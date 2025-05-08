Leica’s Olive-Green M11-P Safari is Ready for an Authenticated Adventure

Leica Camera AG has announced the Leica M11-P Safari, the latest in a long tradition of Leica Safari Edition cameras.

Since the 1970s, Leica has released some of its cameras as “Safari Edition” models, giving them special olive-green color schemes. Alongside the nature-inspired color, the M11-P Safari includes subtle design features that further separate it from the standard blacked-out Leica M11-P released in October 2023.

The Leica M11-P Safari has a brass top plate, a durable matte-olive green finish, and an olive-green leatherette. It also features silver controls and dials, plus a silver screw in place of Leica’s trademark red dot logo, which Leica says delivers “stunning contrast.” It is worth noting that the standard M11-P also features a screw in place of Leica’s logo, albeit a black one.

While the M11-P Safari differs from the vanilla M11-P in terms of its outward appearance, its internals are identical. The M11-P Safari features integrated Content Credentials technology, which enables the camera to sign every image with tamper-proof metadata.

It also includes 256GB of internal memory, a complementary UHS-II SD card slot, a 60-megapixel BSI CMOS image sensor, Leica’s Maestro III image processor, 14-bit DNG recording, a bright-line rangefinder with automatic parallax compensation, and Leica’s legendary M-mount. The camera features a rear 2.95-inch touchscreen, an electronically controlled focal plane shutter, up to 4.5 frames per second continuous shooting, and an ISO that ranges from 50 to 50,000.

The 60-megapixel image sensor that debuted in the original Leica M11 is notable for its megapixel count, the highest available in a digital rangefinder, and its “Triple Resolution Technology.” As Leica describes, this enables photographers to select between 60, 36, or 18-megapixel resolution and utilize digital crops, expanding the versatility of Leica’s expansive catalog of M-mount lenses.

“Leica M-Cameras have been synonymous with precision craftsmanship, uncompromising quality and timeless understatement for over 70 years,” Leica explains. “The Leica M11-P Safari is the perfect choice for anyone who particularly values exclusivity, aesthetics and style.”

Pricing and Availability

The Leica M11-P Safari is available now at all Leica Stores and through authorized retailers. The camera is $10,495, a $655 premium over the standard Leica M11-P, which just recently went up in price from $9,195 due to the Trump administration’s tariffs.

Image credits: Leica