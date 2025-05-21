Fujifilm X half Review: As Close to Film as Digital Can Get

Chris Niccolls

When Fujifilm teased its new X half camera, the industry went into a tizzy trying to figure out if it was a half-frame analog camera or a compact digital. It turns out that the Fujifilm X half is actually not half a camera but more like two cameras in one.

Buy the Fujifilm X half new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm X half used on KEH.com

It’s a compact digital pocket camera, but it’s also an analog film camera… sort of. The key aspect for the relatively expensive $850 X half to be successful is if the camera can convincingly immerse the user in an analog-like experience. If the X half can pull this off, it will be the first digital camera to do so.

A person holds a Fujifilm camera with a lens cap in their hand, with green leafy plants and a white wall blurred in the background.
The Fujifilm X half is compact and stylish.

Fujifilm X half Review: How It Feels

The X half is adorable and everyone who lays eyes on it immediately falls in love. Very few cameras can capture people’s imaginations this effectively and the potent combination of three stylish colorways, classy script font and vintage-inspired curves makes for an instant classic.

The camera is square on one side and rounded on the other, with no real grip to speak of, and yet the camera is easy to carry around due to its featherweight 8.5-ounce (240-gram) frame. The lens is tiny, and the 10.8mm f/2.8 focal length gives the same 32mm full-frame equivalent range as the storied Fujifilm QuickSnap disposable camera. This is a truly pocketable little camera. It even has a threaded shutter button to take trendy soft releases. However, I was disappointed that classic analog cable releases don’t function at all. The immersion is already slipping.

A black Fujinon rangefinder camera with a textured grip sits on a wooden surface, with green leaves blurred in the background.
Charcoal silver is my favorite of the three color choices.
Close-up of a camera’s top control dial, showing exposure compensation settings ranging from -3 to +3, with a textured metal finish. The camera rests on a wooden surface with a blurred green background.
The exposure compensation dial is excellent. Sadly, the shutter does not work with classic cable releases.

Despite its similar focal length to the QuickSnap, nothing about the X half feels disposable. The camera sports a manual focus ring, a beautifully machined aperture ring, and a generous exposure compensation dial. It doesn’t take long to notice the vertically oriented back LCD panel and optical viewfinder. This is not a half-frame analog camera, but it shoots like one.

I was pleasantly surprised to find the OVF matching almost perfectly with the composition shown on the back panel, and found myself relying on it quite a bit. The back panel has just 0.92 million dots, but it looks sharp considering its tiny dimensions. Unfortunately, its small frame is a nuisance. Although you can clear the info typically listed on the LCD, the overall experience of using the screen is cramped and unpleasant. This tiny screen further compounds the frustration because the touch functionality is your primary way of controlling the camera. There is also a thin LCD screen shaped like a vertical bar that facilitates some secondary controls.

A digital camera with a textured black body is sitting on a wooden surface. Its display screen shows a photo preview of green leaves on a tabletop. A green label reads "NOSTALGIC Neg." in white text.
Here you can clearly see the vertically-oriented back panel and secondary screen.
Close-up of a camera showing a Fujinon Aspherical Lens, Super EBC f=10.8mm 1:2.8, mounted on a textured black and silver camera body, with parts of the viewfinder and flash visible.
The lens is very compact and has an excellent aperture control ring.

The Fujifilm X half features complete manual control, but the exposure compensation and aperture are analog in nature, and the shutter speed and ISO can only be set with the cramped touch panel, or preferably left to the whims of the auto-exposure system. There is a switch on the body to go between stills and video mode, but the 1440 by 1080p video mode quality is dismal at best, and you would be better served by almost any smartphone on the market.

The X half is an exercise in minimalism and is otherwise quite simple to use. By swiping the screen up, down, left, or right, four alternate menu screens are available to control various functions.

A digital camera with a textured grip sits on a wooden surface. Its display shows various shooting mode icons and settings. Green plants are blurred in the background.
Swiping the touchscreen in various directions brings up different menus.
Close-up of a camera lens showing the aperture ring with settings from f/2.8 to f/11, and an orange "A" for auto mode, mounted on a black camera body.
The aperture goes from f/2.8 to f/11, but you get most of the image in sharp focus regardless.

