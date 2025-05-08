Leica’s Olive-Green M11-P Safari is Ready for an Authenticated Adventure

A green and silver digital camera with a brown leather strap is displayed on a pale green surface, with a soft-focus geometric background in similar tones.

Leica Camera AG has announced the Leica M11-P Safari, the latest in a long tradition of Leica Safari Edition cameras.

Since the 1970s, Leica has released some of its cameras as “Safari Edition” models, giving them special olive-green color schemes. Alongside the nature-inspired color, the M11-P Safari includes subtle design features that further separate it from the standard blacked-out Leica M11-P released in October 2023.

The Leica M11-P Safari has a brass top plate, a durable matte-olive green finish, and an olive-green leatherette. It also features silver controls and dials, plus a silver screw in place of Leica’s trademark red dot logo, which Leica says delivers “stunning contrast.” It is worth noting that the standard M11-P also features a screw in place of Leica’s logo, albeit a black one.

A green Leica camera with a silver lens and brown leather strap rests on a green leather couch next to a brown leather jacket.

A green camera with a lens and two additional silver camera lenses are displayed on a wooden shelf, with sunlight and plant shadows visible on the wood background.

Top-down view of a green Leica M-P film camera with a silver lens, showing dials, the Leica logo, and engraved text "LEICA CAMERA WETZLAR GERMANY" on a plain olive background.

The back view of a green digital camera with a textured grip, an LCD screen, and three buttons labeled Play, FN, and Menu on the left side, plus navigation buttons on the right. "Made in Germany" is written above the screen.

While the M11-P Safari differs from the vanilla M11-P in terms of its outward appearance, its internals are identical. The M11-P Safari features integrated Content Credentials technology, which enables the camera to sign every image with tamper-proof metadata.

It also includes 256GB of internal memory, a complementary UHS-II SD card slot, a 60-megapixel BSI CMOS image sensor, Leica’s Maestro III image processor, 14-bit DNG recording, a bright-line rangefinder with automatic parallax compensation, and Leica’s legendary M-mount. The camera features a rear 2.95-inch touchscreen, an electronically controlled focal plane shutter, up to 4.5 frames per second continuous shooting, and an ISO that ranges from 50 to 50,000.

The 60-megapixel image sensor that debuted in the original Leica M11 is notable for its megapixel count, the highest available in a digital rangefinder, and its “Triple Resolution Technology.” As Leica describes, this enables photographers to select between 60, 36, or 18-megapixel resolution and utilize digital crops, expanding the versatility of Leica’s expansive catalog of M-mount lenses.

A vintage-style camera with a brown strap hangs on a peach-colored wall. Soft sunlight casts shadows on the wall, and the leaves of a plant are partially visible at the bottom right.

A person wearing a green jacket and black pants stands indoors, holding a vintage-style camera with a brown leather strap in their right hand by their side.

A khaki-green Leica camera and interchangeable lens rest on a brown leather and canvas bag, with black and silver over-ear headphones nearby, all placed on an olive green jacket.

“Leica M-Cameras have been synonymous with precision craftsmanship, uncompromising quality and timeless understatement for over 70 years,” Leica explains. “The Leica M11-P Safari is the perfect choice for anyone who particularly values exclusivity, aesthetics and style.”

Pricing and Availability

The Leica M11-P Safari is available now at all Leica Stores and through authorized retailers. The camera is $10,495, a $655 premium over the standard Leica M11-P, which just recently went up in price from $9,195 due to the Trump administration’s tariffs.

