The Fujifilm X100VI Will Not Be Stopped

Yodobashi Camera shared its top 20 best-selling compact digital cameras of 2025. Fujifilm not only had the best-selling model, the X100VI, but numbers five and 11 on the list as well. However, the company with the most compact cameras on the list was Canon.

Before diving into the list of the best-selling compact cameras of 2025 at Yodobashi Camera’s 24 retail locations in Japan and its website, there is a Kodak-sized elephant in the room to consider. When PetaPixel reported Map Camera’s best-selling new digital cameras of 2025, compact and interchangeable lens alike, the Kodak PixPro FZ55 ran away with it, leaving the Fujifilm X-M5 and Nikon Z5 II in the dust. The Kodak PixPro FZ55 is notably absent from Yodobashi’s top 20 list altogether. It isn’t that Yodobashi doesn’t sell Kodak-branded digital cameras, because the $100 PixPro C1 is number 10. However, Yodobashi doesn’t list the PixPro FZ55 on its website, likely explaining the über-popular camera’s absence.

With the absurdly popular Kodak PixPro FZ55 out of the way, Fujifilm raced to the top of the podium with its trendy and beloved X100VI. Released in early 2024, the X100VI immediately sold out. In fact, it is still challenging to get. It’s sold out at B&H right now, for example. Last March, Fujifilm said it had once again increased X100VI production and was “closer” to shipping outstanding orders. Even with increased production, the camera is routinely backordered. That didn’t stop it from being the best-selling compact camera at Yodobashi in 2025, though. There were at least enough to sell to hit number one.

Yodobashi’s second-most-popular compact camera of 2025 is an interesting one: the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS. This camera originally launched back in July 2018 and features a 40x optical zoom lens. The camera will turn eight years old this summer, but it shows no signs of slowing down.

The number three camera is in the same spirit as the PowerShot SX740 HS, albeit technically much newer. The Panasonic TZ99 released in late 2024, known as the ZS99 in the U.S., has a 30x zoom lens and a 20.3-megapixel Type 1/2.3 image sensor. It also has nearly everything in common with the Panasonic ZS80 announced in 2019. Very little has changed, and as PetaPixel stated in its ZS99 Review, that’s very disappointing. The lack of innovation hasn’t slowed consumer demand, though.

Number four on the list is the Ricoh GR IV, a phenomenal new compact camera that launched last fall. The GR IV has been heavily backordered in Japan since its launch, with photographers even lining up to enter a lottery to win a chance to buy Ricoh’s latest compact camera. If Ricoh had been able to make enough to meet demand in 2025, who knows how high the GR IV could have gotten on the sales charts? It will be fascinating to see how the new Ricoh GR IV HDF and Ricoh GR IV Monochrome models will fare in 2026. It’s a safe bet that Ricoh will sell every single one it can make.

Rounding out the top five is the Fujifilm X half. The camera made a major splash last May, quickly rocketing to the top of sales charts. However, the luster has seemingly worn off. Adorama recently began adding a free X half camera as a bonus with Fujifilm X-T5 kits, which is wild.

As reported in full by Capa Camera Web, the rest of the top 20 best-selling compact cameras at Yodobashi Camera is quite the eclectic mix. On the one hand, there are affordable models like the waterproof OM System Tough TG-7 in eighth place, but then there is the Fujifilm GFX100RF in 11th and even the pricey but excellent Leica Q3 in 18th.

Of particular note is Canon. Not only did Canon land in second place with the old PowerShot SX740 HS, but the company had three other models in the top 20, the most of any brand. The Canon IXY 650, also known as the PowerShot 360 HS, was the 12th-best-selling compact camera at Yodobashi stores last year. Meanwhile, the venerable and trendy PowerShot G7X Mark III was 15th and the Canon PowerShot V1 vlogging camera was 16th.

Canon recognized the resurgent point-and-shoot market last year, releasing a tweaked version of the PowerShot 360 HS in September, the PowerShot 360 HS A. The new version, which didn’t make the best-sellers list, is somehow worse than the original released in 2016. Nonetheless, Canon has expressed a desire to increase its compact camera manufacturing capabilities moving forward to respond to increased demand.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.