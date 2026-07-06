Watch the Couple Who Climbed the Empire State Building Argue Over Photos Atop a Skyscraper

Photos are the lifeblood of influencer couples, so disagreements over getting the perfect shot are hardly unusual. But one couple took that argument to an extraordinary place: hundreds of feet in the air while dangling from a building.

Russian couple Angelina Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov hit the headlines last week after scaling the Empire State Building and apparently getting engaged while on top of it. The daredevil duo are both rooftoppers, an extreme form of urban exploring that sees practitioners illegally climb buildings and take breathtaking photos.

As a result of their stunt, a clip of Nikolau and Kuznetsov bickering over the quality of photos while hanging off the top of a building has resurfaced.

🇷🇺‼️🚨 BEHIND THE SCENES: The Russian skyscraper climbers argue like a normal couple … lol Kinda funny seeing them argue about photos like most couples do … except it’s on top of a skyscraper. pic.twitter.com/eByDP9wFyT — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) July 3, 2026

In the above video, as the couple reviews the images on the camera, Nikolau says, “I do not see a good photo yet. We did not take the picture perfectly yet.” As Kuznetsov shows her another image, Nikolau scathingly responds, “What is this?”

Kuznetsov warns her not to worry too much about the photos and focus on maintaining her strength as the couple cling to the top of an unspecified skyscraper.

“Why do the work if it’s s***, why?” asks Nikolau. “Why? Why have we climbed here? For what?” Kuznetsov responds by saying he thinks the photo is great.

The clip has been shared to multiple social media platforms. It’s from a Netflix documentary titled Skywalkers: A Love Story that the pair starred in.

Nikolau and Kuznetsov are facing criminal charges in New York, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, criminal tampering, disorderly conduct, and possession of burglar’s tools. It’s a serious rap sheet that could result in them serving time in prison.

A pre-scheduled post appeared on Nikolau’s Instagram page noting the couple is “currently unavailable.”

Update 7/6: A previous version of this story suggested the footage is from the couple’s recent climb to the top of the Empire State Building. We apologize for the error.