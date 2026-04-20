Gerald Undone is Done Reviewing Cameras

Gerald Undone, well known for his very detailed and technical reviews of cameras, is done reviewing cameras. ”I don’t want to do this anymore,” the long-time creator and camera reviewer says in a new video titled, “I’m Retiring.”

“And by this, I mean being in this space, in this set, talking about products I don’t actually care about but that I think will draw more views or earn me a bunch of money. I don’t want a portion of my house to be essentially be a shrine to cameras.”

As Gerald Undone says, when he started his channel 10 years ago, which has since amassed over 480,000 subscribers and nearly 61 million total views, he was “obsessed” with cameras. This obsession has long been evident in his work, with his camera, lens, and gear reviews delving deep into the weeds and providing valuable information for prospective buyers.

Although the creator acknowledges that he’s enjoyed the ride and the many perks and benefits that came from his hard work and detailed reviews, his interest in camera reviews has “significantly waned as the products themselves have gotten better.”

For Gerald, now that camera technology and overall camera feature sets have reached the point where nearly everything is good, functional, and works well, he’s lost some of his spark. There aren’t as many problems to overcome or technological mysteries to solve.

“So even though this space is supposed to be dedicated to being creative, and working on projects I’m passionate about, it has instead devolved to a place of torpid inertia. I’m surrounded by objects that don’t bring me joy,” Gerald Undone says.

With the exception of some cables he designed recently with Kondor Blue, “Everything else feels like an endless performance. Feigning interest in features devoid of any authentic curiosity, in an uncomfortable position behind too many lights designed to make me look as attractive as possible, reading from a teleprompter… this is theater. And I don’t want to do it anymore.”

Gerald Undone is not done with YouTube or creating content, but he says he is done with his set, with his “contrived” videos, and his regular reviews. He may still talk about cameras again, as there are “still aspects of them” he enjoys and “certain tests he likes running,” but he’s “done making exhaustive long-form camera reviews.”

It’s a notable loss to the camera review space on YouTube, as few channels are as dedicated to hardcore tests as Gerald Undone has been. It’s very challenging to write even a single detailed camera review, let alone many, over and over, on a consistent, often fast-paced schedule for years. People often get really into cameras and camera technology because they love being creative, and flexing those creative muscles can run counter to other parts of the YouTube creation process, especially when the process follows a consistent formula. It’s what viewers want and expect, but not always what’s most fulfilling for creators.

As Gerald Undone admits, this pivot could cost his channel views, sponsors, and ultimately, money, but he’s “okay with that.”

“I’ve had my fill of camera YouTube popularity and the spoils that accompany it.”

Image credits: Gerald Undone