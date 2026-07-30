Photographers Reveal the Most Painful and Hopeful Images They’ve Ever Taken

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Pesala Bandara
Split image: Left, a person in uniform bends over near a bloodstained stretcher and sandbags. Right, a woman and child lie in bed together, wrapped in a red blanket, looking towards the camera.
Photographer Anastasia Taylor-Lind’s most painful image (left) and most hopeful image (right) | From the exhibition Inferno & Paradiso © Anastasia Taylor-Lind

20 photographers looked back through their archives to choose the most painful image they had ever taken and the one that gave them the most hope for a new exhibition.

Created by Alfredo Jaar, who is considered one of the most socially active artists of his generation, Inferno & Paradiso is an immersive slide-projection exhibition running at the Photo Elysée in Lausanne, Switzerland, until November 1, 2026.

From the exhibition Inferno & Paradiso © Véronique De Viguerie
From the exhibition Inferno & Paradiso © Véronique De Viguerie

The exhibition presents 40 photographs taken by 20 reportage photojournalist selected by Jaar for their ability to capture the complexity of human experiences in the modern era. He asked each photographer to choose two images: the most distressing photograph they had ever taken and the one that represented the greatest sense of joy and hope.

Dozens of men sleep closely packed together on the floor of a dimly lit, overcrowded room, with clothing and personal items hanging above them.
From the exhibition Inferno & Paradiso © Hannah Reyes Morales
A group of people play and laugh together on a sandy beach, with some standing in the shallow water and one person giving another a piggyback ride. The ocean waves are visible in the background.
From the exhibition Inferno & Paradiso © Hannah Reyes Morales

The selected images document crises and conflicts around the world, including Ukraine, Argentina, Gaza, New York, the Congo, and the Philippines. Alongside scenes of suffering, the exhibition also highlights moments of happiness and resilience, exploring the contrast between the darkest and most hopeful aspects of human life.

Two people in winter clothing move black body bags from the ground toward a truck, where another person stands among more body bags. Urban buildings and bare trees are visible in the background.
From the exhibition Inferno & Paradiso © Johanna-Maria Fritz
A person in a white dress floats on their back in clear turquoise water, arms and legs outstretched, appearing relaxed and peaceful.
From the exhibition Inferno & Paradiso © Johanna-Maria Fritz

In Inferno & Paradiso, visitors enter a darkened room where the photographs are projected in 20-minute cycles. Images connected to hope and joy are shown together, followed by images focused on suffering and hardship. The format immerses visitors in each theme for 20 minutes at a time.

A large fiery explosion erupts on a hilltop under a dark sky, with thick smoke and bright flames spreading outward and two small human figures visible in the distance.
From the exhibition Inferno & Paradiso © Bülent Kılıç
A sheep lies on the grass, tied to a pole, gently touching noses with a small light-brown puppy while another puppy stands nearby.
From the exhibition Inferno & Paradiso © Bülent Kılıç

The exhibition challenges the idea that people have become numb to the constant stream of images showing suffering around the world. Instead, it suggests that the greater issue is often the way people are presented in those images, with viewers frequently seeing anonymous figures rather than individuals who can share their own experiences and stories.

From the exhibition Inferno & Paradiso © Lindokuhle Sobekwa
A person in a striped shirt and jeans lies peacefully on their back in a lush green field under a cloudy sky, surrounded by tall plants.
From the exhibition Inferno & Paradiso © Lindokuhle Sobekwa

Jaar’s Inferno & Paradiso also asks visitors to consider how they respond to images of suffering and hope, and what meaning they take from them.

Inferno & Paradiso runs at the Photo Elysée in Lausanne, Switzerland, until November 1, 2026.

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