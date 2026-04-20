Insta360’s Luna Series Cameras Put the DJI Osmo Pocket in the Crosshairs

Insta360 is teasing an all-new camera series co-engineered with Leica. The Insta360 Luna Pro and Luna Ultra cameras, hidden behind partially-frosted glass at Insta360’s large booth at NAB in Las Vegas, promise high-end single- and dual-lens imaging and familiar form and function.

Insta360, best known for its 360-degree cameras like the X5 and its Leica-engineered Ace Pro action cameras, looks like it is targeting DJI’s brand new Osmo Pocket 4 and rumored dual-camera Osmo Pocket 4P. While Insta360’s NAB booth offers only a broad-strokes look at the single-lens Luna Pro and dual-lens Luna Ultra, the Osmo-like shape is immediately obvious.

The Insta360 Luna Pro and Luna Ultra cameras both feature Type 1 image sensors, bright f/1.8 lenses with variable focal lengths, and 10-bit color “for smoother, more natural transitions in light and shadow.” At least one key difference between the Luna Pro and Ultra will be that the Ultra has dual lenses, which Insta360 says will deliver “enhanced telephoto performance.”

Although that’s all Insta360 itself has said, content creator and photographer David Manning has the Insta360 Luna in hand so that people can get a slightly better look at the Luna Ultra device itself.

Manning otherwise essentially parrots the high-level features Insta360 announced, but it’s good to get a better look at the device itself, rather than be relegated to obfuscated glances through frosted glass.

Friend of PetaPixel Becca Farsace also got her hands on the Insta360 Luna, sharing a hands-on look at Insta360’s upcoming camera.

RedShark New shared some sample footage from the Luna Ultra in its NAB 2026 coverage, seen below.

There is still a lot that remains unknown, including when the Insta360 Luna Pro and Luna Ultra will ship, how much they will cost, and, of course, their precise specifications and features. It’s also unclear how well they will perform, though the sample footage at least offers some insight.

There’s no question that the Insta360 Luna cameras will play nice with much of Insta360’s ecosystem, including the upcoming wireless Mic Pro, which the company also showed off at NAB 2026. Other aspects of the user experience remain mysterious for now, though.

What is clearly known, even with so few real details, is that Insta360 and DJI’s rivalry will continue to heat up. Like it did with drones, Insta360 has eyed one of DJI’s biggest product segments and thought, “We can do that.”

The companies have traded many punches in recent years, including DJI launching its first 360° camera last summer. The two Chinese tech giants are also battling it out in the courts right now over alleged patent violations. With Insta360 coming after the Osmo Pocket, an undeniable smash hit for DJI, the battle is only going to get more bitter. It’s great news for consumers, though, as fresh competition will force each company to step up its game.

Image credits: Insta360