Swiping to the left brings up the main menu, where you can set the date and time, format cards, customize some controls, and generally manage the X half operations. Swiping upward brings up a quick menu that lets you change white balance, autofocus controls, and image quality, with a simple touch. Swiping to the right is where you will find the famous Fujifilm simulation modes as well as some fun filter effects to try out. Lastly, you can swipe down to access the film camera mode and connect to the X half app, which we will discuss shortly.

My main issue with the control scheme of the X half has to do with the cumbersome nature of the touch interface. If you swipe too quickly, the screen won’t register the movement, and often tapping the screen takes a couple of tries to get things going. The X half responds well if you slow down and take your time, but this can often be frustrating when a quick photo has to be taken.

Close-up of a digital camera’s screen displaying exposure mode options: Program AE (Auto), Shutter Priority AE, Aperture Priority AE (highlighted), and Manual. A finger is selecting an option.
You get plenty of manual control in the standard camera mode.
A Fujifilm rechargeable lithium-ion battery is placed in front of a camera with its battery compartment door open, resting on a wooden surface with a blurred green background.
The battery is a common W126-S series which you’ll find in most Fujifilm cameras.
Close-up of the side of a black camera showing a textured grip, a covered USB port, flash switch, and other buttons, placed on a wooden surface.
There is a simple USB-C port and flash control switch on the side.

There is a playback button, a completely cold flash shoe, and a USB-C port to charge and connect the camera. Like many other X series cameras, the X half uses the W126-S battery and has all-day battery life on one charge. There is also a single SD card slot for storage. You can also turn an electronic flash switch on the side of the camera, which engages an LED-style strobe. This is a big letdown because, as bright as the LED is, it can’t give the stark, point-and-shoot chic that is so popular today. I understand that a classic Xenon bulb and capacitor take up valuable space, but this choice to go LED instead feels like a missed opportunity. If it is any consolation, the LED can work as a tally lamp or continuous light source when shooting video. Nonetheless, the immersion continues to erode.

Close-up of a camera with its flash firing, emitting a bright burst of light. The lens and textured body are visible, with the flash creating a starburst effect in the image.
The LED flash is bright, but it doesn’t give the stark contrast that a classic flash would.
Top view of a black Fujifilm X-H2 camera resting on a wooden surface, showing the lens, control dials, and Fujifilm branding, with green leaves blurred in the background.
The thumb winder is an adorable throw-back to the analog film era.
The OVF is quite nice to use, and matches the composition of the screen very closely.

Wait. Did I mention that the Fujifilm X half has a functional thumb winder? Immersion majorly restored. However, in practice, it was not as refined an experience as I had hoped for.

Close-up of folded red fabric on the left and a blue recycling bin with a recycle symbol on the right, separated by a white vertical line.
You can make your own 2-in-1 photos by using the thumb winder.

Fujifilm X half Review: How it Shoots

The X half’s image quality is basic thanks to its 18-megapixel Type 1 image sensor. Due to the small sensor, the depth of field is extensive, so it’s challenging to get any subject separation from the background; everything is nearly always in focus. This means that images from the X half are reminiscent of a basic point-and-shoot compact camera. It’s important to note that there is no RAW recording option available at all — it’s JPEG only.

Black and white photo of a person in a short, silky dress sitting with one knee raised, crossing their legs. They wear high-heeled sandals and have one hand resting on their shin, showing manicured nails.

Black and white photo of a pinball machine titled “The Pabst Giant Crusher,” with its glass surface reflecting trees and a building visible through a nearby window.

I like Fujifilm Film Simulation modes a lot, and all my favorites are here. The X half has reduced the options to only the most popular choices, but fear not, Nostalgic Neg, Acros, and Classic Chrome have all returned. I don’t care much for the toy camera effects, such as miniature mode or fisheye effects, but I did play with new filters like halation and light leaks and found them to be a fun novelty. These new effects are randomized, so you don’t know what you’ll get until you shoot, and they are pretty convincing.

A leafless tree casts a shadow across a sidewalk on a sunny day, with a small patch of grass around its base and a faint light leak effect on the photo. A date stamp in yellow reads "25 5 11.
The X half can mimic light leaks, and they are completely random too.
A sidewalk lined with trees and a wooden patio on the left, with people walking in the background on a sunny day. Cars are parked along the street and a chalkboard menu stands near a building on the right.
The expired film filter is quite charming, and you can customize the color cast as well.
Close-up of a digital camera’s screen displaying a preview of a man in a blue shirt standing outdoors, with the camera settings and interface visible. A person’s hands are holding the camera.
All the classic Fujifilm Film Simulation modes are here.

