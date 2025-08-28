Ricoh GR IV Review: A Successor Worth Waiting For

Chris Niccolls

Small, pocketable cameras with fixed lenses hold an enviable position in the camera world. If a manufacturer makes one, it sells out. Sony has recently released the RX1R III, and preorders have exploded despite the high asking price. Fujifilm has been surfing the X100 tsunami since 2011. Leica has a Q series of cameras that are instantly loved by all who touch them. But Ricoh has been selling its wildly popular GR cameras, going all the way back to the analog days of 1996, when Japanese street photographers popularized the handy pocket camera. The digital GR cameras have always sold well and been coveted by their owners through three models and multiple variations.

Now we enter into a new series with the $1,500 GR IV, and it promises a plethora of upgrades to keep the GR cameras firmly entrenched on the streets and alleyways of the world.

Ricoh GR IV Review: How It Feels

There is a reason that the GR is such a popular design, and it always comes back to the ultra-compact nature of the camera. Unlike some other cameras that promise pocketability, the GR actually fits in a slim pocket, and the GR IV is the thinnest one yet. Although the physical dimensions are similar when looking at the front of the camera, the width has been reduced by two more millimetres. The GR IV only weighs 9.24 ounces (262 grams), and that is when fully loaded with battery and card.

The grip is still as wonderful as always, and the GR IV is designed to be easily used with only one hand. Ricoh decided to return to the control scheme more akin to the GRII, which is a wise decision. We get two proper command dials again with push-in buttons, and the vertically oriented plus/minus exposure bar as well. The back LCD panel could see some refinement in the future, as it sits with just over a million dots in resolution. I don’t expect it to rotate given the thin dimensions of the camera, but I would like it to be sharper and brighter. There is no EVF, but frankly, using an optional Ricoh GV-2 optical finder unit in the camera hot shoe is super fun to do, and surprisingly functional too.

A compact black Ricoh GR digital camera sits on a wooden surface, facing forward, with a blurred background featuring neutral tones and some green plant leaves.
The Ricoh GR IV represents the latest refinement of the GR series.
Close-up of a digital camera’s mode dial and power switch, resting on a wooden surface. The dial displays various shooting modes, including P, Tv, Av, M, and custom settings.
The body design is two millimetres thinner than before. The mode dial also has an added Snap Focus Priority mode.

The top mode dial is easy to use and locks in place to avoid any accidental changes. There is now a snap function priority mode on the dial, which allows the user to customize what depth of field they want and what distance they would like the focus to jump to. This makes shooting grab shots from the hip easier than ever, and you can think of it as an intro to Ricoh’s classic snap focus method. Of course, you can always set up Ricoh’s now-famous snap focusing in any of the other shooting modes as well, in which case, the distance is set, but you are free to expose to your preference.

The GR line of cameras has often been maligned for allowing dust and pocket lint to find their way into the lens assembly and block the sensor. This unfortunate situation requires a complete teardown of the lens assembly to clean. The GR IV seeks to address this issue with better dust seals around the lens barrel and new sensor coatings to repel dust. I wasn’t willing to torture test the model provided for review, but any attempt on the part of Ricoh to protect the internal mechanisms is a welcome one.

A close-up view of a black compact digital camera with a textured grip, extended lens, and the letters "GR" on the bottom right, placed on a wooden surface.
The lens is a brand-new optical formula and should be more resistant to dust.
Close-up view of the back control panel of a digital camera, showing buttons such as ISO, WB, MENU, and DISP, along with a textured grip and adjustment dial on a wooden surface.
I love the return to the older GRII control scheme.

Battery life has always been an issue with GR cameras, given the tiny dimensions, but the GR IV now features a larger battery. This should bring the CIPA-rated shots up to about 250, which is still on the low side, but a needed improvement nonetheless. The compromise is a switch to a microSD card in order to make as much room as possible for the new battery. MicroSD cards are fine and affordable, if not a little annoying to use and easy to lose. Thankfully, the GR IV sports 53GB of internal storage, which goes a long way toward mitigating the issue of the tiny memory card. Overall, it seems that Ricoh has taken some important steps to address as many issues as possible with its previous camera bodies, and I think they largely succeeded.

A Ricoh camera with its battery compartment open sits on a wooden surface next to a Ricoh rechargeable lithium-ion battery standing upright, displaying the battery's label and specifications.
Battery life is improved by over 25%. A much-needed fix indeed.
A close-up of a black digital camera on a wooden surface, focusing on its exposed hot shoe mount near the ON/OFF switch.
The hotshoe is still present, although I would use it as an optical viewfinder mount.

Ricoh GR IV Review: How It Shoots

At the heart of the camera, we now have an updated BSI 26-megapixel sensor likely similar to the Sony a6700 or Pentax K3 III. I’ve always liked the image quality out of this chip, and it brings the GR IV more in line with its contemporaries. Although the sensor is not new to the market, existing GR users will notice improvements in dynamic range and high ISO quality. We also get a new lens design, adding an extra aspherical element and a refined design, despite the thinner dimensions of the camera.

