Viltrox Announces Evo 75mm f/1.8 and 90mm f/2.2 Portrait Primes

Kate Garibaldi

Two black camera lenses are displayed on a light blue surface, one standing upright and the other lying on its side. Both lenses have visible text and controls on their bodies.

Viltrox has introduced two new additions to its Evo series lineup, the AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo and AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo, designed specifically for APS-C mirrorless systems. Built for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts, both lenses focus on delivering professional portrait performance in a compact and lightweight form factor.

The launch reflects Viltrox’s continued effort to make high-quality optical performance more accessible to creators seeking strong subject separation, cinematic rendering, and reliable autofocus without the size and weight traditionally associated with telephoto portrait primes.

Rather than focusing on a single flagship focal length, Viltrox is expanding the Evo lineup with two complementary options that cover different portrait styles, from flexible mid-telephoto framing to tighter, more compressed compositions.

A person wearing a black leather jacket holds a digital camera with both hands, focusing on the camera's lens and buttons. The background is blurred.

Close-up view of a camera lens with details visible, including "AF 75mm 1:1.8 STM ED IF" and "APS-C Frame" printed on the rim, set against a dark background.

Close-up of a camera lens mount showing metallic contacts, screws, a barcode, text “Made in China,” and certification symbols, all against a black background.

Shared Design Philosophy and Core Features

Both Evo lenses are built around the same core design approach, prioritizing portability, speed, and consistent optical performance. The compact construction makes them practical for everyday use, especially for creators who shoot handheld, travel frequently, or need a lightweight portrait kit.

Each lens uses an STM autofocus motor designed for quiet, smooth, and accurate focusing. Continuous autofocus tracking support helps maintain reliable subject detection in dynamic shooting environments, making both lenses suitable for stills and video work.

Optically, both lenses incorporate extra-low-dispersion (ED) and high-refractive-index (HR) elements to reduce chromatic aberration and improve clarity across the frame. The design focus is on maintaining sharpness and controlled rendering even at wide apertures, where portrait lenses are most often used.

Handling is consistent across both models, with an AF/MF switch, a customizable Fn button, and a click or de-click aperture ring depending on the mount version. Both lenses also share a minimum focusing distance of 2.4 feet (0.7 meters), giving users more flexibility for tighter portrait framing and close subject work.

Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo

The AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo is designed as a versatile mid telephoto portrait lens for APS-C systems. It delivers an equivalent focal length of approximately 112.5mm, making it suitable for a wide range of applications including portraits, street photography, and environmental subject isolation.

Buy the Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo new on B&HBuy the Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo used on KEH.com

“Featuring a bright f/1.8 aperture and optimized optical design, the lens expands creative versatility from day to night, delivering clean, low-noise image quality even in indoor, dusk, and low-light environments. The large aperture also produces soft, natural bokeh with smooth background separation, helping subjects stand out with greater depth and dimension,” Viltrox says.

A woman with long brown hair, wearing a red short-sleeve top and a wristwatch, holds a camera up to her eye and smiles gently at the viewer. The background is softly blurred.

Its f/1.8 aperture provides strong low-light performance and smooth background separation, while maintaining a balanced rendering style that works well across both controlled and natural lighting environments. The lens is designed to produce soft, natural bokeh while retaining subject clarity and detail.

The optical construction consists of 11 elements in nine groups, including two HR and two ED elements. This design helps maintain sharpness across the frame while reducing distortion and chromatic aberration, even when shooting wide open.

A woman with long brown hair, wearing a red knit top and gray pants, stands on an escalator holding a coffee cup and a folder, looking confidently at the camera.

A young woman with long brown hair and green eyes smiles softly. She is wearing a red textured top and natural makeup, with a blurred dark background.

A stylish woman in a white blouse and long dark skirt stands in a vintage phone booth, holding a telephone receiver and looking outside while holding a newspaper and a tan handbag.

Despite its reach, the AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo remains compact and lightweight, at just over 10.6 ounces (300 grams), depending on the mount configuration. This makes it a practical everyday telephoto option that does not require a heavy support setup.

