New $50 Y2K-Inspired Compact Camera Looks Thin In Form and Function

Vintage-inspired, retro-styled cheap digital cameras are everywhere these days. The new Leaf Camera is yet another affordable digital camera trying to be the next Kodak PixPro.

The Leaf Camera is available in Japan now for just under 8,000 yen, or about $50. Its primary marketing angle is that it is sleek and very thin, measuring just 9.4 millimeters (0.37 inches) thick and weighing a mere 88 grams (3.1 ounces). The camera, available only in silver, has a 2.4-inch rear display and very simple controls.

According to Amazon Japan, the Leaf Camera has a 20-megapixel CCD image sensor, although official marketing materials by its manufacturer, Hansmare, tout 80-megapixel resolution. It wouldn’t be the first time that a compact camera utilized upscaling to claim a higher megapixel count than its sensor physically supports.

Per DC.Watch in Japan, the Leaf Camera boasts some interesting features, including 20 built-in color filters, a “Smile Catch” function that automatically snaps a photo when it detects a smile, and burst shooting. The camera offers extensive digital zoom, but seems to have just a built-in prime lens.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the manufacturer doesn’t offer detailed specifications concerning the camera’s image sensor or lens. However, based on sample photos, it is extremely likely that the image sensor is both very small, probably smaller than what’s available in most smartphones, and the lens is a general-purpose wide-angle prime. The camera does not offer shallow depth of field, suggesting again that the sensor is small.

The Leaf Camera records 4K video, has an ISO that tops out at just 400, and records photos to a microSD card. The camera lacks any sort of wireless communication functionality. The device can transfer photos to an Android device via USB-C, but the manufacturer notes that transfer to an iPhone is not possible.

The Leaf Camera has a couple of things going for it. One, it’s cheap, costing around $50. Two, and perhaps more importantly for its target market, it is extremely thin and lightweight.

Cheap digital cameras can sell in huge numbers, as evidenced by Japanese sales data last year. Some of the best-selling digital cameras out there are Kodak-branded PixPro models that cost around $100. It is entirely understandable that companies across the board are trying to capitalize on the same market.

However, the primary selling point here is style, not performance. As PetaPixel routinely suggests whenever a new, very affordable digital camera hits the market, photographers who want to save money while also achieving good image quality would be very well served by checking out the used camera market. It is entirely possible to purchase a used DSLR and 50mm f/1.8 lens for under $100 that will undeniably capture much better photos. However, a used DSLR won’t be less than half an inch thick, so there’s that.

Image credits: Hansmare