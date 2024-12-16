Panasonic Recommits to the Point-and-Shoot with the New ZS99

As point-and-shoot cameras are growing in popularity at the same time manufacturers have all but pulled back on making new models, Panasonic is recommitting to the format with the announcement of a new ZS99 — a successor to the ZS80 and ZS80D.

The ZS99 (which will be known as the TZ99 in some regions) is designed to be a compact, pocketable camera that offers solid image quality with a huge zoom range. The new ZS99 isn’t hugely different from the previous models, though, and serves as a minor refresh of the format. That said, a new release keeps the camera on manufacturing lines and shows Panasonic’s support for the revived love of point-and-shoots.

The ZS99 keeps the same sensor, lens, image stabilization, focus system, rear 1,840K dot display, and video options as its predecessor but does add some new things. For example, the the ZS99 supports vertical video shooting (the camera knows when it is oriented vertically) and adds the “REC” red frame indicator when it is recording. Additionally, camera has been updated to support Bluetooth V5 and upgrades the micro USB port to USB-C.

Panasonic also added a “Send Image” button to the camera body in addition to the in-Menu method that existed in its predecessors.

These changes aren’t without consequence, however. In order to accommodate the new USB-C port, Panasonic opted to remove the electronic viewfinder entirely — the ZS99’s only finder is the rear LCD. As a recap, the ZS80 and ZS80D had a 2,330K-dot live electronic viewfinder located in the upper left-hand corner of the camera (when viewed from the back).

The Panasonic Lumix ZS99 will be available in black (DC-ZS99E-K) and silver (DC-ZS99E-S) in mid-February 2024 for $499.99.

A Slightly Upgraded G97, Too

In addition to the ZS99, Panasonic also announced the G97, which is an upgraded G95/G95D. This micro four thirds interchangeable lens camera features improved slow and quick motion capability (a maximum of 4x slow motion or 8x quick-motion in FHD recordings), a higher-resolution 1,840K-dot rear LCD, the update to Bluetooth 5.0 and the addition of the Send Image button (same as in the ZS99), as well as the shift from micro USB charging to USB-C. Gratefully, it’s all upgrades with no compromises here.

The new Lumix G97 will be available as a kit with the 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens (body only is not an option) in late February 2024 for $849.99.

Image credits: Panasonic Lumix