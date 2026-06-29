Photographer Documents Rare Black Panther Raising Her Cubs on Tea Plantation

Manas National Park is a magical location situated in the foothills of the Himalaya in Northeast India, where photographer Matan Sharon recently spent time documenting a rare black leopard family raising cubs.

The dense forest, coupled with extreme heat and high humidity, makes Manas a tough environment to operate in. Not only that, but only six black leopards live on the entire reserve

“The jungle of Manas is dense, wild, and the light barely penetrates the forest canopy,” Sharon tells YNet.

“Around us, there was only rich tropical vegetation, a wide variety of insects, reptiles, and birds singing in sounds unlike anything familiar to nature lovers elsewhere. With a local guide, an armed ranger and Umesh, the skilled driver of our safari jeep, we knew we were looking for a needle in a green haystack.”

Sharon found the black leopard family living on a tea plantation on the edge of the forest. It’s a smart location since deeper in the forest lurk apex predators like tigers. Giant trees in the plantation that are there to protect the tea plants from the Sun, also act as a refuge for the leopard who can climb them if any danger approaches.

“She is so intelligent,” Sharon writes on Instagram. “She chose the only safe place around to raise her cubs. She knows when to leave them and when to return. She is protected 360° and made sure they are too.”

“She hides them when she needs to, and teaches them how to survive when it’s safe,” he continues. “I love watching her move around at a precise pace. She is in tune with nature and aware of the dangers. She is taking advantage of humans and when she feels uncomfortable she switches gears and disappears.”

Black leopards, more commonly known as black panthers, are a rare melanistic color variant of the leopard and jaguar. While their fur is darker, they still have their famous spots when viewed close up.

Israeli photographer Sharon also witnessed other incredible species while exploring Manas. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to the golden langur, one of the world’s rarest and most threatened primates.

“We followed and documented Asian elephants and enormous Indian rhinoceroses up close, alongside impressive reptiles such as the Bengal monitor, dozens of birds and colorful oriental garden lizards moving among the tree branches,” Sharon tells Ynet.

More of Sharon’s work can be found on his website, Instagram, and Facebook.

Image credits: Photographs by Matan Sharon.