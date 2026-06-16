The Kodak Charmera Millennium Edition Is Dripping with Y2K Vibes

Reto, the company behind the Snapic A1 and the the wildly successful Kodak Charmera blind box keychains from last year, is back with a new set: the Kodak Charmera Millennium Edition.

“The icon is evolving. Moving from the nostalgic ‘portable retro’ roots of the original 1987 Kodak Fling-inspired Charmera, we are fast-forwarding to the future-past with the Kodak Charmera Millennium Edition,” Reto says.

“This isn’t just a camera, it’s a time capsule of Y2K energy, blending the photogenic spirit with the high-gloss aesthetic of the 2000 era. It is the ultimate lo-fi futurist accessory, reimagining the dawn of the digital age for today’s trendsetters.”

These new designs use a Type 1/4 CMOS image sensor behind a 35mm f/2.4 lens that takes 1.6 megapixel JPEG photos (1,440 x 1,080 pixels). It can also capture video in the AVI format at up to 30 frames per second. The Charmera features a built-in battery that is rechargeable via USB-C and captures images to a microSD card (between 1GB and 128 GB).

Below are a few sample photos taken with the Charmera, provided courtesy of Reto:

If those specifications sound familiar, it’s because they are unchanged from the first run of Charmeras. While the shape and base sensor are the same as last year’s originals, this new set features four new frames and seven new filters that are based on the year 2000.

“Inside, the digital experience has been completely overhauled to mirror the dawn of the internet age. It integrates a new suite of 2000s-era filters and frames, featuring the iconic video player interface, nostalgic old TV tube effects, and pixelated digital filters that capture that early-tech aesthetic,” Reto says. “It’s more than a tribute, it’s a high-gloss, metallic reimagining of the era that changed everything.”

Below are examples of the four new frames:

The Millennium Edition’s seven photo filters are black and white, cool, and warm, while also offering what it calls “pixel filters” in coral, honey, teal, and violet.

Just as before, the Millennium Edition Kodak Charmera cameras will only be available in blind boxes.

“The thrill of the chase remains — The Millennium edition continues the legacy as a blind box collectible, making every unboxing a mystery to solve,” Reto says.

This new series once again features six base colors and one new “secret” color: a mirror silver.

The Kodak Charmera Millennium Edition will be available as individual boxes for $35, while a set of six will retail for $210. Memory cards are not included.

Image credits: Reto