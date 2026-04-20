Leica Partners With Gpixel to Make Its Next-Generation Image Sensor

Leica Camera AG and Gpixel, a leading global provider of CMOS image sensors, have announced a new strategic partnership. The two companies are working together to co-develop a new high-performance image sensor for next-generation Leica cameras.

Just before last Christmas, Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and majority shareholder of Leica Camera AG, appeared on the German-language podcast “Leica Enthusiast Podcast” to discuss a wide range of topics. When chatting with podcast host Michel Birnbacher, Kaufmann said that Leica was once again developing its own image sensor.

At the time, PetaPixel speculated about what this news actually meant. It is one thing to design an image sensor, and another thing altogether to fabricate and manufacture one. Leica has used off-the-shelf Sony image sensors for its M11-generation rangefinder cameras, which was a departure from the M10 series, during which Leica worked with AMS OSRAM to develop a 24-megapixel full-frame image sensor. It made the most sense to believe Leica would work with a sensor company to make a new, bespoke next-generation sensor for its next cameras. As it turns out, that’s precisely what Leica is doing.

While AMS OSRAM still exists, Leica opted instead to team up with Gpixel, a Chinese image sensor company with offices globally, including in Europe, Japan, and the Americas. Gpixel makes a wide range of image sensors, including off-the-shelf, semi-customized, and fully-customized chips for medical, scientific, industrial, and professional imaging applications. The company has a pretty impressive catalog of sensors, including high-resolution BSI sensors, stacked sensors, and even full-frame global-shutter chips.

Neither Leica Camera AG nor Gpixel shared any details on specifically what sensor or sensors they are working on together. Still, the companies are clear that the collaboration is focused on making a “new high performance image sensor tailored for next-generation Leica cameras,” not simply putting an existing Gpixel sensor into a new Leica.

“This collaboration brings together Leica’s long-standing expertise in premium imaging and Gpixel’s cutting-edge sensor design capabilities to push the boundaries of what is technically possible in digital photography,” Leica says.

“The partnership focuses on jointly engineering a bespoke image sensor optimized for Leica’s rigorous imaging standards, enabling unprecedented levels of image quality, dynamic range, color fidelity, and low-light performance across future Leica products,” the legendary German photo company continues.

Leica promises that the jointly developed image sensor will be purpose-engineered to meet Leica’s very high performance standards, particularly concerning color reproduction, noise performance, dynamic range, and resolution. The companies will also work together to carefully tune and ultimately mass-produce the required image sensors.

“II am really happy and proud that our long-term cooperation with Gpixel will result in a true Leica sensor, incorporating the best ingredients of engineering between Wetzlar, Antwerp and Changchun,” says Dr. Kaufmann.

“At Gpixel, we have always admired Leica’s uncompromising approach to craftsmanship and image performance,” says Xinyang Wang, CEO of Gpixel. “Collaborating with Leica gives us the opportunity to combine our sensor-engineering strengths with their legendary imaging heritage. This partnership allows us to co-create a new generation of sensors that will empower photographers with extraordinary image-making capabilities.”

In a photography industry dominated by two primary image sensor makers, Sony and Canon, Leica’s new collaboration with Gpixel is very exciting news. While there is a lot more that goes into making a fantastic camera than just the image sensor, it remains a foundational element and directly influences a camera’s imaging performance, from a technical perspective and, perhaps just as importantly, an artistic one.

There is no word yet on when Leica’s new sensor partnership with Gpixel will bear fruit, but when it does, it will be exciting and extremely interesting. It will also mark Gpixel’s big debut on the global photography stage, and perhaps the company will make waves unlike anything the industry has seen in a very, very long time.

Image credits: Background of header photo by Matt Williams for PetaPixel