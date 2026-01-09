You Can Get a Fujifilm X half For Free as Part of an X-T5 Kit

One retailer is giving away a Fujifilm X half as part of an X-T5 kit bundle, indicating that the compact half-frame-style camera might not be popular enough to move on its own despite a recent price cut.

As reported by Fuji Rumors, Adorama is including the X half as part of a the X-T5 and 16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR lens bundle that is — at the time of publication — available for $2,399.95. The price is the same for the X-T5 and lens as it is at other retailers, but Adorama appears to be the only one throwing in a free point-and-shoot along with it. It is not available with the body-only configuration nor with the 16-50mm lens kit.

When the Fujifilm X half launched last year, early indications were that sales numbers were strong. Photographers were immediately enamored with the unique shooting experience that the camera promised, and the design of the compact camera was also enticing. The inclusion of a “film” experience was particularly interesting, although in the end, PetaPixel found some quirks that made it imperfect.

“The Fujifilm X half’s analog-inspired experience is fun, and maybe that is all that matters in the end,” Chris Niccolls wrote in his review on PetaPixel.

“I think that Fujifilm has mostly succeeded in recreating the analog experience despite some immersion-breaking issues. It is absolutely essential to treat the X half as a casual and carefree shooting experience in order to enjoy your time with it. However, the $850 price might throw some buyers off despite the “premium” branding. This is a purpose-built product designed as a pocket camera for casual snapshots, which gives you a very different experience from your smartphone. If you look for a more in-depth and capable camera here, you will miss the point.”

As time has passed, the popularity of the camera may be waning — seeing it given away now is probably the biggest indicator yet. While most Fujifilm cameras sell out fairly quickly, PetaPixel has been told by retail partners that the X half hasn’t been moving as well. In one case, a popular store shared that the only Fujifilm product it was able to keep stocked over the lead-up to the winter holidays was the X half.

A recent reduction from the $850 launch price to $650 does not seem to have moved the needle much.

Adorama may have tired of having the camera on its shelves and has decided to liquidate its inventory by packaging it with the X-T5 for free. Even though it’s not a big seller, that’s still an incredibly bold move. Valued at $650, it’s a major incentive for those already in the market for an X-T5. While they might not have spent money on the X half, “free” is a pretty strong motivator to give it a shot.