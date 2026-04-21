Thypoch’s AF 24-50mm f/2.8 Arrives Next Month and Is the First of Six New AF Lenses

Late last month, Thypoch teased the new AF 24-50mm f/2.8 lens, not only the company’s first zoom lens and first lens with autofocus, but also the first full-frame zoom lens for mirrorless cameras manufactured by a Chinese company. Thypoch brought its new AF 24-50mm f/2.8 to NAB 2026 in Las Vegas, and PetaPixel got some welcome hands-on time with it.

There’s no question that Thypoch’s new lens is a significant departure from the company’s prior offerings, vintage-inspired manual focus prime lenses, but the company tells PetaPixel it is just responding to widespread market demand. It’s also important to recognize Thypoch’s close connection to cinema lens maker DZOFilm. The Thypoch AF 24-50mm f/2.8 is very different from Thypoch’s prior lenses and what DZOFilm is up to, but DZOFilm does have significant experience making zoom lenses. It’s a different challenge than prime lenses, to be sure.

Autofocus, too, for that matter, is a big challenge. Thypoch says it was up for it and based on PetaPixel‘s initial impressions at NAB, Thypoch solved the riddle. The focus feels fast, per Dmitry Koshutin for PetaPixel. Thypoch itself says the focusing speed rivals that of first-party Sony lenses, but further testing will be required to determine if that’s really true. Sony’s FE 24-50mm f/2.8 G is a solid lens with good focusing performance, after all.

As for the lens’s build quality, Koshutin says it feels good. The lens has a customizable shortcut button, a USB-C port on the mount for firmware updates, and has some weather resistance against light rain. The lens has generous zoom and focus rings, plus an aperture control ring. It also supports automatic aperture, of course. Thypoch says the lens is designed for both photo and video applications.

The company says there was strong demand for an autofocus-equipped zoom lens, and it felt the 24-50mm focal length was a good place to start. 24mm works well for landscape scenarios, while 50mm is long enough for portraiture.

Thypoch tells PetaPixel that it will launch the AF 24-50mm f/2.8 lens next month for Sony E-mount at $700, with other mounts available as well, including Nikon Z and Leica L. For reference, the Sony FE 24-50mm f/2.8 G is currently on sale for $1,198 following a $100 discount, so Thypoch is being pretty aggressive with its price.

There are no other 24-50mm f/2.8 zooms available for either Nikon Z or L-Mount cameras. Nikon does offer a slower 24-50mm f/4-6.3 compact zoom for about $450, and Panasonic has a Lumix S 24-60mm f/2.8 zoom for $1,047.99, though.

The Chinese lens maker is also not done with autofocus lenses, not by a long shot. Thypoch says it will release a total of six AF lenses this year, including the AF 24-50mm f/2.8. Some of the other lenses will be primes, while others will be zooms. Thypoch says the next zoom lens will be a 24-70mm, although it did not comment on the aperture. Thypoch is gearing up for a very busy year.

Image credits: Thypoch. Hands-on photos by Dmitry Koshutin for PetaPixel.