Camera Makers Need to Lean Into Their Brand Colors Again

Jaron Schneider

Four vertical color stripes with camera brand names: Fujifilm on green, Nikon on yellow, Sony on orange, and Canon on red, each in their distinctive logo fonts.

When Nikon added the gold ring to the lens mount of its 28-135mm f/4 PZ earlier this year, I was ecstatic. Finally, Nikon was leaning into its brand color. I was saddened to learn it would only do this on select products moving forward. That got me thinking: every brand is leaning away from color when they should be leaning into it. For a tool designed to create art, the camera tends to be dreadfully boring.

Nikon is not the only company I want to see more color from: it’s everyone. That said, it was kind of a slap in the face to see the first push of gold into the company’s product line coming in the form of a filter late last year. If we didn’t see it on the 28-135mm f/4 PZ, I was willing to riot. That said, I’m still not satisfied.

Canon, Sony, and Fujifilm are just as guilty. Canon, Big Red as I like to call them, does use its brand color more than everyone else, but only on its optics. The iconic “red ring” on the L-series glass is one of its signature trademarks, but I argue the company should go harder. Give us more red, and do it on the cameras. No, the record button does not count.

Sony is doing the opposite, and it’s confusing. If you were to close your eyes and picture a Sony Alpha camera, you probably see some orange accents, right? That’s because Sony was doing that and making it obvious. The original a7, for example, had a bright orange ring around the lens mount that really stood out. It is less obvious, but still there as recently as the a7R V.

a7_1

But look at the a9 III. While yes, there is an orange ring still on the lens mount, as soon as you mount a lens to the camera, it all but disappears. Why? Why downplay the orange?

Two Sony Alpha 9 cameras are shown: one camera body without a lens displaying its sensor, and one with a large zoom lens attached, both against a plain white background.
The Sony a9 III has an orange ring on the lens mount, but it’s so much smaller than it used to be that you can’t even see it when a lens is attached.

You could probably poll 10 die-hard Fujifilm photographers and maybe two of them would be able to tell you that Fujifilm’s color is green. Yes, Fujifilm also uses red, but the dark green is, arguably, more iconic of the brand — or, at least, it was.

Look at this beautiful livery:

That’s drop-dead gorgeous, and I want more. But for some reason, Fujifilm shies away from showing its green-colored heritage on anything other than its Fujinon lenses. Gratefully, Fujifilm’s Fujinon website is very green and its latest lens, the 32-90mm T3.5 for GFX, has that lovely green ring shining brightly on the lens mount and the focal range is also painted that same metallic green. Why wouldn’t you want to put that on the camera body too?

Three Fujinon Premista camera lenses are arranged diagonally on a black background. The lenses display focal lengths of 80-250mm, 28-100mm, and 19-45mm, with green accent rings near the lens mounts.

For some reason, all of the camera brands collectively decided that photographers want their cameras to be bland, colorless, black rectangles. I’m not asking for full color camera bodies a la Pentax (although Leica’s Safari green cameras are probably the most beautiful cameras you can get right now), I’m just asking for brands to remember they have iconic colors and to use them to accent their cameras and lenses more. If I’m a Canon shooter, I want it to be obvious I’m on Team Red. The same goes for Team Orange Sony, Team Green Fujifilm, and Team Gold Nikon.

Rep those colors, don’t shy away from them!

,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Four devices against a colorful gradient background: a Nikon mirrorless camera (top left), a large camera lens (top right), an orange iPhone (bottom left), and a Canon mirrorless camera (bottom right). Recapping the Biggest Photo and Video News This Week: New Cameras, Lenses, iPhone 17, and More
Two black Nikon Z series cameras are displayed with a Nikon 35mm lens between them, all against a glossy gold background. The cameras and lens are prominently featured. Nikon Releases Videography-Oriented Firmware Updates for Z6 III and Z8
A professional NIKKOR camera lens with a range of 28-135mm and power zoom, featuring various adjustment dials and switches on its side, mounted on a tripod collar against a plain white background. Nikon’s First-Ever Full-Frame Video Lens Is the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 Power Zoom
A person holding a Nikon camera with a large Nikkor 28-135mm zoom lens. The text "PetaPixel Hands-On" is overlaid in the bottom right corner. Nikon 28-135mm f/4 PZ First Impressions: Prestige and Power
Discussion