The lens also features a 58mm filter thread, a USB-C firmware update port, and an upgraded lens hood designed for improved usability in outdoor conditions.

Sample Images

A young woman with braided hair and a straw hat smiles while holding a woven basket filled with yellow and red fruits, outdoors in natural sunlight.

A young woman wearing a straw hat and a sleeveless top with flower decorations gazes up and gently touches a hanging light bulb, surrounded by greenery. Soft, warm light illuminates her face.

A young woman with a braid, wearing a straw hat and sleeveless top, leans on a wooden counter surrounded by greenery. Soft evening light illuminates her face, and a white cup with flowers sits in front of her.

A young woman wearing a straw hat smiles brightly while sitting at a table filled with assorted vegetables and produce. The setting appears rustic and cozy, with greenery visible in the background.

Viltrox AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo

The AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo is tuned for stronger portrait compression and more pronounced subject isolation. On APS-C systems, it delivers an equivalent focal length of approximately 135mm, making it a more traditional portrait choice for headshots, outdoor sessions, and cinematic framing.

A person with long hair holds a camera up to their face, focusing the lens directly at the viewer. The background is blurred, drawing attention to the camera and hands in the foreground.

“Equivalent to approximately 135mm on APS-C, the 90mm focal length delivers strong spatial compression and smooth, atmospheric bokeh that naturally isolates subjects from distracting backgrounds. Designed for professional-style portraiture, it creates clean, focused compositions with striking subject separation and a refined telephoto aesthetic,” Viltrox says.

With its f/2.2 aperture and longer focal length, the lens produces a shallow depth of field and a more compressed perspective. This helps emphasize the subject while minimizing background distraction, creating a more focused and cinematic look.

A woman with long hair holds a Fujifilm camera up to her eye, focusing intently as she prepares to take a photograph outdoors.

A young woman with long, light brown hair and a leather jacket smiles while holding a camera up to her face, getting ready to take a photo outdoors.

Buy the Viltrox AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo new on B&HBuy the Viltrox AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo used on KEH.com

The optical design uses 10 elements in eight groups, also incorporating ED and HR elements to control aberrations and maintain image clarity. The goal is consistent sharpness and color accuracy across the frame, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Like the 75mm version, the AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo includes STM autofocus, a customizable Fn button, and a click or de click aperture ring for flexible hybrid shooting workflows. It also maintains the same 2.4 feet (0.7 meters) minimum focusing distance, allowing for relatively close framing despite its longer reach.

The lens remains lightweight at just over 10.6 oz (300 grams) depending on the mount, and includes a 58mm filter thread along with USB-C firmware support and a durable, weather-resistant exterior design.

Sample Images

A happy yellow Labrador retriever runs on green grass with a big stick in its mouth, tail wagging and ears flapping.

A smiling woman in a gray coat crouches on grass, holding a happy yellow Labrador retriever. Trees and greenery are blurred in the background, suggesting a park or outdoor setting.

A close-up of a single pink tulip with white edges, standing upright against a blurred green background.

A close-up of pine cones resting on the forest floor among dry leaves, twigs, and green ivy, with sunlight filtering through the trees above.

Pricing and Availability

While both lenses share the same Evo foundation, they are designed for different creative needs. The AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo is the more versatile option, offering a natural perspective that works well across a variety of shooting situations. The AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo leans more heavily into compression and subject isolation, producing a more dramatic and traditional portrait look.

Together, they give APS-C creators two distinct portrait tools without moving into larger full-frame systems, covering both flexible everyday use and more stylized telephoto work.

A bearded man wearing a plaid shirt and cap stands in a sunlit forest, holding a camera and looking upward thoughtfully.

The Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo is priced at $329, while the AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo is priced at $369. Both lenses are available in Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts through authorized retailers and online stores.

Buy the Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo new on B&HBuy the Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo used on KEH.com
Buy the Viltrox AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo new on B&HBuy the Viltrox AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo used on KEH.com

Image credits: Viltrox

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