I especially liked the expired negative filter, which gives you three choices of color cast and accurately mimics the bleached look well. Drop the exposure slightly and add some grain, and you can have a lot of fun. The secondary screen does a nice job of visually reminding you of what filter effect or film simulation you are using.

A shadow of a person holding something is cast on a sidewalk next to a yellow textured tactile paving tile with raised dots, typically used for visually impaired accessibility. The scene appears to be outdoors in sunlight.

Black and white photo of a city street viewed through a square window. Two parked trucks and a person walking past a building marked "ING SHOP" are visible outside.

Autofocusing is pretty simple, thanks to a predominantly central array of focusing areas and very basic contrast detection focusing. I found the face and eye detection useful for portraits, but fine focus is not required anyway. You can set the camera to focus continuously but this camera is not made for fast action. In fact, there is a fair amount of delay before the camera acquires focus and an even longer delay before you can shoot another frame. Again, trying to rush the camera will only lead to disappointment.

A person holds a no-entry traffic sign in the foreground, with a colorful mural of a robotic figure on a green building wall and trees in the background under a partly cloudy sky.
Classic Neg gives a colder feel but still tends to have deep saturation of colors.
A person wearing a plaid jacket sits on a bus stop bench, looking at their phone. The street beside them is quiet, with parked cars and shops. A small tree grows beside the bench, and tall buildings are visible in the background.
I’m always happy to use the Acros black and white mode.

The thumb winder does play a part when shooting in the regular camera mode. It allows you to take two subsequent images and then store those as a pair of vertical photos side-by-side. You get both originals as well as a third image of the combination, and it is easily achieved by taking one shot, cranking the winder, and then taking another. After trying this function, I would probably avoid it because I end up fidgeting with the thumb winder and putting myself into the 2-in-1 mode without thinking. Besides, the app allows you to combine images similarly in post, which is far more useful.

Large metal letters "M" and "O" stand upright on a wooden deck in an outdoor urban park, with trees and tall buildings visible in the background. The image is in black and white.

A wall painted light green with a darker green silhouette of leafy branches. In the background, part of a tree and a cloudy sky are visible.

Fujifilm X half Review: Film Camera Mode

It’s time to cover the Film Camera Mode, arguably the X half’s main selling point. This mode is Fujifilm’s attempt to mimic the analog film experience as closely as possible while still taking digital images. First, like any film camera, you have to decide what film stock you are going to use. Once you make this decision, you are locked in for the entirety of the “roll.” You can choose one of the Film Simulation choices or one of the filter effects like expired negative for example.

A close-up of the back of a digital camera shows a screen displaying a message about film camera mode, warning that removing the SD card or battery will force the mode to exit. A hand is holding the camera.
When you engage Film Camera Mode, you have a few important choices to make.

Large metal letters "M" and "O" stand upright on a wooden deck in an outdoor urban park, with trees and tall buildings visible in the background. The image is in black and white.

A concrete staircase with scattered litter, including papers, packaging, and clothing, on the steps and the ground below. The scene appears outdoors, in daylight.

Next, you decide whether to shoot 36, 54, or 72 shots before the roll is over. You can also apply a date and time stamp on all your images. Otherwise, it’s a lot like shooting film. You can only use the OVF and the back screen simply shows your current shot in the roll and basic shooting data.

A close-up of a digital camera's back shows a display screen with initial setup options, including number of shots (36, 54, 72), date stamp off, exposure mode A, and a green "Start" button. A hand holds the camera.
You have to decide how many shots you need before the roll is finished.

A dramatic sky filled with large, bright clouds partially obscuring the sun, above silhouettes of trees, power lines, and buildings. The date “25 5 11” appears in orange at the bottom right corner.

A person walks across a quiet urban street lined with parked cars, low-rise buildings, and tall trees. Modern high-rise buildings are visible in the background. The date "’25 5 11" is stamped in the corner.

You can control the aperture if you want, but all other manual controls are automatically handled by the camera. You also must use the thumb winder after taking a picture to “advance” the “film” before you can shoot another frame. I sound like a broken record but if you are too quick with this winder the camera fails to register the action and you get a flashing red led to inform you. For a feature designed to enhance the immersive experience, I once again found myself jolted out of the experience.

