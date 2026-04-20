GoPro’s New 8K Mission 1 Series Compact Cine Cameras Start at $600

GoPro unveiled the oft-teased Mission 1, Mission 1 Pro, and Mission 1 Pro ILS cameras last week, although the company didn’t announce pricing. That mystery has quickly been solved.

GoPro announced over the weekend that the standard Mission 1 will retail for $599.99, while the upgraded Mission 1 Pro camera will cost $699.99. The Mission 1 Pro ILS, which includes a Micro Four Thirds mount for “expanded cinematic versatility” instead of a built-in lens, will also be $699.99. But again, it does not have a lens.

When GoPro announced the Mission 1 Pro and its interchangeable-lens sibling, the Mission 1 Pro ILS, which will ship in Q3, the company cited ongoing instability in the flash memory market as the reason the Mission 1’s price was unavailable. It’s a bit surprising how quickly GoPro was able to finalize the Mission 1’s price, including the Mission 1 Pro ILS shipping later this year, but it’s good news that customers now have the information they need.

GoPro is letting customers preorder the Mission 1 and Mission 1 Pro through its official online store now, and throwing in a free Point-and-Shoot Grip with purchase. The Mission 1 and Mission 1 Pro are expected to begin shipping on May 28.

As for other retailers, including B&H, the new GoPro Mission 1 and Mission 1 Pro will be available to preorder beginning on May 21.

The GoPro Mission 1 ILS, although now officially priced at $699.99, is not yet available for preorder through GoPro.

While the GoPro Mission 1 Pro is clearly the model targeted at more serious, including professional, creators, the two new single-lens cameras are quite similar in many ways. They each sport the same Type 1 image sensor, 15-27mm (equivalent) f/2.8 built-in lens, and GoPro’s much-hyped GP3 image processor. They also both capture 8K video, although this is where the “Pro” separates itself.

The standard Mission 1 records 8Kp30, both 16:9 and open gate (4:3), while the Mission 1 Pro ups the ante to 8Kp60 16:9. The Mission 1 Pro also offers more robust slow-motion recording modes, including 4Kp240, up from 4Kp120 on the standard Mission 1. 4K open gate options are the same, 4Kp120 at a 4:3 aspect ratio. With its upgraded speed, the Mission 1 Pro can also do 16x slow motion at Full HD resolution, while the standard Mission 1 is capped at 8x.

Both cameras offer a wide range of features, including HyperSmooth stabilization with 360° Horizon Lock, 10-bit video, HLG, TimeWarp and timelapse recording, night mode timelapse, 50-megapixel still photo capture (including RAW), and much more. The GoPro Mission 1 ILS has all of the same features as the GoPro Mission 1, save for the built-in lens.

PetaPixel‘s comprehensive coverage of the GoPro Mission Series last week has all the nitty-gritty details.

Image credits: GoPro