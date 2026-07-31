18 Photos From the 167th Edition of the World’s Longest-Running Photography Exhibition

The Royal Photographic Society will exhibit photographic works created by 48 different photographers for its 167th annual International Photography Exhibition (IPE). It is the world’s longest-running photography exhibition.

More than 5,200 photographers, amateur and professional alike, submitted work for consideration in this year’s IPE. The judging panel ultimately selected 113 prints by 48 photographers, continuing the exhibition’s focus on diverse contemporary photography.

“The IPE has always reflected the times and this year’s submissions are no exception with many photographers focusing on themes that include environmental issues; identity; conflict, memory, community; family; and culture, as well as using alternative processes to create the work, thus showing how contemporary photographers engage with and capture aspects of the world that are not only visually compelling but also socially and culturally significant,” the Royal Photographic Society explains.

Selected Exhibited Works

Gallery Exhibition

For the second straight year, the International Photography Exhibition will be on display at the Saatchi Gallery, London. Last year’s exhibition attracted more than 65,000 visitors. This year’s show starts on August 7 and runs through September 11. After this, the IPE will go on tour to the Taunton Museum (October 24, 2026 through January 9, 2027) and then to the Royal Geographical Society in London from April 5-28, 2027. There will also be a special one-night-only event at theprintspace on August 20, 2026.

Victoria Humphries, CEO of the Royal Photographic Society, celebrates photography’s impact and power in a lengthy statement:

Photography has a unique ability to bring people together, and the RPS International Photography Exhibition 167 is a wonderful example of that in action. This year’s exhibition showcases work from photographers across the world, from every stage of their photographic journey, united by a shared passion for seeing and interpreting the world through a lens. As an organization, we believe that photography is for everyone. Those words are reflected in the breadth of submissions we received from both RPS members and non-members, and in the diversity of stories, perspectives and experiences represented in the final selection. What I find most inspiring about this exhibition is the reminder that, wherever we live and whatever our background, photography helps us communicate ideas, emotions and moments that resonate far beyond ourselves. IPE167 celebrates not only outstanding images, but the global photographic community that continues to create, connect and inspire through photography.

Special Awards

Alongside the exhibition itself, the RPS has awarded two photographers with special prizes. The first is Marcy Palmer, who won the IPE Award for her series Seeds of Strength and Resilience. Palmer’s series focuses on the history and future of reproductive rights.

“My heart leapt and my eyes filled with tears upon reading my acceptance to the exhibition and receiving the IPE 167 Award,” says Palmer. “I am deeply honored and thrilled, thank you.”

Léa Chen won the Under 30s IPE Award for her work, The Stars That Don’t Look Back. Chen’s work looks at memories and moments shared between three generations of women in Taiwan.

“I feel deeply grateful to receive this award. The RPS’s supportive and inspiring community has helped my work reach and be appreciated by a wider audience, which is more than I could have dreamed of. I am truly excited to see where this award will lead me, and how it will continue to fuel my creative journey,” Chen says.

Image creditsSelected photographs provided courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.