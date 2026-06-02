There’s No Photos Allowed at the Studio Ghibli Amusement Park

Matt Growcoot
Wide pedestrian walkway leading to a decorative gate and pavilion, with several people walking toward it. Street lamps line the path, and trees with autumn foliage are visible in the background.
Ghibli Park is located on the outskirts of Nagoya, Japan.

Japan and photography go together like peas in a pod, but a surprising number of tourist spots are starting to crack down on taking pictures. One such location is Ghibli Park, a theme park that pays tribute to the beloved world of Studio Ghibli.

It’s a major draw, but as a recent article from Sora News 24 explains, photography inside the buildings is strictly banned.

The buildings include Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, where visitors can step into life-sized scenes from Studio Ghibli movies. It’s the perfect opportunity for a photo, but as the Ghibli Park’s own website makes plain, photography is prohibited except for some locations.

Those locations, Saya Togashi from Sora News 24 writes, are basically just the outdoor areas. The ban is implemented to prevent long lines from forming. The indoor exhibitions are small and also incredibly detailed. If photography were allowed, people would be taking so many pictures that they would take forever to get through it all.

There are undoubtedly people who feel disappointed, but Togashi says that the lack of smartphones and cameras creates a more relaxed environment where visitors can focus on what’s in front of them.

“The photography ban ensures the crowds move smoothly through the exhibits, creating a more pleasant environment for everyone to enjoy what they’re seeing,” she says.

The photo ban also means that there are very few photos of the exhibits online. Browsing through Google Images and social media, there are virtually no images of the indoor exhibitions, meaning that visitors do not know what they will experience before they arrive — a rarity in the hyper-documented world of 2026. Furthermore, Ghibli Park underwent an expansion recently, so there is plenty to see.

Despite being the home of so many photography brands, Japan has in recent years suffered from overtourism that has led to difficult questions. Yesterday, PetaPixel reported that Ichikawa City Zoo is mulling a photo ban after two American tourists invaded the monkey enclosure while dressed in an emoji suit. That monkey enclosure has been the subject of intense interest after one of its inhabitants, Punch the Monkey, found viral fame on the internet.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

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