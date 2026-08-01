Photographer Spends 10 Years Chronicling Women Serving Life Sentences in America

Features
Pesala Bandara
An older woman with purple hair, wearing a green uniform, sits alone in a sparsely furnished room with chairs, tables, bookshelves, and a TV mounted on the wall.
Linda, 70, in the recreation room for the medically unemployed at Taconic Correctional Facility (2019) – Sentence: 30 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 43 in 1992. Released: 2022 © Sara Bennett

A photographer spent over a decade documenting women convicted of homicide and sentenced to life in prison in the U.S. — challenging the idea that they can be defined by a single act.

Former public defender turned photographer Sara Bennett’s intimate portraits of women serving life sentences, taken over 13 years, form a new book called Looking Inside: Women with Life Sentences (published by Kehrer Verlag). Bennett’s book explores the complexity and humanity of women who are, and have always been, more than the single act that sent them to prison for life.

A woman in a green uniform stands in front of shelves filled with books, resting her hands on a wooden table and looking at the camera.
Sahiah, 23, in the college library at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility (2019) Sentence: 20 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 16 in 2011 © Sara Bennett
An older woman sits on a chair in a playroom decorated with a Christmas tree and Winnie the Pooh mural, surrounded by scattered toys and exercise balls. Sunlight streams through the windows.
Judy, 69, in the nursery at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility (2019) Sentence: 75 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 31 in 1981. Released: 2019 © Sara Bennett
A woman stands in a room with shelves and bins full of baby clothes. She is folding or sorting baby clothes on a table, with more clothes hanging on a rack nearby. The room appears organized and well-lit.
Assia, 35, in the storeroom for baby clothes at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility (2018) – Sentence: 18 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 19 in 2003. Released: 2021 © Sara Bennett

Her long-term project traces the women’s lives across time and space: inside prison walls, in their post-incarceration bedrooms, and as they re-enter the outside world after decades behind bars. Through tender portraits and personal ephemera, such as Polaroids, letters, drawings, and handwritten notes, Bennett creates a layered narrative that offers a rare perspective, resisting stereo- type.

An older woman with white hair sits on a chair in an empty room, holding a cane. She wears a white blouse, green skirt, and gray shoes. Stacked chairs, tables, and a mural are visible in the background.
Karen, 69, in the visiting room at Taconic Correctional Facility (2017) Sentence: 25 years to life. Served: 35 years. Released: 2017 © Sara Bennett
An older woman with white hair sits on a purple-covered bed in a small room with lavender walls and green carpet. A window lets in daylight and there is a pillow and blanket on another bed nearby.
Karen, 69, in a homeless shelter four weeks after her release. New York City, New York (2017) © Sara Bennett

According to a report by Huck Mag, Bennett’s photographs grew out of her experience as a public defender, where she became increasingly troubled by the conditions inside prisons and the criminal justice system. The project began in 2009 while Bennett was working pro bono on the clemency case of Judith Clark, who was serving a life sentence at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women for her role in the 1981 Brink’s armored car robbery that killed two police officers and a security guard.

A person in green clothing sits on a chair in a room with cream walls, next to a fake fireplace decorated with books, under a wall-mounted TV and security camera, with sunlight coming through the window.
Andrea, 64, in a recreation room at Taconic Correctional Facility (2019) Sentence: 20 years to life. – Incarcerated at the age of 46 in 2001. Released: 2020 © Sara Bennett
A woman with long hair sits cross-legged on a bed in a tidy bedroom with plants, a vanity, and neutral decor. A door to another room is open in the background.
Jennifer, 40, in her own apartment, 15 months after her release. Brooklyn, NY (2021) – Sentence: 18 years to life. Served: 17-1/2 years. Released: 2020 © Sara Bennett
A couple sits close together on the edge of a bed in a cozy bedroom, smiling at the camera. The room has stuffed animals on top of a wardrobe and various personal items on the dresser.
Veronica, 53, with her husband of 29 years, Vernon, in their apartment, 21 months after her release. Flushing, NY (2021) – Sentence: 25 years to life. Served: 27 years © Sara Bennett

While preparing Clark’s clemency application, Bennett photographed 15 women incarcerated alongside her. The portraits accompanied written testimonies describing Clark’s contributions in prison, including her advocacy for HIV-positive inmates and programs supporting incarcerated mothers.

“I began photographing because I was deeply frustrated with the criminal legal system,” Bennett tells Huck Mag. “I believed that if judges, prosecutors, and legislators could see people who have been convicted of serious crimes as individual human beings, they would rethink policies that lock them away forever.”

Book cover for "Looking Inside" by Sara Bennett. A woman is partially visible through a vertical keyhole shape in the center of a beige background. Text reads "Women with Life Sentences" and "KEHRER.

Clark’s sentence was commuted by then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2016, and she was released from prison in 2019. Bennett later left her career as a public defender to focus on photography, writing, and advocacy. The publication is complemented by a powerful afterword by Clark, who served 38 years in prison and is now Director of the Survivors Justice Project.

Looking Inside: Women with Life Sentences by Sara Bennett can be purchased here.

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