A person outdoors holds a camera with both hands, taking a photo of a mural across the street. The mural and a pedestrian are visible on the camera's screen. The scene is bright and sunlit.
The Ricoh GR IV represents an ideal size for street photography and discretion.

The 18.3mm f/2.8 lens still gives a good amount of light and a 28mm full-frame field of view, which I far prefer to the more common 35mm choice. However, the original lens had some issues with corner sharpness, and I’m happy to report that the new lens design addresses this issue. Sharpness is great in the center of the image at f/2.8 and still very decent in the corners. Stopping the lens down slightly will give a nice boost to overall contrast and sharpness right across the frame.

A bee hovers near vibrant pink wildflowers against a clear blue sky, with blurred grass and more flowers in the background.
The new lens is sharp and focuses quite close.
A man in casual clothes and flip-flops walks alone down a sunlit, shadowy corridor between buildings. The walkway is lined with windows and signs, and the scene has a tranquil, contemplative mood.
I love the 28mm focal length for most street shooting.

The built-in image stabilizer has also been improved this time around, now providing roughly six stops of stabilization with the Ricoh five-axis SR module. All of these improvements should help to give just a little more clarity and resolution to the GR IV images, compared to their predecessors. If you want a little boost of light in darker conditions, Ricoh also has a new GF-2 flash unit that can be paired with the GR IV. Oddly, this works in an automatic, but non-TTL mode of exposure, which should give the stark point-and-shoot flash aesthetic that is so popular today. This new flash unit will not provide any sort of automatic exposure assistance if you use it on older GR bodies, though. There is a standard TTL hot shoe on the Ricoh GR IV if you wish to use more advanced flash units.

A restaurant counter with a TAKEAWAY sign on the left and a neon sign above the kitchen reading “DON’T FORGET TO EAT.” Indoor plants and shelves of drinks are visible in the brightly lit space.
The improved stabilizer should help with low-light situations.

A person's shadow is cast on a sidewalk covered with bright yellow spray-painted markings and lines, with contrasting light and dark areas from surrounding structures.

A woman and a child walk across a street in an urban area, with tall buildings, parked cars, and reflections in the glass windows in the background. The image is in black and white.

Unfortunately, autofocus is still an issue on the GR IV. The tracking AF module is unreliable, with a strong tendency to lose focus on the subject and search wildly for another area. The face and eye detection mode does work well for portrait work, but you won’t find any other modes for pets or vehicles. I found myself sticking to old-school single-point focusing or a wider zone for faster street action, but I largely avoided any continuous focusing modes.

Two identical Canadian one dollar bills are placed above test charts, each with a black triangle, a sharpness card, and "f/2.8" on the left and "f/5.6" on the right, for camera aperture comparison.
Corner sharpness is improved with the new lens design.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Ricoh has improved the focusing speed in the lens, so even though I was using a more simplistic focusing mode, the focus jumped right on it quickly. You always have the snap-focusing tool as well if you want to shoot with a preset distance. Rioch is also saying that the startup time is the fastest ever on a GR camera, and it is, but the GR III startup time is only marginally slower and never bothered me to begin with.

Four people stand at a street corner in a city, waiting to cross. Shadows are prominent on the sidewalk, and a large building with a mural is visible across the street. The scene is in black and white.
Focusing is plenty quick using single point and zone modes.

Construction site on a city street with workers, orange cones, a red cement truck, and a water hose spraying over materials. Office buildings are visible in the background behind a metal fence.

Colorful, diagonal lines of varying thickness in blue, red, yellow, green, and purple create a vibrant, abstract pattern across the image, converging toward one corner on a light background.

Ricoh GR IV Review: Fully Improved

PetaPixel Editors' Choice badge featuring bold white text on layered blue and black geometric shapes. Ricoh knows that the GR cameras are its hallmark product and have done a great job at tackling the issues that customers have voiced about the current product line. Almost every aspect of the GR IV is improved, with meaningful image quality bumps, and faster focusing and operation all around.

What people already love about the GR hasn’t changed, and the slim design and excellent customization options will make this GR IV instantly popular. Ricoh has also tweaked its black and white modes, added two cinematic-looking presets, and provided a Ricoh GR World app to create a community for its users.

I’m confident that Rioch will have no issues selling out of the GR IV. However, we are seeing the same price increases here that we are seeing with other brands, too. At $1,500, the Ricoh GR IV is an expensive pocket camera, but it still comes in at a lower price than the Fujifilm X100VI. It’s nice to know that, despite the almost guaranteed level of success, Ricoh made the GR IV substantially improved over what came before it.

Black and white photo of long grass blades casting sharp, diagonal shadows on a concrete wall, creating an abstract, geometric pattern.

Black and white photo of concrete steps with shadows forming diagonal lines. Two people’s legs and feet are visible at the top, ascending the stairs. The lighting creates strong contrasts on the stair surfaces.

Are There Alternatives?

The Fujifilm X100VI would probably be the closest competitor, but it can be very hard to find due to its popularity and has recently increased in price in North America. If you like the look of 35mm lenses, it could be a better choice, but it is not nearly as compact.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. This is a smart and sleek companion for any street shooter, and the GR IV is the most pleasant and capable GR experience so far.

