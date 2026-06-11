DJI Is Suing Insta360 for Violating Multiple Osmo Pocket Patents

DJI has filed two patent lawsuits against Arashi Vision Inc., which does business as Insta360, regarding its new Luna gimbal camera. One lawsuit alleges two violations of design patents while the other alleges four utility patent violations.

Both of the lawsuits have been filed in the United States. The first lawsuit accuses Insta360 of infringing its design patents by producing and selling the Luna series cameras, which the company says closely copy the design and features of the Osmo Pocket 3.

“The Luna line comprises at least two products: the Insta360 Luna Pro and the Insta360 Luna Ultra. According to Insta360’s own promotional materials, product teasers, and demonstrations at the 2026 NAB Show, the Accused Products are handheld gimbal cameras with integrated optics—the same product architecture pioneered by the DJI Osmo Pocket—and Insta360 markets them expressly as competitors to DJI’s Osmo Pocket line,” DJI says in its lawsuit.

DJI specifically notes that the “ornamental design” described in one of its patent covers the “elongated handheld body, neck connecting the body to the gimbal arm connection point, gimbal assembly and camera” while the “module at the top, rotatable display and bezel, lower control section housing the scroll wheel and record button, side-mounted accessory slot, and the port opening at the base” are covered in a second patent. DJI alleges Insta360 has violated both.

“At a minimum, [Insta360 has] had actual knowledge of each of the Asserted Patents and of their infringement thereof no later than the filing and service of this Complaint. Defendants’ continued importation, manufacture, use, sale, and offer for sale of the Accused Products, and associated acts to induce or contribute to infringement of the Accused Patents by users of the Accused Products, with knowledge of the Asserted Patents, constitutes willful infringement warranting enhanced damages,” DJI says.

In DJI’s second lawsuit, the company cites four of its utility patents that it says Insta360 also violated: 1) a patent describing a control device for a gimbal allowing mode switching between follow and locked modes via a single control, 2) a ﻿handheld gimbal with integrated subject tracking and real-time display, eliminating the need for a separate app, 3) ﻿a gimbal control method where the device’s own image of the target drives the gimbal’s motor commands, and 4) a self-contained system for tracking a subject and displaying the image on the gimbal’s screen.

“Insta360’s new Luna line of gimbal cameras, including but not limited to the Luna Ultra, supporting accessories, and the Insta360 mobile application (collectively, the “Accused Products”) blatantly copy DJI’s patented inventions wholesale,” DJI asserts.

Both lawsuits have been filed in the Eastern District of Texas. DJI is seeking a permanent injunction, an award of damages “no less than a reasonable royalty,” profit disgorgement, and further enhanced damages in both cases.

It appears DJI had been preparing these lawsuits since at least the NAB show earlier this year and was waiting for Insta360 to officially sell the Luna in the United States, which happened yesterday, before filing them.

Earlier this year, DJI sued Insta360 similarly, alleging patent infringement of its drone-based image processing technology.

Image credits: Header image via Insta360, with elements licensed via Depositphotos.com