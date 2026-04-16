It Looks Like a Dual-Camera Osmo Pocket 4P Is On the Way

Although DJI just unveiled the Osmo Pocket 4 this morning, rumors of the next Osmo Pocket are already swirling.

As shared by reliable leaker Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News), DJI shared a video in China showing off an Osmo Pocket 4P, complete with a dual camera gimbal setup, akin to what DJI put on its DJI Air 3S in late 2024.

While that new video above is super polished, Bogdanov shared some much less official DJI Osmo Pocket 4P leaks earlier this week, too, including a better look at the upcoming gimbal camera.

👉Nothing new, just another photo from the Osmo Pocket 4 Pro tests.🥱#osmopocket4pro pic.twitter.com/ZrtttVt53m — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) April 13, 2026

As The New Camera adds, the Osmo Pocket 4P is expected to include ultra-wide and telephoto zoom lenses. This would enable optical zoom, whereas the standard Osmo Pocket 4 has only digital zoom, given that it has a single Type 1 image sensor with a built-in 20mm (equivalent) wide-angle lens.

DJI has improved the digital zoom experience for the Osmo Pocket 4. There is a new button on the camera that lets users swap between 1x, 2x, and 4x zoom while recording 4K video. However, all else equal, there is no substitute for optical zoom. The quality of a telephoto lens is almost always superior to that of a wide-angle lens with digital cropping.

Aside from the new camera system, which DJI has never used on an Osmo Pocket model before, tech insiders expect the Osmo Pocket 4P to be quite similar to the brand-new Osmo Pocket 4. It will have a three-axis gimbal, 4Kp240 recording, 10-bit D-Log, ActiveTrack 7.0, AI-powered autofocus and subject tracking, and a big rotating touchscreen.

As for when the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P will be fully unveiled, that remains to be seen. Even recent rumors suggested it might get shown off today alongside the standard Osmo Pocket 4, but that didn’t happen. DJI is also gearing up for yet another reveal later this month, although that teaser’s tagline is “More than Sound,” strongly suggesting an audio-related release.

There are also questions about whether the Osmo Pocket 4, and eventual Osmo Pocket 4P, will ever be available officially in the United States. DJI says its application for authorization to sell the Osmo Pocket 4 in the U.S. is still pending, and it’s nearly impossible to predict what will happen with that. Any challenges DJI faces in bringing the Osmo Pocket 4 to the U.S. market are almost certainly applicable to future Osmo Pocket models, including the highly anticipated dual-camera Osmo Pocket 4P.

Image credits: DJI, Igor Bogdanov