Map Camera’s Best-Selling Camera of 2025 Was a Kodak Point-and-Shoot

Big Japanese photo retailer Map Camera revealed its best-selling digital cameras of 2025, and the results are a surprising mix of very popular, high-end cameras and cheaper compacts, including the best-selling camera of them all, the Kodak PixPro FZ55.

As spotted by Digicame-Info, the Kodak PixPro FZ55 outpaced the Fujifilm X-M5 in second-place by a significant margin, showing that the compact Kodak has real staying power. Now, obviously, part of its appeal is its relatively low price, but it is also just generally a very popular camera among Japanese photographers, especially younger ones.

PetaPixel has reported on this camera’s popularity before, way back in May 2025, noting that despite its subpar specs and archaic technology, the Kodak PixPro series, especially the FZ55 model, has helped Kodak to a very impressive digital market share in Japan, not just at Map Camera.

The Kodak PixPro is actually made by JK Imaging LTD, which licenses the Kodak branding, a common arrangement for the legendary Rochester-based photography company.

While the PixPro FZ55 is not the only compact all-in-one camera on Map Camera’s top 10 best-selling cameras of 2025, it is by far the cheapest. Four more compact cameras cracked the list.

However, before getting to those, it is time to look a bit more closely at the second-best-selling camera of the year, the Fujifilm X-M5. Launched in late 2024 and getting very close to entry-level excellence, the affordable X-M5 combines vintage-inspired style and competent imaging capabilities to great effect. It is not too surprising to see the X-M5 make the year-end top 10 list, as it has been a mainstay in Map Camera’s best-selling lists all year.

The third-best-selling camera at Map Camera in 2025 was the fantastic Nikon Z5 II. Named an “Official Selection” in the 2025 PetaPixel Awards, the Nikon Z5 II goes way beyond entry-level. It is Nikon’s most affordable new full-frame mirrorless camera and delivers superb performance, especially for photographers. It is not surprising to see it sell so well, but it is nonetheless fantastic news for Nikon.

Fujifilm, ever the sales chart darling, took the next three spots in Map Camera’s best-selling cameras list, with the Fujifilm X-E5 in fourth, the X half in fifth, and the X100VI in sixth. The X-E5 is an outstanding camera, offering much of the X100VI’s charm, albeit with interchangeable lenses. Meanwhile, the X half is a charming premium “toy” camera that sold very well at launch last summer, although the hype has died down a bit.

So far, three compact cameras have made the cut: the Kodak PixPro FZ55 in first, the Fujifilm X half in fifth, and the Fujifilm X100VI in sixth. The final two are the Ricoh GR IV and Ricoh GR IIIx in seventh and eighth. These are outstanding premium compact cameras, and it is not surprising at all to see the GR IV make the list despite launching just a few months before 2025 ended. In fact, it almost certainly would have performed even better if Ricoh had enough supply to meet demand.

Rounding out the list of Map Camera’s best-selling digital cameras of 2025 are the Sony a7C II in ninth and the Canon EOS R6 Mark II in 10th. These somewhat older cameras remained popular in 2025 thanks to favorable pricing and strong overall performance.

Map Camera also shared its best-selling used cameras of 2025, which can be seen in the video above and in the retailer’s written breakdown.

