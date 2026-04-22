How to SAVE Micro Four Thirds with Emily Lowery! | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, Emily Lowery joins to discuss a packed week of news, including Gerald Undone’s decision to back away from camera reviews and the Insta360 Luna. She also leads a discussion on Micro Four Thirds and how the mount can be saved.

Do you ever get tired of manually searching for, organizing, and culling your images? We do, too, and that’s where Excire can help!

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If you’re a UK based camera nerd, join Emily at her workshops this summer!

Check out PetaPixel’s limited-edition merch drop with Harper Finch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: