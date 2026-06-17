Insta360 and DJI Hate Each Other | The PetaPixel Podcast

Jaron Schneider

This was a big week of news, and the PetaPixel Podcast team tackles every story. DJI and Insta360 are going to battle both in the market and in the courts, the Kodak Charmera is back with new designs, and there are claims that the new Otus lenses from Zeiss are actually just Cosina lenses… but is it true? All that and more!

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