plated, aerospace-grade aluminum cage, integrated power delivery, tool-free quick-release, professional-level mobile filmmaking rig turning iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max into a cinema camera.

The Tilta Khronos x On the Roam Gold Edition is available for pre-order for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max at $530.

Tilta NP-FW50/NP-FZ100 Battery & Portable Charging Station for NP-FZ100

Tilta’s next announcements are for its NP-FW50 and NP-FZ100 batteries as well as the Portable Charging Station for NP-FZ100. Tilta promises that its new NP-FW50 and NP-FZ100 batteries will provide long-lasting power for filmmakers and photographers.

“The NP-FW50 (980mAh) and NP-FZ100 (2400mAh) batteries feature high-energy-density cells for extended endurance, built-in USB-C ports for PD fast charging, and decoding chips for accurate battery level display without compatibility warnings. Both meet CIPA standards, offering up to 600 photos or over two hours of video per charge, with international safety certifications ensuring reliability,” Tilta says.

Tilta created a portable charging station, allowing users to charge up to four batteries at the same time. The charging station features 45-watt fast charging, which Tilta promises is 60% faster than standard chargers, fully charging up to four NP-FZ100 batteries in three hours. The charger’s design is also that of a carrying case, keeping batteries organized and protected while on the go.

Tilta’s power options are available now with the NP-FW50 for $16, NP-FZ100 batteries for $39, and the Portable Charging Station for NP-FZ100 for $29.

Tilta Electronic VND 4 x 5.65-inch Filter

As reported by NewsShooter, Tilta also showed its new and improved production version of its electronic variable neutral density (EVND) filter at NAB. The filter’s range of 1.5 to five stops can be wirelessly controlled via the new Nucleus M II as well as the Nano II. Tilta promises that EVND has very little color shift, ensuring professional quality footage. The EVND is a standard 4 x 5.65″ (10.16 by 14.35 centimeter) size filter, requiring either Tilta’s Matte Box or a similar sized housing to hold it.

Tilta’s Electronic VND 4 x 5.65″ Filter is expected to be released in the coming months, with pricing around $400-500.

Image credits: Tilta