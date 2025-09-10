Fujifilm GF 32-90mm T3.5 Power Zoom Is the Most Expensive GFX Lens

When Fujifilm announced that it was developing the GFX Eterna, now officially unveiled as the GFX Eterna 55, the company also revealed that it was making a Fujinon GF 32-90mm Power Zoom. However, Fujifilm first teased the a GFX power zoom lens way back in September 2023 on its lens roadmap. The long-awaited, oft-teased lens has been completely revealed today, and it is the Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR.

The GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR, which has a full-frame equivalent focal length of 25-71mm, features a sophisticated optical construction comprising 25 total lens elements arranged across 19 groups. Of these, there are three aspherical elements and three ED lens elements.

The lens maintains its maximum T3.5 aperture throughout its entire zoom range. Given the larger image sensor of the GFX system, the lens should deliver a similar depth of field as an f/2.8 lens on a full-frame camera. The lens features a 13-bladed aperture diaphragm with a circular opening.

Like many power zoom-equipped cinema zoom lenses, especially ones designed for cameras with large sensors like the GFX series, the Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR lens is quite large. It has a 114mm front diameter and accepts 111mm filters. The lens is nearly 223 millimeters (8.8 inches) long and weighs just over 2.15 kilograms (just over 4.7 pounds).

The lens follows Fujifilm’s other cinema lens designs, such as its Premista series, meaning it features a black and green color scheme. The lens includes a focus ring, zoom ring (marked at 32, 35, 40, 45, 50, 60, 70, 80, and 90mm focal lengths), and an aperture control ring. The power zoom rocker switch is located near the lens mount, and there are on-lens switches to adjust the zoom and focus transition speeds. The lens also has an OIS on/off switch.

Fujifilm notes that the minimum focusing distance for the new cinema zoom lens is just 0.8 meters (2.6 feet).

Pricing and Availability

The Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR lens will begin shipping in October along with the GFX Eterna 55. The new power zoom lens will cost $5,999.95, making it the most expensive lens Fujifilm has released for the GFX system.

Image credits: Fujifilm