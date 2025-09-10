Fujifilm GF 32-90mm T3.5 Power Zoom Is the Most Expensive GFX Lens

Jeremy Gray

A Fujinon 32-90mm cinema zoom lens with multiple focus, zoom, and aperture rings, displayed horizontally against a white background. The lens features green accents and detailed focal length markings.

When Fujifilm announced that it was developing the GFX Eterna, now officially unveiled as the GFX Eterna 55, the company also revealed that it was making a Fujinon GF 32-90mm Power Zoom. However, Fujifilm first teased the a GFX power zoom lens way back in September 2023 on its lens roadmap. The long-awaited, oft-teased lens has been completely revealed today, and it is the Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR.

The GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR, which has a full-frame equivalent focal length of 25-71mm, features a sophisticated optical construction comprising 25 total lens elements arranged across 19 groups. Of these, there are three aspherical elements and three ED lens elements.

A Fujinon camera lens with a focal length of 32-90mm, featuring detailed focus and zoom adjustment rings, is displayed on a white background.
Fujifilm Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR

The lens maintains its maximum T3.5 aperture throughout its entire zoom range. Given the larger image sensor of the GFX system, the lens should deliver a similar depth of field as an f/2.8 lens on a full-frame camera. The lens features a 13-bladed aperture diaphragm with a circular opening.

Close-up of a Fujinon 32-90mm camera lens, showing the large front glass element and lens markings in white and green text on a black metal barrel, with focus and aperture adjustment rings.

Like many power zoom-equipped cinema zoom lenses, especially ones designed for cameras with large sensors like the GFX series, the Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR lens is quite large. It has a 114mm front diameter and accepts 111mm filters. The lens is nearly 223 millimeters (8.8 inches) long and weighs just over 2.15 kilograms (just over 4.7 pounds).

A person in a light jacket looks through a professional video camera on a tripod outdoors, while another person stands in the background with camera equipment among trees.

A professional video camera with multiple attached accessories is mounted on a tripod outdoors, with a blurred green background of trees and sunlight.

The lens follows Fujifilm’s other cinema lens designs, such as its Premista series, meaning it features a black and green color scheme. The lens includes a focus ring, zoom ring (marked at 32, 35, 40, 45, 50, 60, 70, 80, and 90mm focal lengths), and an aperture control ring. The power zoom rocker switch is located near the lens mount, and there are on-lens switches to adjust the zoom and focus transition speeds. The lens also has an OIS on/off switch.

Fujifilm notes that the minimum focusing distance for the new cinema zoom lens is just 0.8 meters (2.6 feet).

A person wearing a cap and sweater operates a professional video camera mounted on a tripod on a sandy beach, with the ocean and blue sky in the background.

A person wearing a gray sweater operates a professional video camera outdoors, surrounded by tall grass under a clear blue sky.

Pricing and Availability

 The Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR lens will begin shipping in October along with the GFX Eterna 55. The new power zoom lens will cost $5,999.95, making it the most expensive lens Fujifilm has released for the GFX system.

