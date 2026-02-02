Compact Camera Sales More Than Doubled Last Year in Japan

Jeremy Gray

Four digital cameras are displayed against a colorful gradient background, ranging from compact point-and-shoot models on the left to a large Sony mirrorless camera on the right.

It is well known that compact cameras are very popular right now. However, new reporting from Japanese retail analyst BCN+R sheds more light on just how popular cameras with integrated lenses are right now.

As PetaPixel reported last month, many of the best-selling cameras in Japan in 2025 were compact cameras. At major Japanese photo retailer Map Camera, the Kodak PixPro FZ55 was the best-selling camera of the year, with the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR-series models not far behind. As Yodobashi’s 24 retail locations and its online store, the Fujifilm X100VI was number one but far from the only compact camera with a built-in lens to make the cut. The point is that compact cameras, ranging from very affordable models like the Kodak PixPro FZ55 to pricier models like the Fujifilm X100VI and new Ricoh GR IV are extremely popular.

In fact, as BCN+R explains, compact camera sales increased a staggering 127.4% year-over-year. Of all camera sales captured by BCN+R’s robust Japanese retail network, 72.6% of units sold were cameras with built-in lenses, 24% of which were Kodak-branded models like the PixPro FZ55. PetaPixel reported on Kodak’s big BCN Awards victory last month.

A pie chart showing digital camera sales volume share by manufacturer in 2025: Kodak 24.0%, Fujifilm 13.9%, Kenko-Tokina 13.3%, and others 48.8%. The chart is labeled "BCN Ranking.
Credit: BCN+R

Fujifilm was second with 13.9% market share, followed by Kenko Tokina in third (13.3%). All other companies combined, which includes Ricoh Pentax, Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, and more, comprised 48.8% of integrated lens camera sales in 2025 in BCN+R’s data.

BCN+R speculates that a big part of compact cameras’ appeal is their ease of use, driven mainly by their small, lightweight designs and simple functionality. While high-end interchangeable lens cameras are significantly more powerful and flexible as photographic tools, they are also bigger, often pricier, and almost always more complicated to use. Compact cameras have broad appeal.

Of all digital camera sales captured by BCN+R, 26.5% of them are interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras. In fact, mirrorless ILC sales dropped to 93.5% of 2024’s value. Even though the overall digital camera market grew in 2025, the ILC segment shrank, at least at Japanese retailers tracked by BCN+R. As for the remaining 0.9% of the digital camera market? Well, DSLRs are woefully unpopular these days.

Although the photo industry itself is much smaller than it was a decade ago due to the encroachment of smartphones in the casual photo space, recent booms in compact cameras have demonstrated that people, especially younger ones, still want to have a dedicated camera. It’s unclear what recent patterns mean for the photo industry in the long term, but for now, the bleeding has stopped. In fact, last October was the best month for camera and lens shipments in the past three years.

As PetaPixel will discuss in detail in a story tomorrow, overall camera shipments in 2025 were up 11.2 percentage points year-over-year. CIPA’s newly published data shows that 2.4 million cameras with built-in lenses were shipped worldwide last year, up from 1.8 million in 2024.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

, ,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A person with tattoos on their arms is taking a photo with a camera. They are wearing a black and white shirt and a wristwatch. The background is dark, suggesting they are in a dimly lit area. Singer Ed Sheeran’s ‘New Thing’ is Photography With a Compact Camera
A compact black digital camera with a textured grip is centered against a vibrant blue, abstract background. The lens is labeled "GR LENS f=18.3mm 1:2.8" on the front. Compact Cameras Are Not Dead
Two digital cameras are displayed side by side against a blue fractal background. The left camera is a Canon EOS R5 without a lens, and the right camera is a Fujifilm X100V with a lens attached. Camera Sales Surged in Japan in 2024
A 3D red and green zigzag arrow indicates fluctuating trends between a silver vintage-style camera in the top right and a modern black camera with an exposed sensor in the bottom right, set against a white background. Compact and Interchangeable Lens Camera Demand Is Diverging
Discussion