Close-up of a camera lens in the top right corner, with a small orange indicator light next to it, set against a dark background.
Fail to crank the thumb winder properly, or use it too soon, and you will get a red warning light.
A close-up of a person's hand holding a retro-style digital camera with a textured grip, a display screen showing camera settings, and several buttons including “STILL,” “MOVIE,” and “PLAY.”.
You can see the frame counter count up as you shoot, and when you are done, the counter even reverses, just like a film camera would.

A split image: on the left, vibrant green leaves grow through a black metal bench; on the right, dry, brown leaves and branches are intertwined, showing a contrast between life and decay.

A black-and-white photo of a tall modern building behind an older brick structure, with a curved streetlamp in the foreground and clouds in the sky. A date stamp reads "’23 5 14" in the lower right corner.

I still must commend Fujifilm for trying to make the experience as interesting as possible. The X half does mimic a classic automatic film camera quite closely. I like that there is no instant gratification and that you must commit to a film roll just like you would with film. The experience is further enhanced when you use the app to “develop” your digital “film” roll.

A tall construction crane stands against a cloudy sky, with tree branches and leaves partially visible in the foreground on the left side of the image.

A black and silver vintage-style camera sits on a wooden table with a green leafy plant and white wall in the background.

The app transfers your images and gives you a contact sheet of all your shots, organizing the images into folders on the SD card separate from your other shots. You can manually find your “film” shots on the SD card if you want, but the experience is designed with the app in mind. You can also print or share your shots, create more 2-in-1 shots, and do some basic editing.

A phone screen shows a film development app processing a film roll. Strips of negative film with various photos are displayed vertically, with "Developing the film..." at the top and "Cancel developing" at the bottom.
The X half app gives you a contact sheet and it even looks like negatives at first.
A phone screen displays a photo selection gallery in black and white, showing several images including artwork, pinball machines, a person standing outside, and cityscapes. One pinball machine photo is selected.
You can always make square crops or 2-in-1 diptychs with the app.

Fujifilm X half Review: Almost Like a Film Camera

The Fujifilm X half’s analog-inspired experience is fun, and maybe that is all that matters in the end. However, I enjoyed the standard camera experience more because I get manual controls and the option to change color modes whenever I want. This may be a natural response when you come from a more serious photographic background, though. At least the X Half has something unique to offer for anyone using it and I suspect there is a target user in mind who will go absolutely nuts for the X half.

I think that Fujifilm has mostly succeeded in recreating the analog experience despite some immersion-breaking issues. It is absolutely essential to treat the X half as a casual and carefree shooting experience in order to enjoy your time with it. However, the $850 price might throw some buyers off despite the “premium” branding. This is a purpose-built product designed as a pocket camera for casual snapshots, which gives you a very different experience from your smartphone. If you look for a more in-depth and capable camera here, you will miss the point.

Buy the Fujifilm X half new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm X half used on KEH.com

Are There Alternatives?

There is nothing like the Fujifilm X half, which is the main selling feature of this camera. The Pentax 17 gives you an authentic analog experience if you want to keep things affordable and accessible. Otherwise, the X half might scratch your analog itch without actually being analog.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. The experience is fun, and there is nothing like it on the market right now. If you understand what Fujifilm is trying to do and love the concept, I’d recommend it. However, the camera will remain true to itself, so photographers will have a rough time if they try to force the camera to be something it isn’t.

Buy the Fujifilm X half new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm X half used on KEH.com

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A hand holding a compact, retro-style digital camera with a silver and black body, textured grip, and lens facing forward against a blurred background. The Fujifilm X half Is a Compact Digital Camera Inspired by Half Frame Film
A dark, low-light image of a camera, mostly in shadow, with a bright blue and green label reading "PROVIA" illuminated on its side. The camera's outline and dials are just barely visible. Fujifilm Teases New Camera Promising ‘Half the Size, Twice the Story’
A Fujifilm camera with a Fujinon aspherical lens is displayed against a scenic background of sandy dunes meeting the ocean. Fujifilm Says it Owns 40% of the Non-Full Frame Camera Market
Fujifilm Market Share Explodes thanks to Instax Mini Evo Fujifilm’s Market Share in Japan Soars Thanks to the Instax Mini Evo
Discussion