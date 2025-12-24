The Annual Airing of Grievances [Bonus Episode] | The PetaPixel Podcast

Surprise! The PetaPixel Podcast team got together one more time for the true Season 4 finale! Grab a glass of eggnog, don your Santa hats, and pull the pole out from the crawlspace, because it’s time for the annual airing of grievances!

For those who are unfamiliar, the airing of grievances is a reference to Festivus, a made-up holiday from the television show Seinfeld.

This week on the Season 4 Finale of the PetaPixel Podcast, the team airs their grievances not at each other, but at the companies and organizations they work with. Plus, we know we’ve been behind, but we’re finally catching up on Tech Support.

