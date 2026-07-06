BenQ’s New $700 Monitor Promises Pro-Level Color for Photographers

BenQ has announced the Creative Pro Line PD2732U monitor, kicking off an upgraded Creative Pro lineup of displays for photographers, video editors, and graphic designers.

The new PD2732U is a 27-inch 4K professional monitor that promises high-resolution and precise color accuracy. The $700 panel has a 3840 x 2160 resolution and promises 99% Adobe RGB and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, which are very impressive color-rendering specifications, especially for that price point.

This type of color accuracy and value comes with some tradeoffs in certain regards. The new display is not especially fast, offering 4K UHD resolution at 60 Hz rather than the faster 120 Hz refresh rates seen in some pricier, creative-oriented monitors.

It is also not an especially bright display, topping out at 400 nits. This will limit its utility for HDR photo and video editing applications.

That said, BenQ promises very good color performance. Again, 99% Adobe RGB coverage is very good for photographic applications, helping photographers match their prints to their display. The same gamut coverage for DCI-P3 benefits video editors. The monitor promises 100% sRGB gamut coverage.

“BenQ Creative Pro represents our commitment to serving as a trusted color authority, ensuring every color decision on-screen translates accurately into the final deliverable,” says Jeffrey Hsieh, Director of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ. “PD2732U embodies this vision by combining AQCOLOR technology with advanced display uniformity calibration, enabling creators to work with confidence knowing their colors remain consistent and reliable from screen to output.”

The company continues, adding that its new PD2732U monitor comes factory-calibrated with an included color report, and delivers Delta E-less-than-two color accuracy from the moment the user opens it up. The display is Calman- and Pantone-verified.

“This combination of wide-gamut support and calibrated accuracy helps creators make confident color decisions for different media outputs within a single trustworthy reference display,” BenQ says.

The PD2732U includes a Mac-ready M-book Mode. As BenQ explains, this mode “eliminates differences” between the BenQ monitor and built-in Mac displays, which is beneficial for MacBook users seeking a secondary display or any user looking to add a third-party panel to their Mac workflow. There is also an iDevice Color Sync mode that lets users preview iPhone and iPad content more accurately, and iKeyboard Control that lets Mac users adjust BenQ’s brightness and volume directly from a Mac keyboard.

The monitor also ships with a wireless hotkey puck that provides quick access to key settings, including color modes, monitor brightness, and more. This hotkey puck can also be used with macOS system-level shortcuts.

The BenQ PD2732U includes DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. It has three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and two Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C ports. The 15-watt Thunderbolt 4 port can be used to daisy-chain additional monitors and devices.

Pricing and Availability

The BenQ PD2732U is available exclusively through B&H in the United States for $699.99 and will begin shipping on July 22. There is also a discounted bundle with a single Ergo Arm for $799.98, a $50 instant savings. This bundled Ergo Arm lets users mount the monitor to their desk and easily adjust its height and tilt. The regular monitor ships with a standard height-adjustable stand.

Image credits: BenQ