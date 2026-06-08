Viltrox Announces Evo 75mm f/1.8 and 90mm f/2.2 Portrait Primes

Viltrox has introduced two new additions to its Evo series lineup, the AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo and AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo, designed specifically for APS-C mirrorless systems. Built for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts, both lenses focus on delivering professional portrait performance in a compact and lightweight form factor.

The launch reflects Viltrox’s continued effort to make high-quality optical performance more accessible to creators seeking strong subject separation, cinematic rendering, and reliable autofocus without the size and weight traditionally associated with telephoto portrait primes.

Rather than focusing on a single flagship focal length, Viltrox is expanding the Evo lineup with two complementary options that cover different portrait styles, from flexible mid-telephoto framing to tighter, more compressed compositions.

Shared Design Philosophy and Core Features

Both Evo lenses are built around the same core design approach, prioritizing portability, speed, and consistent optical performance. The compact construction makes them practical for everyday use, especially for creators who shoot handheld, travel frequently, or need a lightweight portrait kit.

Each lens uses an STM autofocus motor designed for quiet, smooth, and accurate focusing. Continuous autofocus tracking support helps maintain reliable subject detection in dynamic shooting environments, making both lenses suitable for stills and video work.

Optically, both lenses incorporate extra-low-dispersion (ED) and high-refractive-index (HR) elements to reduce chromatic aberration and improve clarity across the frame. The design focus is on maintaining sharpness and controlled rendering even at wide apertures, where portrait lenses are most often used.

Handling is consistent across both models, with an AF/MF switch, a customizable Fn button, and a click or de-click aperture ring depending on the mount version. Both lenses also share a minimum focusing distance of 2.4 feet (0.7 meters), giving users more flexibility for tighter portrait framing and close subject work.

Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo

The AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo is designed as a versatile mid telephoto portrait lens for APS-C systems. It delivers an equivalent focal length of approximately 112.5mm, making it suitable for a wide range of applications including portraits, street photography, and environmental subject isolation.

“Featuring a bright f/1.8 aperture and optimized optical design, the lens expands creative versatility from day to night, delivering clean, low-noise image quality even in indoor, dusk, and low-light environments. The large aperture also produces soft, natural bokeh with smooth background separation, helping subjects stand out with greater depth and dimension,” Viltrox says.

Its f/1.8 aperture provides strong low-light performance and smooth background separation, while maintaining a balanced rendering style that works well across both controlled and natural lighting environments. The lens is designed to produce soft, natural bokeh while retaining subject clarity and detail.

The optical construction consists of 11 elements in nine groups, including two HR and two ED elements. This design helps maintain sharpness across the frame while reducing distortion and chromatic aberration, even when shooting wide open.

Despite its reach, the AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo remains compact and lightweight, at just over 10.6 ounces (300 grams), depending on the mount configuration. This makes it a practical everyday telephoto option that does not require a heavy support setup.

The lens also features a 58mm filter thread, a USB-C firmware update port, and an upgraded lens hood designed for improved usability in outdoor conditions.

Sample Images

Viltrox AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo

The AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo is tuned for stronger portrait compression and more pronounced subject isolation. On APS-C systems, it delivers an equivalent focal length of approximately 135mm, making it a more traditional portrait choice for headshots, outdoor sessions, and cinematic framing.

“Equivalent to approximately 135mm on APS-C, the 90mm focal length delivers strong spatial compression and smooth, atmospheric bokeh that naturally isolates subjects from distracting backgrounds. Designed for professional-style portraiture, it creates clean, focused compositions with striking subject separation and a refined telephoto aesthetic,” Viltrox says.

With its f/2.2 aperture and longer focal length, the lens produces a shallow depth of field and a more compressed perspective. This helps emphasize the subject while minimizing background distraction, creating a more focused and cinematic look.

The optical design uses 10 elements in eight groups, also incorporating ED and HR elements to control aberrations and maintain image clarity. The goal is consistent sharpness and color accuracy across the frame, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Like the 75mm version, the AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo includes STM autofocus, a customizable Fn button, and a click or de click aperture ring for flexible hybrid shooting workflows. It also maintains the same 2.4 feet (0.7 meters) minimum focusing distance, allowing for relatively close framing despite its longer reach.

The lens remains lightweight at just over 10.6 oz (300 grams) depending on the mount, and includes a 58mm filter thread along with USB-C firmware support and a durable, weather-resistant exterior design.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

While both lenses share the same Evo foundation, they are designed for different creative needs. The AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo is the more versatile option, offering a natural perspective that works well across a variety of shooting situations. The AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo leans more heavily into compression and subject isolation, producing a more dramatic and traditional portrait look.

Together, they give APS-C creators two distinct portrait tools without moving into larger full-frame systems, covering both flexible everyday use and more stylized telephoto work.

The Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo is priced at $329, while the AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo is priced at $369. Both lenses are available in Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts through authorized retailers and online stores.

Image credits: Viltrox